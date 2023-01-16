Read full article on original website
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
Jon Jones shares his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s UFC release: “I do believe my path will cross with Francis”
Jon Jones has given his thoughts following Francis Ngannou‘s release ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 285. Last weekend, it was announced that Jon Jones will return to the UFC after three years away. He’ll do so in March, taking on Ciryl Gane for the UFC heavyweight championship.
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
PWMania
Bray Wyatt and Jojo Offerman Set to Get Married Later This Year
Bray Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, and JoJo Offerman are getting married. The couple announced their engagement in April, but the wedding has yet to take place. Offerman has been in a relationship with Wyatt for several years. Their first child, Knash Sixx Rotunda, was born in May 2019, and their second child, Hyrie Von Rotunda, was born in May 2020.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Jon Jones says he’s “really happy” for Daniel Cormier and his success after retirement from MMA: “I’ve got nothing but respect for Daniel Cormier”
Jon Jones is happy with Daniel Cormier’s success after retiring from MMA. Jones and Cormier had one of the biggest rivalries in UFC history as the two did not like one another and it led to them fighting twice. The first time, Jones edged out a decision and in the second fight, ‘Bones’ won by TKO, but it was overturned to a No Contest due to a failed drug test by Jones.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
UFC parts ways with 11 fighters
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed whether all of these moves were outright releases or contracts that were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed from...
sportszion.com
“Time flies when you got a gun in your mouth” WWE Legend Kevin Nash makes disturbing comments discussing son’s sudden demise from cardiac arrest
The passing of Kevin Nash’s son prevented him from moving on with his life. In a recent interview, he revealed that, as a result of his traumatic experience, he suffers from distressing suicidal thoughts. The WWE Hall of Famer on a recent episode of the “Kliq This” podcast, in...
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic reacts to Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC
Former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is reacting to the news of Francis Ngannou parting ways with the UFC. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) last fought in March 2021 at UFC 260 where he lost the heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou (17-3 MMA) via KO. Prior to that loss Miocic had back-to-back victories against Daniel Cormier (22-3 MMA).
‘Dana White Won’t Hesitate to Get Rid of Me’: Jon Anik Reveals Unique Contract Clause
UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed the unique clause in his contract that could get him out of the promotion if Dana White wanted to. Jon Anik, UFC’s lead play-by-play commentator joined the company in 2011 after a successful run at ESPN, where he was an anchor and hosted the show MMA Live, covering numerous mixed martial arts events. His impeccable presentation skills along with his partnership with fellow commentator Joe Rogan have turned him into a highly revered media member in the community.
Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul fight is ’99 per cent’ done and promises to shake YouTuber’s hand if he beats his son
JOHN FURY said his son Tommy's fight with Jake Paul is 99 per cent done - and promised to shake the YouTube star's hand if he wins. The celebrity boxing rivals are set to announce the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, slated for February 25 in Saudi Arabia. And...
MiddleEasy
