The Independent

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen on co-parenting following split from husband

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has opened up about the challenges of co-parenting her nine children following her split from her husband Clive.The couple, who had been married for 22 years, rose to fame through the Channel 5 show which followed their shared life on Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale, North Yorkshire.Owen, 48, admitted it has been “tough” since they announced they were separating last year but that they “just have to get on with it”.She told the Radio Times: “Look, there are two simple facts: if he thought I was brilliant, and I thought he was brilliant, then we...
hubpages.com

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

The first instalment of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. Fans are anticipating the debut of the most recent Mission Impossible film, "Dead Reckoning," which is scheduled to enter theatres next summer. In "Dead Reckoning," Ethan Hunt and his team are sent on a perilous mission to prevent a rebel group from...
BBC

North Somerset bird centre would close if exposed to avian flu

A bird of prey centre would have to close if even one of its animals contracted avian flu. North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre in Congresbury is trying to raise £1,650 for a protective net to cover the site, but has so far been unsuccessful. The centre's director, Leanne...
hubpages.com

Synth Single Review: "Cosmos Luxure" by KRXTOR

KRXTOR’s Cosmos Luxure brims with driving energy and uplifting emotion. Trembling, oscillating bass is touched by very high, gleaming synth spinning out an uplifting melody. A woman’s voice echoes and stutters before massive drums launch the track forward. Steady bass rumbles and airy, glittering synth flies in rising...
hubpages.com

Moroccan Craftsmanship: A Glimpse Into Cultural Diversity Through Artisanal Products

Moroccan craftsmanship is rich in history and culture. The traditional techniques used to create products such as clothing, jewelry, pottery, chandeliers, and carpets are often passed down from generation to generation. The regions of Morocco each have their own traditional craftsmanship, making Moroccan craftsmanship very diverse. Traditional Moroccan clothing. Moroccan...
BBC

Blood scandal victim Roger Newman wants full government apology

A man who was infected with HIV and hepatitis when he was a teenager is calling for the government to make a full, detailed apology. Roger Newman, 54, of Whitstable, Kent, was among the 3,500 people infected by contaminated blood in the 70s and 80s. The Infected Blood Inquiry is...
BBC

Photography: Coal mining's demise and the people left behind

For the past 40 years documentary photographer Roger Tiley has been capturing miners and the communities they live in as their way of life slowly disappeared. It is a career that has seen him charged at by police horses during the miners' strike of 1984-5 and photograph crestfallen miners as the UK's last deep-pit mine closed in 2015.
cntraveller.com

The best hotels in the Peak District

The Peak District doesn’t, at first glance, look like an area that has seen much in the way of mass civil disobedience over the last century. Yet, were it not for a collective trespass, this vast area of protected meadows, mountains, crumpled fields and lonely summits, might look very different indeed.
BBC

Levelling up: Cleethorpes transformation plan awarded £18m

A seaside town's plan to become the top destination on Lincolnshire's coast has received more than £18m from the government's £2.1bn Levelling Up Fund. The rejuvenation plan for Cleethorpes was masterminded by designer Wayne Hemingway. North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC) leader Philip Jackson said the money would help...

