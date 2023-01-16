ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Bleacher Report

Report: Breanna Stewart to Meet with Storm, Liberty, Lynx, Mystics When WNBA FA Opens

The headline name of a loaded WNBA free-agency class is reportedly set to meet with four teams. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Breanna Stewart has meetings scheduled with the Seattle Storm, Minnesota Lynx, Washington Mystics and New York Liberty. The WNBA's free-agency period opens at midnight ET, and Stewart, who has played her entire career with the Storm, hinted Friday at the four teams she would meet:
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

5-Star College Football Players Stepping Into Much Larger Roles in 2023

Get ready for some blasts from the past (if you're a recruiting follower) to surge up depth charts around the nation and into the hot seat in 2023. A handful of guys who were once highly touted prospects have a major opportunity and massive expectations surrounding them this upcoming season, and this spring could be a springboard for them all.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Former Georgia Wide Receiver Adonai Mitchell to Transfer to Texas

Former Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell announced via social media Friday that he has committed to Texas. Mitchell entered the transfer portal Wednesday, and Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com reported at the time that speculation was heating up about the Texas native becoming a Longhorn. Mitchell was a 4-star prospect in...
AUSTIN, TX
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the 2022 College Football Season

The trophy presentation has ended, the championship parade is over and the 2022 college football season is officially history. After stepping back to reflect on the recent campaign, Bleacher Report is taking one last trip around the Football Bowl Subdivision to highlight the biggest winners and losers of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
The Spun

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Scandal At Michigan As Police Search Home Of Football Coach

The day after Head Coach Jim Harbaugh declared he’s returning to the Wolverines instead of heading to the NFL, a report from the Detroit News indicates that one Michigan football coach is potentially in some trouble. According to the Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach...
MICHIGAN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Get to know Isaiah Johnson’s Royal Lions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford Christian boys basketball team won 21 games last season and reached the Sectional finals in class 2A. So, naturally the Royal Lions came into this season with some lofty goals. They have been on target so far posting a 20-1 record. This week they are ranked 6th in the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jeremiah 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Bryce Young, Will Levis, CJ Stroud Go Top 10

In his first 2023 NFL mock draft released Friday, NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah projected three quarterbacks to go inside the top 10. While Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter first overall, he mocked Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Houston Texans at No. 2, Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to the Carolina Panthers at No. 9.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Michael Jordan 1997 Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card Sells for $840K at Auction

A signed 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Patch Autograph Card, which features Michael Jordan wearing his 1992 NBA All-Star Game uniform, sold at auction for $840,000. TMZ Sports reported the sale is one of the biggest for a Jordan card on record. "It's a piece of history in that it...
Bleacher Report

Michigan Co-OC Matt Weiss Fired amid Investigation of Computer Access Crimes

The University of Michigan announced the firing of co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss on Friday amid an investigation into alleged computer access crimes. The school said it would have no further comment on the firing. Weiss, 39, joined Jim Harbaugh's offensive staff in 2021 as a quarterbacks coach. He was promoted...
ANN ARBOR, MI

