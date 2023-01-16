Jaguars WR coach Chris Jackson denies reports linking him to Texas

Amid reports that Chris Jackson is the “frontrunner” to join the Texas Longhorns coaching staff, the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver coach says that’s not the case.

According to reports from Inside Texas and Orangebloods, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is zeroing in on Jackson to be the team’s new wide receivers coach. Jackson denied those reports in a couple tweets Monday morning, though.

Jackson, 47, played at Washington State before a lengthy professional career split between the NFL and Arena Football League. He entered the NFL coaching ranks in 2019 as a defensive assistant with the Chicago Bears and became the team’s assistant wide receivers coach in 2020.

Jacksonville hired Jackson in 2022 as wide receivers coach and helped Christian Kirk and Zay Jones to career-best seasons.

The Jaguars have been an extraordinarily quiet part of the coaching carousel this month. No coach on the team appears in danger of being fired after a remarkable turnaround for a franchise that picked first in back-to-back NFL drafts. And few coaches on staff have the experience to draw interest from other teams.

It appears likely that the Jaguars coaching staff in the 2023 season will look very similar to the one in 2022. According to Jackson, he’s looking forward to being a part of it.