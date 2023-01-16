Former Arizona LB Jerry Roberts transfers to UMass, joins list of ex-Cats playing for 'Dr. Blitz'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
4th Avenue Burger Joint Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
KTBS
Arizona Wildcats guard Lauren Fields on playing hurt and being a 'sneaky' defender
Lauren Fields doesn’t feel the same pressure this season. She isn’t expected to be the one — the one her teammates look to to score the bulk of the points. That doesn’t mean that it’s easier being a Wildcat than a Cowgirl. It’s definitely not,...
KTBS
Former Salpointe Catholic standout Cruz Rushing transfers from Florida to Arizona
Cruz Rushing is returning to Tucson. Rushing, a defensive back and former Salpointe Catholic standout, announced on Friday that he's transferring from Florida to Arizona. The 6-foot, 194-pound Rushing was a walk-on for the Gators during his freshman season in 2022. In two seasons at Salpointe Catholic, Rushing recorded 93...
KTBS
Five takeaways on the Arizona Wildcats' 2023 football schedule
Along with the rest of the Pac-12, Arizona announced the dates and order of its conference opponents for the 2023 season Wednesday. After finishing last season 5-7, which included winning the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016 and a marquee triumph at UCLA, the Wildcats enter Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era with expectations to qualify for a bowl game.
KTBS
New lineup clicks as Arizona Wildcats trounce Trojans; No. 5 UCLA up next
When asked during the Wildcats’ rough start to 2023 whether he might change his lineup, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd consistently said he wasn’t thinking of “anything crazy.”. At least on Thursday against USC, just one move proved good enough. Lloyd started forward Cedric Henderson while returning Pelle...
KTBS
Arizona Wildcats to start Cedric Henderson over Pelle Larsson vs USC
After losing two of their past three games, the Arizona Wildcats are making their first lineup change while having a full complement of players. UA coach Tommy Lloyd said on his pregame radio show he would start forward Cedric Henderson on Thursday against USC, while guard Pelle Larsson will play off the bench.
KTBS
Former Gonzaga standout Przemek Karnowski joins Arizona Wildcats as graduate assistant coach
Already with two of college basketball’s best post players, Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd added one of his favorite bigs to the roster Wednesday. That is, former Gonzaga standout center Przemek Karnowski joined the Wildcats as a graduate assistant coach. Having helped the Zags reach the 2017 Final Four in...
KTBS
Scouting report: No. 11 Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans
The Star's Bruce Pascoe has projected starting lineups, the latest storylines and pertinent information ahead of No. 11 Arizona's home matchup with USC on Thursday at 7 p.m. G Kerr Kriisa (6-3 junior) G Courtney Ramey (6-3 senior) F Pelle Larsson (6-5 junior) F Azuolas Tubelis (6-11 junior) C Oumar...
KTBS
Arizona's 2023 football schedule released; Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Stanford
The dates for the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 football schedule in 2023 were unveiled Wednesday. In Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era, after finishing 2022 with a 5-7 record, Arizona will open up Pac-12 play on the road at Stanford on Sept. 23. That follows a three-game nonconference schedule that features the season opener against Northern Arizona in Tucson, followed by the road opener at Mississippi State and a home contest against UTEP.
KTBS
Arizona hires Charita Stubbs as program's next volleyball coach, Dave Rubio's successor
The day after longtime Arizona Wildcats volleyball coach Dave Rubio announced his retirement, the UA hired his successor, Charita Stubbs. Stubbs, a former player under Rubio at Arizona, is the fourth head coach in program history and becomes the first African American to lead the UA volleyball team. Stubbs also coached under Rubio for 19 years, from 1997-2005, then once again from 2013 to this past season.
KTBS
Arizona sets Ring of Honor induction dates; Josh Green, Zeke Nnaji to be honored in February
Arizona has announced dates for four men's basketball Ring of Honor inductions, starting with former center Ernie McCray on Saturday during the Wildcats' game with UCLA. McCray and former UA forward Al Fleming were already honored, on Feb. 27, 2021, but fans were not allowed at McKale Center that season. So McCray is being invited into McKale Center this weekend while Fleming's family (Fleming passed away in 2003) is scheduled to be on hand for his ceremony on Feb. 2, during UA's game with Oregon at McKale Center.
