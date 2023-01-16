ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

Public Notice — January 22, 2023

APPLICATION. 705 Limmerloop JV LLC, 13018 Research Boulevard, Suite A, Austin, Texas 78750, has applied to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Texas Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (TPDES) Permit No. WQ0016260001 (EPA I.D. No. TX0143847) to authorize the discharge of treated wastewater at a volume not to exceed a daily average flow of 50,000 gallons per day. The domestic wastewater treatment facility will be located approximately 650 feet northeast of the intersection of Etna Way and Limmer Loop (County Road 109), in Williamson County, Texas 78634. The discharge route will be from the plant site to unnamed drainage ditch, thence to unnamed tributary, thence to McNutt Creek, thence to Brushy Creek. TCEQ received this application on November 29, 2022. The permit application is available for viewing and copying at Hutto Public Library, 500 West Live Oak Street, Hutto, Texas. This link to an electronic map of the site or facility’s general location is provided as a public courtesy and not part of the application or notice. For the exact location, refer to the application.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Photos: Round Rock marches for MLK Day

Participants marched on South Mays Street during Round Rock's 36th Annual Commemorative Dr. Martin Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration on Saturday, January 14. The march was followed by a program at the Allen R. Baca Center.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Elias Ramos Martinez, Sr.

Elias Ramos Martinez, Sr., 90, of Georgetown, passed away on January 18, 2023. Elias was the second youngest of eight born on July 27, 1932, to Alfonso Sr. and Concha Martinez in Gouldbust. After Elias graduated from Coleman High School, he enlisted in the United States Army in December of 1952. Elias was a veteran of the Korean War receiving a Korean Service Medal with a Bronze Service Star, a Combat Infantryman Badge, a United Nations Service Medal for Korea, and a National Defense Service Medal all while enlisted. He received an Honorable Discharge from the Army in October of 1954.
GEORGETOWN, TX

