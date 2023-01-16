ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Knicks eyeing familiar face as Cam Reddish trade talks intensify

Reddish has been available for trade since he fell out of New York's rotation following a blowout loss to Dallas on Dec. 3. Fred Katz of The Athletic initially reported that New York wanted to include Reddish in a trade to dump Evan Fournier's dismal contract. However, the price has come down since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Yardbarker

NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC

The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Micah Parsons makes bold promise ahead of 49ers showdown

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons promises 49ers star offensive tackle Trent Williams will have a front-row seat to a phenomenal performance in Sunday's divisional-round playoff game. "I want Trent's best game ever, and he's going to get my best game ever," the outside linebacker said Thursday, per ESPN's Ed Werder. Lining...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder was among the most talked about players on the trade market in the summer after his acrimonious split with the Phoenix Suns. However, the situation still hasn't been resolved, with Crowder sitting at home and waiting for the Suns to trade him. They don't want to just give Crowder away and are waiting for the right package for him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls

Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call

Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling Victor Wembanyama The Best Player In The World: "Future Laker Ladies And Gentlemen"

Former Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was lavish in his praise for Victor Wembanyama, the sensational projected number-one pick of this year’s NBA Draft. The two linked up during the NBA Paris Game 2023 between the Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons, and the legend took to Twitter to make his feelings clear about the French prodigy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

SEC teams affected the most and least by NCAA transfer portal

The college football landscape is undergoing its most extensive change in history with the introduction of NIL, the transfer portal, and CFP expansion. There’s never been a more dynamic college football world than right now, and programs have handled it in varying fashions. The transfer portal has added a...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Insider believes Sean Payton's decision is down to two teams

Sean Payton is viewed as a strong candidate for just about every NFL head-coaching vacancy, but his decision may ultimately come down to two teams. Jordan Schultz of The Score told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he thinks the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers are the most likely suitors for Payton. The 59-year-old coach is said to be seeking somewhere in the range of $20 million to 25 million annually, and both teams seem very willing to give it to him and surrender the necessary draft picks.
DENVER, CO

