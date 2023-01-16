Alexandria Police Detectives are looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the evening on January 17th, 2023. At approximately 08:00 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered that a 36-year old male from Pineville, LA, had been shot while in the 2800 block of Harris Street in Alexandria. Alexandria Detectives interviewed the victim before he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries, and determined the suspect is unknown at this time. The victim is now in stable condition.

