essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley’s Lt. Mike Padilla recognized as GCADA Volunteer of the Year
NUTLEY, NJ — At the Dec. 20 Nutley Board of Commissioners meeting, Nutley Police Lt. Mike Padilla was acknowledged for his years of dedication in helping to steer today’s youth away from the dangers of drugs and alcohol. A Nutley resident for more than 30 years, Padilla, who...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville bids emotional farewell to longtime municipal clerk
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The township of Belleville is bidding a heartfelt goodbye to Kelly Cavanagh, who is retiring on Feb. 1, after dutifully serving 20 years as municipal clerk. A proclamation read at the Jan. 3 township council meeting lauded her strong sense of civic pride. “On behalf of...
essexnewsdaily.com
Despite personal struggles, Irvington woman works to help others
IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington resident Saudia Reid’s story is one of struggle, perseverance and obstacles that surface along the way. Reid obtained her bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University in Brooklyn in 2018 and her master’s degree in library science from the University of South Florida in December 2021.
essexnewsdaily.com
Karla J. Squier
Karla J. Squier, a long-time activist and campaign aide in the Essex County and New Jersey Republican Party, died Monday, January 16, 2023, after a brief illness. She was 91. Ms. Squier, who lived in Maplewood for many years, was the deputy superintendent and superintendent of elections in Essex County in the 1980s. She was also a Republican State Committeewoman, a member of the Essex County Republican Committee, and Maplewood Republican chairwoman. A close friend and ally of former Gov. Thomas H. Kean Sr., Ms. Squier was involved in his many campaigns for office beginning with a run for an Assembly seat in 1967. “Karla was there from day one when I first went into politics,” Kean remembered. “I inherited her from my father.’’ Kean’s father was former Congressman Robert W. Kean. “She was skilled and could do anything, Kean added. “If you needed a mailing to go out, she’d suddenly have 25 people in her basement and the mailing would be out in a day and a half. But more than that, she was one of the kindest persons you ever knew, totally unselfish and ready to help anyone who needed help.” A native of Washington, D.C. who grew up on Long Island in New York, Ms. Squier quickly became involved in Republican Party politics after moving to Maplewood. She was involved in campaigns for Congress, for governor and for presidents – Eisenhower, Goldwater, Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Bush’s. She was a regular at Republican National Conventions through the years and was very adept at getting to behind- the-scenes meetings. She was also a legislative aide to Republicans Kean, Philip Kaltenbacher, Jane Burgio, and Robert Franks. But she always had the best relationships with Democrats,” Kean said. “It was a different time.” Ms. Squier was a skilled seamstress who had a degree from the McDowell School of Fashion Design in New York City. She was often called on to repair candidates’ clothing that had been frazzled by long hours on campaign trails. Ms. Squier was the daughter of Lt. Colonel Charles Jacobsen and Novelle Newton. She is survived by her son Christian and two grandchildren, Sophia Squier and Noelle Squier. She was predeceased by her daughter Dawn. Ms. Squier retired to Sunset Beach, a small coastal community in North Carolina, in 2002. A memorial service will be held Saturday February 4th, 2pm at Calabash Covenant Presbyterian Church 8820 Old Georgetown Rd Sunset Beach, NC 28468. Contributions in her memory can be sent to Brunswick Family Assistance, a non-profit organization that helps low-income people in Brunswick County: Brunswick Family Assistance, PO Box 1551, Shallotte NC 28459.
essexnewsdaily.com
Kean University receives $4.5M grant for mental health program in Belleville schools
This slideshow requires JavaScript. BELLEVILLE / UNION, NJ — A $4.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education will fund a Kean University program designed to increase diversity among school psychologists while proactively addressing student mental health in the Belleville School District. The Kean Department of Advanced Psychology,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS swimmer Nead Kojic wins gold at Essex County Championships
NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley High School senior Nead Kojic took first place in the 100-yard breaststroke at the Essex County Swimming Championships at New Jersey Institute of Technology on Monday, Jan. 16. Kojic swam a personal-best time of 58.77 seconds, becoming the first county swim champion in Nutley history.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS STEM Club works to generate electricity
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield High School hosted a STEM competition on Dec. 16, with eight high school science, technology, engineering and mathematics clubs invited. On the day of the meet, each team was given the same problem to solve: Provided with rudimentary material, including a tiny electric generator, a light bulb and a whiffle ball, construct an apparatus that would cause a falling object to generate enough electricity to light the bulb for at least three seconds. Instructions said the starting action to begin the process of lighting the bulb would be the release of the whiffle ball from a launching rig.
