Former Arizona LB Jerry Roberts transfers to UMass, joins list of ex-Cats playing for 'Dr. Blitz'

Arizona has announced dates for four men's basketball Ring of Honor inductions, starting with former center Ernie McCray on Saturday during the Wildcats' game with UCLA. McCray and former UA forward Al Fleming were already honored, on Feb. 27, 2021, but fans were not allowed at McKale Center that season. So McCray is being invited into McKale Center this weekend while Fleming's family (Fleming passed away in 2003) is scheduled to be on hand for his ceremony on Feb. 2, during UA's game with Oregon at McKale Center.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO