spectrumnews1.com
Spencer-East Brookfield students holding shoe drive for people in need
SPENCER, Mass. - Students at the Wire Village Elementary School and David Prouty High School are holding a shoe drive. They are accepting gently worn, used and new shoes. Donations will help students attend a field trip to the Hanover Theatre and study abroad in Spain. All shoes will be given to developing countries, where the majority of people are living in poverty and don't have a pair of their own.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Seeks Contractor for $2.7M Green Hill Community Garden
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's plan for a community garden at Green Hill Park was opened for contractor bids in January. The estimated cost of the project is $2.7 million. The scope of the project, at 125 Greenhill Pkwy, the location of the former park headquarters, includes the installation...
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
digg.com
A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family
Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
worcestermag.com
Legendary rocker David Crosby played the Centrum and Spencer Fairgrounds in the '80s
Singer-songwriter David Crosby and bandmates Stephen Stills and Graham Nash twice delivered their harmonized sounds in Central Massachusetts. On Nov. 7, 1982, Crosby, Stills & Nash played the Centrum in Worcester. On Aug. 11, 1984, Crosby, Stills & Nash performed in front of 10,000 concertgoers at Spencer Fairgrounds. Crosby, 81,...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closing early Thursday ahead of storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing early Thursday ahead of the wintry mix.
The sky is the limit: Worcester trio opens private jet terminal at Bedford airport
Joshua Marc Hebert says the key to a successful business lies in the relationships built with people. For him and his private jet industry partners Anthony Tivnan and Gregory Belezerian, those relationships started in Worcester. ...
Worcester eyes paying for new sidewalks near schools
WORCESTER - The city will investigate if it can prioritize sidewalk construction near schools and use city money - not abutters’ money - to pay for it. “I’m suggesting the administration and council get together to prioritize sidewalks near schools and waive those fees if financially possible,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said...
high-profile.com
Official Unveiling Held for ‘The Embrace’ Monument in Boston
Boston – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, together with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, the Boston Art Commission (BAC), and Embrace Boston, announced the unveiling of The Embrace and the 1965 Freedom Plaza by artist Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group on the Boston Common on Jan. 13.
The Central Mass. town of Clinton was a clue on ‘Jeopardy’ Tuesday
This Massachusetts town was a clue on “Jeopardy” Tuesday night. The answer is “What is Clinton?”. The show that aired Jan. 17 mentioned the Worcester County town as the location for a museum and contestants had to guess what it was a museum of. The exact clue:...
Daily Free Press
Los Angeles tenants gain ownership of all apartment complexes from Boston University
Boston University, who gained ownership of four apartment complexes in Los Angeles last year, agreed to sell the buildings to the Liberty Community Land Trust on Jan. 10, allowing residents to collectively own their homes. Over 130 residents live in the four buildings, located on Corbett Street and Clemson Street...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Tiny 'Town Within a Town' in Massachusetts Is Absolutely Precious
This is like a child's dream come true.
Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors
Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
LIST: Massachusetts schools closed, delayed Friday for winter storm
Several schools in western Massachusetts have announced that they are closing or delayed Friday due the wintry mix.
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
Sobriety checkpoint to be held in Worcester County
A sobriety checkpoint will be held in Worcester County this week to help prevent under the influence driving.
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster firefighter to compete on Gordon Ramsay show ‘Next Level Chef’
LEOMINSTER — A cooking competition starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will feature a face familiar to local residents. Leominster firefighter Vincent Alia has been announced as one of the contestants, and a member of Ramsay’s team, on Season 2 of “Next Level Chef.” It debuts in the prime post-Super Bowl spot Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox, seen locally on WFXT-TV (Channel 25) in Boston.
