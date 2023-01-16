ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Giants news, 1/20: Giants-Eagles matchups, Hodgins, McKinney, more headlines

2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?. The first time these two teams played, Kafka was able to exploit James Bradberry’s aggression in the Eagle’s coverage scheme. There were several instances throughout the game where Isaiah Hodgins used double-moves to force mistakes on Bradberry’s behalf. The Giants were unable to exploit those mistakes, but they were there and Kafka surely remembers.
What if the Giants won the Super Bowl Mock Offseason

This is not a statement claiming that the Giants are going to hoist the Lombardi this year. I'm just bored and did a what if scenario mock. I will say this though, the Giants can beat Philly this Saturday. 5th year option:. Andrew Thomas- 14.75 million in 2024. Easiest decision...
2023 Playoffs: What can the Giants offense change in the third game against the Eagles?

The New York Giants will face their old foes the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night in the Divisional Round of the 2023 playoffs. The Giants will be going on the road for the third week in a row and facing the Eagles for the second time in that 14-day span. In fact, this is the third time the Giants and Eagles have faced off since Dec. 11 — 41 days.
Do the Giants have a playoff-caliber offensive line?

When the 2022 NFL season began, one of the biggest question marks about the New York Giants was whether their offensive line would be better than the awful 2021 version. General Manager Joe Schoen tried to do so with limited financial resources, signing free agents Mark Glowinski, Jon Feliciano and a bunch of other low-cost offensive linemen and in-season waiver wire pickups, plus using draft picks on Evan Neal, Joshua Ezeudu, and Marcus McKethan.
The butterfly effect, New York Giants edition

The “butterfly effect” is a term in popular culture that refers to the idea that in some complex systems, small changes at one point in time might lead to very different outcomes in the more distant future. It derives from a talk given by the mathematician and meteorologist Edward Lorenz back in 1972. Lorenz was interested in something slightly different - how well weather could be forecast the farther into the future you go and how very small errors in what we know about the weather now translate into very different forecasts in the long term. But the popular usage of the term to mean that small seemingly unimportant things that happen now can create a very different future is more fun, so let’s ride with it.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Divisional Round picks, predictions: The perfect scenario for the Giants

Forget for a minute the hostile environment the New York Giants will be facing Saturday night. Forget for a minute the often inexplicable nature of Philadelphia Eagles fans. The opportunity the Giants have in front of them on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is about as appetizing, about as appealing as a Giants player or fan could ever wish for.
After further review: Tales from the Giants-Vikings Wild-Card timeline

For the first time since Super Bowl XLVI, the New York Giants have won a playoff game. Big Blue marched into Minneapolis and achieved retribution for their Christmas Eve loss, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 31-24, with quarterback Daniel Jones becoming the first player in playoff history to throw for more than 300 yards with two passing touchdowns and over 70 yards rushing.
The Soul of Schoen: the 2023 Offseason as a Window into the Future of the NYG

We know that for all intents and purposes, the 2022-23 season was meant to be a treading-water kind of year. We all tittered when Schoen said "I think you can compete today and still build for tomorrow." When he signed Mark Glowinski, Jihad Ward, Richie James and Jon Feliciano off other teams' scrap piles we shrugged and gave him a participation award. "Solid effort, Trader Joe," we said, "but we're not expecting anything from these bargain basement players." When he drafted Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal we politely applauded. "Great, potential tentpoles that may amount to something in three-to-five business years, but an untrained monkey throwing poo at a prospect picture collage could have made those picks."
The New York Giant's Quest for Super Bowl 57 and The Lombardi Trophy

Since the inception of the team in 1925, the Giants have made the playoffs 32 times. They have won the Super Bowl Championships 4 times with their most recent winning in 2012. This season, they will be largely leaning on their leading candidates, including Saquon Barkley in the offense under the guardianship of coach Brian Daboll.
Eagles said to have used ‘cheat sheet’ on placekicking attempts

NFL officials will reportedly be on the lookout for the use of illegal foreign objects (yes, this is football and not wrestling) by the Philadelphia Eagles during this weekend’s NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants. From Football Zebras:. Game officials will have a heightened sense...
