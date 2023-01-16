ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Miami Quarterback Transfer

On Tuesday afternoon, former four-star quarterback Jake Garcia reportedly made the decision to transfer from Miami. "Miami QB Jake Garcia intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He’s a former Top 25 overall recruit in Class of 2021 and was committed to USC before flipping to Miami," ESPN's Pete ...
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed For a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Miami projected to be one of the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2023

Miami will be one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a recent Zillow forecast. Zillow measured the 50 largest U.S. housing markets on price growth, inventory, jobs and demographics to determine its rankings. Miami ranked No. 8 on the hottest markets list and is one...
tourcounsel.com

The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
miamitimesonline.com

Weight-loss surgery has Miami woman looking forward to her future

While 35-year-old Juliette Accius was always active, she struggled to maintain a healthy weight. When she lost her brother to suicide in 2016 and then lost her sister a year later, stress and grief magnified the issue. To help her reach her weight-loss goals, Accius quit smoking and drinking, followed...
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Pompano Beach, FL

Pompano Beach, located on the sunny southeast coast of Florida, offers visitors a variety of free activities throughout the year. It is also the destination of choice for those looking to experience a sunny seaside escape with modern amenities. Situated in picturesque Broward County, this beach city lies along the...