essexnewsdaily.com
Grant opportunities help improve quality-of-life issues in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney began the new year and her first term as mayor introducing an emphasis on moving West Orange forward, according to a press release from the township. She advised department heads at a Town Hall staff meeting on Friday, Jan. 6, to reevaluate operations within their department that might qualify for more potential points from Sustainable Jersey. Under the guidelines set forth on the Sustainable Jersey website at sustainablejersey.com, registered municipalities can gain points to upgrade their certification status. Towns that achieve upgraded certification are recognized by state government and civic organizations to be visionary leaders.
essexnewsdaily.com
Rachel Coalition to hold book club meeting Feb. 8
LIVINGSTON, NJ — JFS and Rachel Coalition, the domestic violence division of JFS, will host its next book club discussion virtually on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. Many popular books raise issues connected to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating abuse and stalking; the book club’s goal is to engage community members in Rachel Coalition’s work, while providing education on domestic violence and other related topics.
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex Photo Club to hold four meetings in February
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month of February on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public to listen to a presentation by Nic Stover on “Evaluating and Working with Light in Photography.” Stover is a professional photographer who focuses on teaching landscape classes and workshops; his website is stoverphoto.com.
essexnewsdaily.com
Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s 19th Annual HS Hoopfest is a success
ROSELLE/WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Scholarship Fund for Inner-City Children’s (SFIC) 19th Annual High School Hoopfest raised over $100,000 to fund partial tuition assistance scholarships for underprivileged students attending Archdiocese of Newark schools. This year’s Hoopfest was held in the Roselle Catholic High School gym on Jan. 7,...
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange School District cuts the ribbon on cosmetology room
This slideshow requires JavaScript. EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange School District held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Jan. 6, to celebrate the grand opening of a cosmetology room at East Orange Campus High School. Under the leadership of Assistant Superintendent of Schools Anita Champagne, Dawn Stokes-Tyler, who works in the district’s curriculum and instruction services department, started the cosmetology program at the high school in 2020. Due to COVID-19, the first 20 students in the program began their career and technical education, or CTE, experience via Zoom; 60 students have now enrolled in the program.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nutley HS girls basketball team looks for more improvement
NUTLEY, NJ — Despite a 4-9 overall record through Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Nutley High School girls basketball team hopes to make more improvement this season. Nutley defeated Livingston High School 21-14 in the third game of the season on Dec. 20. At the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic at Lodi High School, the Raiders defeated Memorial High School of West New York 49-17 on Dec. 27 and Saddle Brook High School 53-43 on Dec. 28 before losing to Kearny High School 56-20 in the championship game on Dec. 30.
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Nutley, loses to West Essex
BLOOMFIED, NJ — The Bloomfield High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley High School 41-38 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Nutley. Stella Schmidt had 12 points and four rebounds; Aniya Brown had 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists; Maya Mickens had 7 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots; Gabrielle Kot had 7 points; and Nyra Brown had 3 points and 11 rebounds for the Bengals.
essexnewsdaily.com
“Katrina Bello: 40,000 Tons” art exhibition to open at Caldwell University
CALDWELL, NJ — The Mueller Gallery at Caldwell University will present “Katrina Bello: 40,000 Tons,” opening Feb. 1 and running through Feb. 28. An artist’s talk will be held Wednesday, Feb. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. with the opening reception to follow from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit and events are free and open to the public. The gallery is located at 120 Bloomfield Ave. in Caldwell.
essexnewsdaily.com
Luna Stage to perform ‘Torn Asunder’ this February
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize nominee Nikkole Salter’s “Torn Asunder,” a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, “Torn Asunder” is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia fencing teams post winning efforts; Paulina reflects on many highlights as a coach over the past three decades for storied program
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School fencing teams have enjoyed early-season success. The boys and girls teams each sported 5-2 dual-meet records entering the week. The boys have been led by senior Robert Goldman, saber; sophomore Gerig Cornagie, saber; junior James Lederman, saber; senior Hugo Turner, foil;...
essexnewsdaily.com
Bloomfield HS boys hoops team falls to North Star Academy
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team lost to North Star Academy 55-50 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 19, to move to a 3-9 overall record on the season. Shayne Hinton had 18 points, Shariff Brown had 10 points, and Amare Battice, Uche Anyanwu and Evit Dwyer each had 6 points.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS boys basketball team wins holiday tournament title
BELLEVILLE, NJ — Pictured, the Belleville High School boys basketball team gathers with the championship trophy after winning the William Ferguson Holiday Tournament hosted by North Arlington High School. The Bucs defeated Bergen Tech 55-38 on Dec. 27 and North Arlington 43-31 in the final on Dec. 28. Belleville had a 5-9 overall record through Jan. 17, looking to gain more progress.
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS wrestling team wins its tournament
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School wrestling team, under head coach Joseph Pizzi, is enjoying a successful season. Belleville hosted and won its fourth annual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Bucs finished first out of 12 high schools. Belleville had four individual champions in the tournament:...
