Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year

Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”

Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters

The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
‘Dana White Won’t Hesitate to Get Rid of Me’: Jon Anik Reveals Unique Contract Clause

UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed the unique clause in his contract that could get him out of the promotion if Dana White wanted to. Jon Anik, UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator joined the company in 2011 after a successful run at ESPN, where he was an anchor and hosted the show MMA Live, covering numerous mixed martial arts events. His impeccable presentation skills along with his partnership with fellow commentator Joe Rogan have turned him into a highly revered media member in the community.
