ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wilcosun.com

Public Notice — January 22, 2023

APPLICATION. 705 Limmerloop JV LLC, 13018 Research Boulevard, Suite A, Austin, Texas 78750, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0016260001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0143847) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 50,000 gallons per day. The domestic wastewater treatment facility will be located approximately 650 feet northeast of the intersection of Etna Way and Limmer Loop (County Road 109), in Williamson County, Texas 78634. The discharge route will be from the plant site to unnamed drainage ditch, thence to unnamed tributary, thence to McNutt Creek, thence to Brushy Creek. TCEQ received this application on November 29, 2022. The permit application is available for viewing and copying at Hutto Public Library, 500 West Live Oak Street, Hutto, Texas. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For the exact location, refer to the application.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Pflugerville ISD community meeting on potential school closures sees heavy opposition to district’s plans

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Parents of students enrolled in the Pflugerville ISD gathered Tuesday night in the Pflugerville Elementary School’s cafeteria for a community meeting to discuss the district’s proposal to close several elementary schools. “We’re not here to convince you of any plan…what we’re here to do is share our thinking, we were asked […]
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site

Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls highway intersection getting $4.27M facelift for big trucks

The intersection at RR 1431 and U.S. 281 in Marble Falls will receive a $4.27 million makeover by the Texas Department of Transportation. The Marble Falls City Council approved over $425,000 in matching funds for the project, which will make the intersection more user-friendly for large vehicles. The vote came during the council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
newsradioklbj.com

TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition

Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...

Comments / 0

Community Policy