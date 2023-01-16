Read full article on original website
Kyle halts construction, renovation work on downtown project at 104 S. Burleson St. indefinitely
Construction and renovations at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle, have been halted indefinitely. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle City Council voted Jan. 17 to end its contract with Barnes Gromatzky Kosarek Architects for work at 104 S. Burleson St., Kyle. Contracts with any other firms involved in this project have also been ended.
wilcosun.com
Public Notice — January 22, 2023
APPLICATION. 705 Limmerloop JV LLC, 13018 Research Boulevard, Suite A, Austin, Texas 78750, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0016260001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0143847) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 50,000 gallons per day. The domestic wastewater treatment facility will be located approximately 650 feet northeast of the intersection of Etna Way and Limmer Loop (County Road 109), in Williamson County, Texas 78634. The discharge route will be from the plant site to unnamed drainage ditch, thence to unnamed tributary, thence to McNutt Creek, thence to Brushy Creek. TCEQ received this application on November 29, 2022. The permit application is available for viewing and copying at Hutto Public Library, 500 West Live Oak Street, Hutto, Texas. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For the exact location, refer to the application.
Williamson County breaks ground on CR 245 expansion
Williamson County officials broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Williamson County broke ground on the reconstruction of CR 245 on Jan. 20, starting dirt work on the nearly $7 million construction project to turn the existing two-lane road into an interim three-lane roadway.
coveleaderpress.com
Copperas Cove city council approves land swap agreement with local businessmen
The east side of the U.S. 190 bypass is a step closer to future development, after the Copperas Cove city council approving a land exchange with the United States of America and business partners James Clark and Wesley Atkinson. The approval took place at Tuesday’s council meeting, but the process...
Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
Demolition starts on Georgetown bridge, I-35 to close
Demolition has started on the Williams Drive bridge over Interstate 35. The major thoroughfare will close this weekend overnight as construction crews break down the bridge.
Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
I-35, Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown to be temporarily closed
The diverging diamond intersection at I-35 and Williams Drive will be similar to the one at Parmer Lane. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-35 at Williams Drive on the last two Friday and Saturday nights of January as crews demolish and remove a portion of the Williams Drive bridge.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks
The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition
Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
Bastrop ISD student arrested, accused of having a gun on Manor Early College High School campus
MANOR, Texas — A 17-year-old Bastrop ISD student was arrested last week for allegedly having a gun in his possession on the Manor Early College High School campus, Manor ISD Police confirmed to KVUE. In a letter to the Manor ISD community, district police chief Clarence Yarbrough said that...
Racial Profiling Report for Williamson County Sheriff’s Office calls some findings ‘interesting’
A comparative analysis of the 2022 Racial Profiling Report for the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office showed that Black and Hispanic people came into contact with police at a higher rate than other demographics. When it comes to blacks and Hispanics, the report shared the opposite was true for the two demographics.
‘It’s a big worry’: Piles of items collected at property on Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone
Piles and piles of tires, appliances, clothing and more have accumulated outside a San Marcos home.
Killeen residents now in emergency shelter after wall collapses at apartment building
KILLEEN, Texas — Multiple people were placed in an emergency shelter after a wall of a Killeen apartment building collapsed on Thursday, according to officials. During evening hours, the Killeen Fire Department was called to 512 W. Green Ave., which is a blue, two-story apartment building built in 1977, according to online listings.
Killeen ISD teacher assigned racist word search to middle schoolers
A Killeen ISD teacher assigned middle schoolers worksheets loaded with racist slurs and language the district called "extremely disturbing." Both the teacher and district have "separated" per KISD.
At a bar downtown with police presence outside — How do you find out what’s going on?
Some downtown Austin bar employees want better access to emergency information so they can keep customers safe when danger strikes.
ABJ: Big businesses are already steering clear of Texas now that a key incentive is gone
When it comes to the largest of deals – we're talking in the billions, in terms of capital investment – there's one tool companies say is more important than the others.
fox7austin.com
Police open investigation into homeless man's actions in South Austin neighborhood
The Austin Police Department says it has opened an investigation into Rami Zawaideh. He is blamed for wreaking havoc in one neighborhood and could be facing a 3rd-degree felony charge.
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Round Rock
Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar opened in Round Rock on Sept. 13. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new dining and drink options opened in Round Rock in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 130 Sundance Parkway, Ste. 100,...
Development at Hutto Megasite to bring massive commercial growth
The 1,400-acre Hutto Megasite is situated west of CR 3349 and south of Hwy. 79, just 4 miles west of the roughly 1,200-acre Samsung semiconductor site under construction in Taylor. (Courtesy Jefferson Carroll) With a rash of industrial development underway across the Central Texas area, efforts in the city of...
