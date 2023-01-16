Read full article on original website
No. 7 Auburn with a 197.500 to beat Arkansas
AUBURN, Ala. – They did the wave, they swag surfed and they roared their approval when Auburn gymnasts earned 10s. Friday Night Heights are back at Neville Arena. Sunisa Lee won three event titles and the all-around competition to lead No. 7 Auburn to a 197.500-196.675 victory Friday over No. 25 Arkansas in the Tigers' home opener.
Record falls as No. 9/13 Tigers split with Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – Head coach Ryan Wochomurka and the Tigers had James E. Martin Aquatic Center rocking from start to finish on Friday. A record-breaking performance capped off the third top-25 dual win for the men while the women left it all in the pool against a top-10 opponent.
Auburn takes win in home opener against Iowa State
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 15 Auburn women's tennis kicked off their dual match schedule with a 5-2 victory on Friday afternoon over No. 22 Iowa State at home. "Our unshakeable composure made all the difference today," Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said after the win. "When our opponents responded, we remained resolute in enjoying the process. The positive internal dialogue allowed us to play better as the match went on. The Iowa State staff has built an incredible program in Ames. To open our dual match season against an opponent of the highest quality will make us better as we buy into long-term growth."
No. 7 Auburn hosts No. 25 Arkansas Friday in home opener
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 7 Auburn gymnastics team kicks off its home schedule this Friday, hosting No. 25 Arkansas in Neville Arena. The 7:30 p.m. CT contest will be televised on SEC Network. "It'll be a lot of fun to be home in Neville Arena," head coach Jeff...
Extra Inning Softball honors Maddie Penta in pitcher rankings
AUBURN, Ala. – Hype continues to grow for Maddie Penta's junior campaign as Extra Inning Softball honored the right-handed threat in its Extra Elite 100: Pitcher Rankings this week. Already receiving a No. 47 overall ranking form the publication, Penta was selected the No. 14 overall pitcher in the...
Tigers head to Nashville for the Vanderbilt Invite
AUBURN, Ala. – Coming off a strong season-opener at the Clemson Invite last weekend, the Auburn track & field team will look to pick up the pace at the Vanderbilt Invite this weekend. The two-day meet will be held Friday and Saturday at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee with action starting Friday at 9:30 a.m. CT with the women's pentathlon and Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with the men's heptathlon.
Penta, Ellis tabbed to Extra Elite 100 Player Rankings
AUBURN, Ala. – Preseason accolades continue to roll in as opening day inches closes as the returning All-Southeastern Conference duo of junior Maddie Penta and sophomore Bri Ellis were both selected to Extra Inning Softball's Extra Elite 100 Player Rankings this week. Behind her "iron woman" performance in the...
Women’s tennis to host Iowa State in home opener on Friday
AUBURN, Ala. – The first dual match of the 2023 season for the 15th ranked Auburn women's tennis team is slated for Friday at noon CT against No. 22 Iowa State. The match will also serve as the team's home opener at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. The Tigers enter...
Tigers defeat Samford 7-0 in men’s tennis Thursday
AUBURN, Ala. – No. 25 Auburn posted a 7-0 win over the Samford Bulldogs Thursday afternoon at the Yarbrough Tennis Center. "We were a lot better today," said a pleased Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds. "We came out here to play the ball the way we wanted to, not playing the opponent or the emotions or the pressure – just playing smart percentage tennis.
Get To Know: Charlotte McLaughlin
It's time to meet the Auburn equestrian freshman class as we bring you Q&As with the newcomers. Our next feature is Charlotte McLaughlin! The Ottawa, Ontario product is a Jumping Seat rider working on a degree with the School of Architecture. Q: Why Auburn?. A: "I remember visiting Auburn as...
Tigers aim to continue winning ways in midweek matchup against Samford
AUBURN, Ala. – After starting the 2023 season with two strong home wins, the No. 25 Tigers look to improve their record to 3-0 in a midweek battle with in-state foe Samford University at Auburn's Yarbrough Tennis Center at 2:00 p.m. CT. Auburn earned both of their wins on Sunday afternoon as the Tigers defeated Michigan State 4-3 before shutting out Alabama State 7-0. "I think we made way too many unforced errors, and I give credit to Michigan State," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said about things his team could improve after the first two matches. "They came in after losing on Friday and they swung a little more freely than we did. A common theme throughout all of the singles matches was that we would get a break of serve and go up that break, but then we would give it right back. That is an emotional and a mental letdown at a period of the match that can't happen if you want to be a top team."
Auburn comeback falls just short at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Auburn fought back from a 15-point deficit to take a third-quarter lead, but Mississippi State pulled away in the final 10 minutes for a 72-58 Bulldog win Thursday night at Humphrey Coliseum. The Tigers shot 80 percent in the third quarter to turn an eight-point halftime...
Tigers continue road swing at Mississippi State
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball stays on the road for the second straight game when the Tigers travel to Starkville, Miss., to face Mississippi State Thursday night. Game time is 7 p.m. CT at Humphrey Coliseum. ON THE AIR. ›› Brit Bowen will have the radio call on...
