ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Spencer-East Brookfield students holding shoe drive for people in need

SPENCER, Mass. - Students at the Wire Village Elementary School and David Prouty High School are holding a shoe drive. They are accepting gently worn, used and new shoes. Donations will help students attend a field trip to the Hanover Theatre and study abroad in Spain. All shoes will be given to developing countries, where the majority of people are living in poverty and don't have a pair of their own.
SPENCER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Seeks Contractor for $2.7M Green Hill Community Garden

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester's plan for a community garden at Green Hill Park was opened for contractor bids in January. The estimated cost of the project is $2.7 million. The scope of the project, at 125 Greenhill Pkwy, the location of the former park headquarters, includes the installation...
WORCESTER, MA
worcestermag.com

A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February

Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
WORCESTER, MA
WBEC AM

NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
digg.com

A Masturbatory ‘Homage’ To My Family

Coretta King’s cousin Seneca Scott blasts Boston's new bronze statue intended to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife. 🚀Join us this week in the FREE Webinars and explore the fields of tech!. You will find the answers to all your questions at our webinars....
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester eyes paying for new sidewalks near schools

WORCESTER - The city will investigate if it can prioritize sidewalk construction near schools and use city money - not abutters’ money - to pay for it. “I’m suggesting the administration and council get together to prioritize sidewalks near schools and waive those fees if financially possible,” District 3 Councilor George Russell said...
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

Official Unveiling Held for ‘The Embrace’ Monument in Boston

Boston – Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, together with the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture, the Boston Art Commission (BAC), and Embrace Boston, announced the unveiling of The Embrace and the 1965 Freedom Plaza by artist Hank Willis Thomas and MASS Design Group on the Boston Common on Jan. 13.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Another Boston movie theater is closing its doors

Regal Fenway is one of 39 Cineworld-owned theaters nationwide that will be closing in the coming months. A Boston movie theater located in a historic building is set to close its doors. Regal Fenway, which opened to the public in 2000 in the Landmark Center building (401 Park), is one...
BOSTON, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Leominster firefighter to compete on Gordon Ramsay show ‘Next Level Chef’

LEOMINSTER — A cooking competition starring celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will feature a face familiar to local residents. Leominster firefighter Vincent Alia has been announced as one of the contestants, and a member of Ramsay’s team, on Season 2 of “Next Level Chef.” It debuts in the prime post-Super Bowl spot Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox, seen locally on WFXT-TV (Channel 25) in Boston.
LEOMINSTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy