FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Phlebotomy class to be offered in Natchitoches and Alexandria starting in February
NATCHITOCHES – An online phlebotomy technician training course through Northwestern State University’s Office of Electronic and Continuing Education will begin in Natchitoches on Feb. 13 and on NSU’s Cenla campus at 1410 Neal Kearby Blvd. in Alexandria on Feb. 20. This nine–week course is broken down into...
NSU Cenla Campus Manager Lia Henton Brings New Life to College Student Experience
College students are looking for affordable and more accessible ways to earn a higher education. The NSU Cenla Campus takes pride in providing a welcoming student experience. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how a new staff member is helping the campus grow. NSU Cenla Campus...
Cleco Power of a Promise Scholarship Motivates CLTCC Student Raymond Nelson to Pursue Electrical Engineering
Cleco Power is giving students the opportunity to work in the manufacturing industry. They are offering full ride scholarships to high school seniors and juniors enrolling at CLTCC. ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how this scholarship has impacted a student’s life. Last year, CLECO...
Alexandria Missing Person: Mark Kaderly
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Mark Kaderly, who was last seen in the vicinity of the Salvation Army in October 2022. He has not been seen or heard from since and suffers from various medical problems. If you...
NSU alum to appear on The Bachelor
NATCHITOCHES – Alyssa Jacobs, a 2018 graduate of Northwestern State University, will appear on the 27th season of the TV show “The Bachelor,” as one of 30 women who will interact with and get to know TV personality Zach Shallcross. A native of Houston, Jacobs, 26, earned...
Alexandria mayor in D.C. meeting with Biden, other mayors to address public safety
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The million dollar question for leadership across the country seems to be what is the fastest and most effective way to hire more qualified officers to replenish depleted police departments?. Mayors across the country, including Alexandria Mayor Jacques Roy, are in Washington, D.C. this week for...
Fatal Shooting, suspect unknown
Alexandria, LA (01/20/2023) Alexandria Police Detectives are trying to identify an unknown suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred early this morning, January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being...
Car chase turns to foot race for Natchitoches police
A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with five of the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase.
APD investigating Harris Street shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened Tuesday night, (Jan. 17), on Harris Street. APD responded to a local hospital around 8 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. They found a 36-year-old male victim from Pineville who had been shot and was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The victim is in stable condition.
Stabbings, vehicle pursuit keep Natchitoches officers busy
NATCHITOCHES, La. – Two stabbings and a vehicle pursuit have kept Natchitoches police busy in recent days. Police arrested two in connection with the separate stabbings. The first happened Thursday on Dixie Street and the second Friday on Fairgrounds Road, according to information the Police Department released this week.
Alexandria man sought for Cottage Street shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Cottage Street that happened on Jan. 15. APD said Jamir Bush, 24, is wanted for the following: one count of attempted second-degree murder and one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
Natchitoches man arrested in connection to stabbing
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department, a man has been arrested for aggravated battery in connection to a stabbing. Johnny Price, 63, was arrested on Jan. 12 after the domestic violence incident. Officers responded to the 1400 block of Dixie Street at around 9:52 a.m. that...
Customers paying up to $7.50 per pound of crawfish
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is crawfish season Cenla, but your crawfish boils, at least for the time being, are going to be a little pricier. Farmers say freezing December temperatures, cold snaps and supply shortages are the culprit for the high prices we are seeing. According to the ‘The...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Investigating Criminal Damage to Multiple Vehicles at Auto Dealership. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – Authorities in Louisiana are requesting assistance in the investigation of criminal damage that occurred at an automotive dealership where unknown individuals spray-painted 29 vehicles causing thousands of dollars in damage.
Avoyelles Parish man arrested for impersonating a police officer
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been arrested after the Avoylles Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of someone impersonating a police officer on January 13. APSO learned that Patrick Paul Miller, 45, was not a commissioned deputy as he had claimed to be. The...
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
VIDEO: Fight at Leesville Whataburger under investigation
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Leesville Police Department is investigating a fight that happened recently at the Whataburger on South 5th Street. According to details provided by LPD, the department was alerted to the fight around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 15. They spoke to management and several of the people that were involved. Due to conflicting statements, individuals on scene were identified and released without charges pending further investigation.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 12+ Years in Prison for Role in Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization. Vernon Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been convicted of Criminal Conspiracy and sentenced to 12.7 years in prison for his role in an Illegal Drug and Weapons Trafficking Organization, following a long-term investigation by the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force.
NPD: man stabbed in domestic dispute, suspect arrested
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police arrested a Natchitoches woman suspected of stabbing a man during a domestic dispute Friday night. Police say on Jan. 13 they responded to the call just after 11:00 p.m. on the 200 block of Fairgrounds Rd. The wounded man told officers at the scene that his alleged attacker was still inside the apartment.
