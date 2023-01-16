Read full article on original website
Courage MKE purchases property for LGBTQ+ youth in Walker's Point
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local nonprofit Courage MKE just purchased property near the Walker's Point neighborhood. The goal is to provide shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults ages 18-24 who are homeless or aging out of the welfare system. "We found that when they age out of the social welfare system,...
'I am who I am': New Berlin West eighth grader educates fellow students on her alopecia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Public speaking is never easy, especially when it's in front of a large group of people. But one hometown eighth grader beat her nerves to share something unique and beautiful about herself Friday morning during an assembly at New Berlin West. Proudly wearing a shirt printed...
Call for artists for new mural in downtown South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling all artists! The city of South Milwaukee is looking for an artist to create a mural project on the west wall of the South Milwaukee Human Concerns building. Located in the heart of downtown, 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, the building sits adjacent to the South...
Medical professionals discuss abortion ban, impact on patients with HHS secretary
CUDAHY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin medical professionals shared their experiences since the overturn of Roe V. Wade just a couple of days shy of the 50th anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court case. "As soon as somebody is there for a pregnancy test, and their option is 'I want...
Lakefront Brewery hosting diaper drive Jan. 22 in support of Milwaukee Diaper Mission
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Lakefront Brewery is partnering with Milwaukee Diaper Mission to host a diaper drive. According to a news release on the event, one in three families in the U.S. lack the funds to keep up with their diaper needs. Milwaukee Diaper Mission works to ensure local service agencies have a reliable source of essentials, including diapers.
Statewide prosecutor shortage crippling District Attorneys' offices, impacting justice system
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- District Attorneys throughout the state say they're in crisis mode because of a shortage of prosecutors. Statewide, about 10% of prosecutor positions remain vacant, creating a nightmare scenario for the legal system. DAs are losing prosecutors to more lucrative private sector jobs, and they're struggling to...
Ald. Coggs meets with small business owners during district walk-through
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- What will it take for businesses to succeed in Milwaukee?. Alderwoman Milele Coggs went out looking for answers Thursday. She took a walk in her north side district, stopping at several small businesses and talking to owners. "So, January is like the absolute worst for bakeries,...
Feel Good Friday: Lots of fun over the weekend in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has plenty to see and do over the weekend. To learn more about what is in store, CBS 58 spoke with Joe Krauss from B93.3 on Friday, Jan. 20. He has information about a number of big happenings in the area:. Find out more about...
Monster Jam returns to Fiserv Forum for 3 shows starting Saturday, Jan. 21
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Monster Jam will be back at Fiserv Forum this weekend for three shows. Watch 12,000-pound trucks do flips in the air, and it's a competition! Each of the drivers is trying to earn enough points to compete in the Monster Jam World Finals in Nashville this summer.
Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
Doctor and mother raise awareness for National Birth Defects Awareness Month
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January marks National Birth Defects Awareness Month, a time for women to become aware of methods by which they can reduce the risk of birth defects in their children. Parents and families affected by birth defects can also learn the information they may need to seek...
Wahlburgers closes its doors in Milwaukee's Third Ward
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wahlburgers, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, has closed its doors, according to Hy-Vee, the restaurant's largest franchisee. Hy-Vee cited the "changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges," noting that they are evolving their strategy. Hy-Vee says they will now only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants...
Harley-Davidson Museum gearing up for Harley's 120th anniversary
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Harley-Davidson Museum is one of Milwaukee's signature tourist destinations, as well as being a favorite among locals, and the company behind the museum is making no secret about 2023 being a different year than most. This year marks Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary, with the museum marking...
FBI Milwaukee: $25,000 reward offered for information on arson at Wisconsin Family Action office
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The FBI Milwaukee Field Office is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the suspect responsible for an arson at the Wisconsin Family Action executive office located in Madison. The arson happened at approximately 6...
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean the kitten
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For families looking for a long-haired kitten, the Wisconsin Humane Society may have a new addition to your household!. Kathy Shillinglaw from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 20 to introduce Jelly Bean to Milwaukee! She's a two-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
Flannery's in Milwaukee set to close after 25 years in business
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 25 years in business, a Milwaukee restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of January. The owner of Flannery's announced its "last call" at the end of service Sunday, Jan. 29. Everyone is invited to a happy hour thank you party next...
Local pizzeria discusses special pizza occasions 🍕
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the Super Bowl to even Valentine's Day, pizza is in its prime time of the year. Not only is pizza a popular choice for parties, but it's also a traditional crowd-pleaser for people of all ages. From pepperoni to vegetarian options, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Some local pizzerias and chains are offering deals and promotions for Valentine's Day, including heart-shaped pizzas.
Shooting specialist's method for improved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The jump shot in basketball is maybe the most precious skill to have in the modern-day sport. But what if throughout the history of the sport we've been thinking about it the wrong way?. "Is it conceivably that there could be a categorically better way to...
