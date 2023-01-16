Read full article on original website
Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer
On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Palm Beach County's 2023 under-the-radar: Who are the best available local players?
As the transfer portal expanded and coaching staff overhauls rocked the landscape of college football in 2022, high school seniors who expected to be flooded with offers were met with another year burdened by a drought of opportunity. The recruiting cycle was harder for the Class of 2023 than any other. ...
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
WPBF News 25
Jewish community reacts to antisemitic display at FAU as the university denounces group's presence
BOCA RATON, Fla. — At an event to help students find ways to get involved onFlorida Atlantic University's campus, an antisemitic group set up a table with a banner that read, "#YeIsRight." The hashtag referencing rapper Kanye West's recent antisemitic Twitter rant. Although the tweets got the rapper kicked...
'It felt like a dream,' female student says of winning homecoming king
A female Palm Beach County high school student and member of the LGBTQ community is celebrating her recent victory as homecoming king.
miamirealtors.com
Colombia Again the No. 1 Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Texas is Top State and Lexington, Kentucky is Top U.S. City
Colombia posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in December 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia has now topped the list of foreign countries searching Miami real estate in nine of the last 10 months. Brazil made the largest...
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami projected to be one of the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2023
Miami will be one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a recent Zillow forecast. Zillow measured the 50 largest U.S. housing markets on price growth, inventory, jobs and demographics to determine its rankings. Miami ranked No. 8 on the hottest markets list and is one...
PopStroke, Tiger Woods welcome TaylorMade with deal pushing company value to $650 million
Jupiter-based PopStroke has added a valuable partner. TaylorMade Golf Company has made a deal that will push PopStroke's value to $650 million. PopStroke, an upscale putting and dining venue, will have three venues in Palm Beach County by 2024. With the newly announced partnership, TaylorMade joins an ownership team that...
Delray Beach firm says it has 'innovative' plan, state calls it a scam
Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania filed suits against company. Suit accuses company execs of “complex and deceptive scheme" Company says it will work with attorney generals, policymakers and regulators to answer questions. Thousands of Sunshine State homeowners were duped by a Delray Beach-based company into signing 40-year sales contracts that...
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
miamitimesonline.com
Weight-loss surgery has Miami woman looking forward to her future
While 35-year-old Juliette Accius was always active, she struggled to maintain a healthy weight. When she lost her brother to suicide in 2016 and then lost her sister a year later, stress and grief magnified the issue. To help her reach her weight-loss goals, Accius quit smoking and drinking, followed...
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt coming to Fort Lauderdale and more stories from the Sunshine State
Hello readers! We're back this week and highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors. We’ve got stories on Florida's Monkey Island, the mini golf experience coming to Fort Lauderdale later this month, where to find the best tacos in Florida and more.
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United States
Nationwide inflation in the United States eased at the end of last year, but the South Florida city of Miami, home to millions of Cuban émigrés, remains the worst and is at the top of the list of large cities with the highest inflation.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Pompano Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, located on the sunny southeast coast of Florida, offers visitors a variety of free activities throughout the year. It is also the destination of choice for those looking to experience a sunny seaside escape with modern amenities. Situated in picturesque Broward County, this beach city lies along the...
