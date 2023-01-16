ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

klax-tv.com

NSU alum to appear on The Bachelor

NATCHITOCHES – Alyssa Jacobs, a 2018 graduate of Northwestern State University, will appear on the 27th season of the TV show “The Bachelor,” as one of 30 women who will interact with and get to know TV personality Zach Shallcross. A native of Houston, Jacobs, 26, earned...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive

Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. The Alexandria Emergency Hospital staff paid a visit to ASH to make a donation for...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week

Alena Noakes spoke with State Senator Sharon Hewitt about why she has chosen to run for Louisiana governor. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy is in Washington D.C. this week to try and solve the city's top concerns, which include crime, youth challenges and homelessness. How to vote on the RPSB 2023–2024...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting

Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown

Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

APD searching for suspect in Harris Street shooting

Alexandria Police Detectives are looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the evening on January 17th, 2023. At approximately 08:00 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered that a 36-year old male from Pineville, LA, had been shot while in the 2800 block of Harris Street in Alexandria. Alexandria Detectives interviewed the victim before he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries, and determined the suspect is unknown at this time. The victim is now in stable condition.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022. Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023. The Rapides Parish...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA

