ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

NSU alum to appear on The Bachelor

NATCHITOCHES – Alyssa Jacobs, a 2018 graduate of Northwestern State University, will appear on the 27th season of the TV show “The Bachelor,” as one of 30 women who will interact with and get to know TV personality Zach Shallcross. A native of Houston, Jacobs, 26, earned...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klax-tv.com

Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown

Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating Harris Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Tuesday night, (Jan. 17), on Harris Street. APD responded to a local hospital around 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. They found a 36-year-old male victim from Pineville who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KTBS

Stabbings, vehicle pursuit keep Natchitoches officers busy

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days. Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Cottage Street that happened on Jan. 15. APD said Jamir Bush, 24, is wanted for the following: one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing. Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
LECOMPTE, LA
kalb.com

VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
LEESVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
VERNON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

NPD: man stabbed in domestic dispute, suspect arrested

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Natchitoches woman suspected of stabbing a man during a domestic dispute Friday night. Police say on Jan. 13 they responded to the call just after 11:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Fairgrounds Rd. The wounded man told officers at the scene that his alleged attacker was still inside the apartment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy