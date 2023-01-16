Read full article on original website
China economy: GDP report to reveal impact of COVID-19 zero policy
The COVID-19 zero policy program was abruptly stopped at the end of last year, and this week’s critical economic data from China are likely to reveal a dramatic slowdown in growth. However, the focus is swiftly shifting to a big recovery in 2023. The economy suffered from a spike...
Increase in US financial crime: Banks anticipate future economic collapse
As war rages in Ukraine and inflation wreaks havoc on the economy, banking institutions in the United States anticipate that a future economic collapse will increase financial crime. Financial Crime In US. A hundred percent of US financial compliance professionals are reassessing their approach to financial crime risk, according to...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff
This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
China announces economic goals for 2023, providing hints about how the economy will recover
Two of China economic powerhouses have set less ambitious goals for their economies in 2023 while remaining steadfast in their commitment to fostering job growth and assisting the private sector. This comes as the nation as a whole works to rebuild its Covid-ravaged economy after a challenging year. China Hopes...
Forex update: US Dollar is building on the previous recovery while gold price pulled back from the highest levels
The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers
Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
House Republicans propose to oversee the struggling business with crypto panel as their first step
In this Congress, House Republicans will create a special subcommittee exclusively for cryptocurrencies, putting supervision and legislation around the ailing industry at the top of the GOP agenda. In an interview on Thursday, incoming Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has long prioritized financial technology concerns, said he plans...
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture
BERLIN — (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia's invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
Gold is rising as investors anticipate a slower pace of Fed rate hikes
Gold has regained its luster as investors wager that a decline in U.S. inflation will stall the Fed’s rate hikes and make the precious metal more desirable. On Wednesday, its futures reached their highest level in eight months, reaching $1,882 per ounce, a 14% increase since late November. Gold...
Crypto Market: Shiba Inu is the top gainer as the global market cap approaches $1 trillion
The global crypto market cap appears to be approaching $1 trillion once more. It did break through the barrier over the weekend, rising above it for the first time since November 2022. For the time being, it appears that the overall market is on the rise. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum...
Chip war goes all the way back to the beginning
As technology keeps on advancing, the world faces a horrifying chip war within the strongest nations. The world runs on computer chips. From your phone and fridge to automakers’ production machinery and military missile systems. Almost every aspect of today’s digitally managed civilization is dependent on the complicated, little...
US state proposes to restrict the use of electric vehicles by 2035
Several Wyoming senators have just presented a bill that would prohibit the sale of electric vehicles in the state by 2035, while a growing number of governments have committed to banning the use of internal combustion engines within the next two decades. But this state, whose economy is primarily reliant...
US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000
A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
Microsoft will cut thousands of employees in its most recent round of layoffs
Microsoft is planning to eliminate tens of thousands of jobs, the latest step by one of the world’s largest technology businesses to shrink its workforce in response to a slowing global economy. Sky News has learned that the US software giant may disclose intentions to eliminate a considerable number...
China population falls as birth drops for the first time since 1961
According to official statistics released on Tuesday, China population fell for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plummeted, adding to the strain on the country’s authorities to maintain economic growth despite an aging labor force and mounting tensions with the United States. Despite official figures,...
JP Morgan is back to business despite $700 million loss on an $8.5 billion debt
In spite of expectations that rival US banks would record big losses on risky loans originated last year, JP Morgan Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told investors that the bank is definitely open for business in leveraged lending. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates to contain inflation, which caused Wall...
Paxlovid, a COVID-19 drug manufactured by Pfizer, is difficult to obtain in China
According to Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla in an interview with CNBC on Monday, Pfizer Inc. is coordinating with Chinese authorities to supply its COVID-19 medication, Paxlovid, to the nation that is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases. China approved Paxlovid for the treatment of high-risk patients in numerous areas...
True COVID-19 death toll in China revealed
The world’s greatest COVID-19 outbreak, which China reported around 60,000 deaths from in the first five weeks, may have undercounted the total death toll by hundreds of thousands, according to specialists. According to data released this weekend by the National Health Commission, China’s unexpected departure from Covid Zero in...
