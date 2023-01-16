Read full article on original website
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Bleacher Report
Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens
The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
Bleacher Report
5-Star College Football Players Stepping Into Much Larger Roles in 2023
Get ready for some blasts from the past (if you're a recruiting follower) to surge up depth charts around the nation and into the hot seat in 2023. A handful of guys who were once highly touted prospects have a major opportunity and massive expectations surrounding them this upcoming season, and this spring could be a springboard for them all.
Bleacher Report
Report: Bronny James Has Oregon, Ohio State, USC in Top 3; Will Commit After Season
Bronny James is the last top 50 player in the 2023 high school class to make his college decision. It appears we won't be waiting much longer. Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported James has narrowed his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon and will make a final determination at the end of Sierra Canyon's season.
Bleacher Report
Former Georgia Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell to Transfer to Texas
Former Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell announced via social media Friday that he has committed to Texas. Mitchell entered the transfer portal Wednesday, and Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com reported at the time that speculation was heating up about the Texas native becoming a Longhorn. Mitchell was a 4-star prospect in...
Bleacher Report
Winners and Losers of the 2022 College Football Season
The trophy presentation has ended, the championship parade is over and the 2022 college football season is officially history. After stepping back to reflect on the recent campaign, Bleacher Report is taking one last trip around the Football Bowl Subdivision to highlight the biggest winners and losers of the year.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
prosportsextra.com
Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach
The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
Bleacher Report
Is Men's College Basketball Headed for an 'All First-Timers' 2023 Final Four?
Whether you prefer to call it "parity," "anarchy" or "just another January in men's college hoops," the fact of the matter is I have no freaking clue who is going to win it all this season, and neither do you. The favorite right now is Houston at +600 per DraftKings,...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Rumors: James Wiseman's Development 'Not Aligning' with Team's Title Hopes
Golden State Warriors big man James Wiseman had high expectations entering the NBA after being selected second overall in the 2020 draft, but he hasn't lived up to the hype thus far, and now the Dubs are considering moving him ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. According to Ric...
Get to know Isaiah Johnson’s Royal Lions
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Christian boys basketball team won 21 games last season and reached the Sectional finals in class 2A. So, naturally the Royal Lions came into this season with some lofty goals. They have been on target so far posting a 20-1 record. This week they are ranked 6th in the […]
Bleacher Report
NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Jordan Addison Seen as Only WR with Chance to Be Top-20 'Lock'
It appears not many wide receivers will taken in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, as multiple teams "feel the value at WR this year will come after Round 1," per The Athletic's Dane Brugler. Brugler added "there isn't a WR in this class considered a lock top-20...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud Go Top 10
In his first 2023 NFL mock draft released Friday, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected three quarterbacks to go inside the top 10. While Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, he mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.
Bleacher Report
Michael Jordan 1997 Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card Sells for $840K at Auction
A signed 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card, which features Michael Jordan wearing his 1992 NBA All-Star Game uniform, sold at auction for $840,000. TMZ Sports reported the sale is one of the biggest for a Jordan card on record. "It's a piece of history in that it...
Hawks face Hornets, looking to extend season-best win string to six
The Atlanta Hawks will put their season-long five-game winning streak on the line Saturday when they host the struggling Charlotte
Bleacher Report
Michigan Co-OC Matt Weiss Fired amid Investigation of Computer Access Crimes
The University of Michigan announced the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation into alleged computer access crimes. The school said it would have no further comment on the firing. Weiss, 39, joined Jim Harbaugh's offensive staff in 2021 as a quarterbacks coach. He was promoted...
Shannon Sharpe gets in heated argument with Morant at half
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Hall of Fame football player Shannon Sharpe had a heated courtside conversation with Memphis Grizzlies players Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks and Morant's father at the end of the first half Friday night in a nationally televised game against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bleacher Report
Report: Jim Harbaugh Not Acknowledging Alleged Lying Will Extend Michigan's NCAA Case
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has reportedly refused to acknowledge that he lied to NCAA investigators during their inquiry into four potential Level II violations, per Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, that decision "presents an interesting standoff between Harbaugh and the NCAA, one that could...
Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum Could Net 7-Figure NIL Deal After Forgoing NFL Draft
Michigan running back Blake Corum surprised some by deciding to return to school for the 2023 season despite an impressive 2022 campaign, and he will reportedly be bringing in some noteworthy money as a result. Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic reported Corum "is looking at a possible seven-figure paycheck through...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Rui Hachimura Trade Talks Started by Wizards; Multiple West Teams Linked
As he plays out the final season of his rookie contract, Rui Hachimura could be moved by the Washington Wizards ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Josh Robbins, the Wizards have started trade talks involving Hachimura, and "several" Western Conference teams are interested.
