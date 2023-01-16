Read full article on original website
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify
Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC
The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
No. 18 Charleston routs Northeastern for 20th straight win
Ben Burnham scored 15 points Saturday and No. 18 Charleston never trailed, extending the nation’s longest winning streak with an
LSU Hosting Key Visitors, Add Another Early Enrollee
Tigers continue dominating the recruiting trail, set for a busy weekend in Baton Rouge.
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
Dennis Rodman compares playing with Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant
Dennis Rodman shared the differences between playing with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls and with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers. To sum it up, it was a lot more drama during his time with the Purple and Gold. “In Chicago, we...
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish
A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup. In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling Victor Wembanyama The Best Player In The World: "Future Laker Ladies And Gentlemen"
Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was lavish in his praise for Victor Wembanyama, the sensational projected number-one pick of this year’s NBA Draft. The two linked up during the NBA Paris Game 2023 between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and the legend took to Twitter to make his feelings clear about the French prodigy.
Bennedict Mathurin Gets Real On Whether LeBron James Proved That He's Better Than Him
Bennedict Mathurin has emerged as one of the finest young talents in the NBA in his rookie season. The Canadian is not only in the mix for Rookie of the Year but also for Sixth Man of the Year as he continues to shine for the Indiana Pacers. Mathurin became...
Two legit trade suitors emerge for Jazz’s Mike Conley Jr.
The Utah Jazz may be winning more than anyone anticipated they would this season, but they are still in the midst of a rebuild. They want a clean shot at Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft, not the eighth seed in the playoffs. As such, the team has little...
Joe Mixon On Bills/Chiefs Selling Neutral-Site AFC Championship Tickets: 'To Be Honest, It's Disrespectful'
The NFL has started selling advance tickets for a potential AFC Championship game between the Bills and Chiefs. It's something the Bengals are well aware of but not worried about. Joe Mixon has made it clear that the Bengals are the big dogs in the AFC, and they can keep...
SEC teams affected the most and least by NCAA transfer portal
The college football landscape is undergoing its most extensive change in history with the introduction of NIL, the transfer portal, and CFP expansion. There’s never been a more dynamic college football world than right now, and programs have handled it in varying fashions. The transfer portal has added a...
Insider believes Sean Payton's decision is down to two teams
Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head-coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The 59-year-old coach is said to be seeking somewhere in the range of $20 million to 25 million annually, and both teams seem very willing to give it to him and surrender the necessary draft picks.
