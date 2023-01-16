ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blogging Big Blue

Increase in US financial crime: Banks anticipate future economic collapse

As war rages in Ukraine and inflation wreaks havoc on the economy, banking institutions in the United States anticipate that a future economic collapse will increase financial crime. Financial Crime In US. A hundred percent of US financial compliance professionals are reassessing their approach to financial crime risk, according to...
Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
Forex update: US Dollar is building on the previous recovery while gold price pulled back from the highest levels

The US Dollar is extending its recent rebound on Tuesday, as risk sentiment remains cautious following the release of China’s economic growth data. The Chinese economy grew at the second-slowest rate since the 1970s, yet exceeded expectations for the fourth quarter. China’s GDP grew 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, according to official statistics issued by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, above the 1.8% consensus prediction and decelerating from the 3.9% growth rate in the previous quarter.
The US tech slowdown has forced Microsoft to lay off 10,000 workers

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it will lay off 10,000 people over the next few months as the economic slump continues to impact US technology companies. The employment cuts would touch slightly less than five percent of staff and follow similar decisions by Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and Twitter, which have announced hundreds of layoffs in the formerly unconquerable digital industry.
House Republicans propose to oversee the struggling business with crypto panel as their first step

In this Congress, House Republicans will create a special subcommittee exclusively for cryptocurrencies, putting supervision and legislation around the ailing industry at the top of the GOP agenda. In an interview on Thursday, incoming Financial Services Chair Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has long prioritized financial technology concerns, said he plans...
German caution on Ukraine arms rooted in political culture

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany has become one of Ukraine's leading weapons suppliers in the 11 months since Russia's invasion, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz also has gained a reputation for hesitating to take each new step — generating impatience among allies. Berlin’s perceived foot-dragging, most recently on...
Chip war goes all the way back to the beginning

As technology keeps on advancing, the world faces a horrifying chip war within the strongest nations. The world runs on computer chips. From your phone and fridge to automakers’ production machinery and military missile systems. Almost every aspect of today’s digitally managed civilization is dependent on the complicated, little...
OHIO STATE
US Debt: Average US household owes more than $165,000

A recent NerdWallet analysis found that the average US household had debts of more than $165,000 throughout the country. The national total debt now stands at $16.5 trillion, a rise of 7.65 percent from the previous year due to that amount of average family debt. Cost of Living Rises. The...
China population falls as birth drops for the first time since 1961

According to official statistics released on Tuesday, China population fell for the first time in decades last year as its birthrate plummeted, adding to the strain on the country’s authorities to maintain economic growth despite an aging labor force and mounting tensions with the United States. Despite official figures,...
True COVID-19 death toll in China revealed

The world’s greatest COVID-19 outbreak, which China reported around 60,000 deaths from in the first five weeks, may have undercounted the total death toll by hundreds of thousands, according to specialists. According to data released this weekend by the National Health Commission, China’s unexpected departure from Covid Zero in...
Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

