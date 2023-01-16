AUBURN, Ala. – After starting the 2023 season with two strong home wins, the No. 25 Tigers look to improve their record to 3-0 in a midweek battle with in-state foe Samford University at Auburn's Yarbrough Tennis Center at 2:00 p.m. CT. Auburn earned both of their wins on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers defeated Michigan State 4-3 before shutting out Alabama State 7-0. "I think we made way too many unforced errors, and I give credit to Michigan State," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said about things his team could improve after the first two matches. "They came in after losing on Friday and they swung a little more freely than we did. A common theme throughout all of the singles matches was that we would get a break of serve and go up that break, but then we would give it right back. That is an emotional and a mental letdown at a period of the match that can't happen if you want to be a top team."

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO