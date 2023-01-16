Read full article on original website
klax-tv.com
NSU Cenla Campus Manager Lia Henton Brings New Life to College Student Experience
College students are looking for affordable and more accessible ways to earn a higher education. The NSU Cenla Campus takes pride in providing a welcoming student experience. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a new staff member is helping the campus grow. NSU Cenla Campus...
klax-tv.com
Cleco Power of a Promise Scholarship Motivates CLTCC Student Raymond Nelson to Pursue Electrical Engineering
Cleco Power is giving students the opportunity to work in the manufacturing industry. They are offering full ride scholarships to high school seniors and juniors enrolling at CLTCC. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how this scholarship has impacted a student’s life. Last year, CLECO...
klax-tv.com
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
kalb.com
Alexandria mayor in D.C. meeting with Biden, other mayors to address public safety
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The million dollar question for leadership across the country seems to be what is the fastest and most effective way to hire more qualified officers to replenish depleted police departments?. Mayors across the country, including Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy, are in Washington, D.C. this week for...
klax-tv.com
NSU alum to appear on The Bachelor
NATCHITOCHES – Alyssa Jacobs, a 2018 graduate of Northwestern State University, will appear on the 27th season of the TV show “The Bachelor,” as one of 30 women who will interact with and get to know TV personality Zach Shallcross. A native of Houston, Jacobs, 26, earned...
kalb.com
Vernon Parish schools receive checks for Christmas Cheer Food Drive
Two-and-a-half years after Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana, destroying cities and many of the state's natural resources, restoration efforts are continuing. One of those was in the Kisatchie National Forest in Vernon Parish. |. The Alexandria Emergency Hospital staff paid a visit to ASH to make a donation for...
kalb.com
Department of Children and Family Services holds job fair in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hiring for vacancies across the state, including here in Central Louisiana. DCFS hosted a job fair earlier at the Rapides American Job Center in Alexandria on Jan. 19. Officials said 150 people showed up interested in careers.
kalb.com
APD investigating second shooting on Harris Street this week
Alena Noakes spoke with State Senator Sharon Hewitt about why she has chosen to run for Louisiana governor. Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy is in Washington D.C. this week to try and solve the city's top concerns, which include crime, youth challenges and homelessness. How to vote on the RPSB 2023–2024...
kalb.com
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
KSLA
Mayor of Natchitoches welcomes baby girl
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The mayor of Natchitoches has welcomed a new baby into his family. Mayor Ronnie Williams and his wife, Tiffany, welcomed their new baby girl, Maggie, into the world. The baby girl was born at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
kalb.com
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Acadian Ambulance - Julie Larcart Benjamin!. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
klax-tv.com
Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown
Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
klax-tv.com
APD searching for suspect in Harris Street shooting
Alexandria Police Detectives are looking for a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the evening on January 17th, 2023. At approximately 08:00 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to a local hospital, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered that a 36-year old male from Pineville, LA, had been shot while in the 2800 block of Harris Street in Alexandria. Alexandria Detectives interviewed the victim before he was treated for his non-life threatening injuries, and determined the suspect is unknown at this time. The victim is now in stable condition.
kalb.com
Alexandria teen arrested in Fred Loop shooting
Meet this week's Golden Shield winner with Acadian Ambulance - Julie Larcart Benjamin!. It's crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Avoyelles Parish schools receive checks for the Christmas Cheer Food Drive.
kalb.com
Ball man accused of committing 3 Rapides Parish burglaries
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A man from Ball has been accused of committing three separate burglaries in Rapides Parish in October and November of 2022. Anthony Lee Wells, 36, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on three counts of simple burglary on Jan. 17, 2023. The Rapides Parish...
kalb.com
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
