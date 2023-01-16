ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Courage MKE purchases property for LGBTQ+ youth in Walker's Point

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Local nonprofit Courage MKE just purchased property near the Walker's Point neighborhood. The goal is to provide shelter for LGBTQ+ young adults ages 18-24 who are homeless or aging out of the welfare system. "We found that when they age out of the social welfare system,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Call for artists for new mural in downtown South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Calling all artists! The city of South Milwaukee is looking for an artist to create a mural project on the west wall of the South Milwaukee Human Concerns building. Located in the heart of downtown, 1029 Milwaukee Avenue, the building sits adjacent to the South...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Feel Good Friday: Lots of fun over the weekend in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee has plenty to see and do over the weekend. To learn more about what is in store, CBS 58 spoke with Joe Krauss from B93.3 on Friday, Jan. 20. He has information about a number of big happenings in the area:. Find out more about...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Foo Fighters, Green Day to headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Harley-Davidson made a big announcement Wednesday morning, Jan. 18. The Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival will take over Milwaukee this summer for their 120th anniversary, with two major music headliners in Veterans Park. The four-day festival is scheduled for July 13-16 across multiple venues, including six dealerships and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wahlburgers closes its doors in Milwaukee's Third Ward

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wahlburgers, in Milwaukee's Third Ward, has closed its doors, according to Hy-Vee, the restaurant's largest franchisee. Hy-Vee cited the "changing nature of the restaurant business combined with staffing challenges," noting that they are evolving their strategy. Hy-Vee says they will now only be opening Wahlburgers restaurants...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Harley-Davidson Museum gearing up for Harley's 120th anniversary

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Harley-Davidson Museum is one of Milwaukee's signature tourist destinations, as well as being a favorite among locals, and the company behind the museum is making no secret about 2023 being a different year than most. This year marks Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary, with the museum marking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Jelly Bean the kitten

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For families looking for a long-haired kitten, the Wisconsin Humane Society may have a new addition to your household!. Kathy Shillinglaw from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 20 to introduce Jelly Bean to Milwaukee! She's a two-month-old kitten currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee Boat Show kicks off at State Fair Park 🛥️

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Boat Show is underway at the Expo Center at State Fair Park!. More than 300 boats from 70-plus manufacturers will be on display, including kayaks and cruisers, fishing boats, pontoons, wakesurf boats and more. "If you're thinking about boating this summer in Wisconsin, coming...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Flannery's in Milwaukee set to close after 25 years in business

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After 25 years in business, a Milwaukee restaurant is set to close its doors at the end of January. The owner of Flannery's announced its "last call" at the end of service Sunday, Jan. 29. Everyone is invited to a happy hour thank you party next...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Local pizzeria discusses special pizza occasions 🍕

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- From the Super Bowl to even Valentine's Day, pizza is in its prime time of the year. Not only is pizza a popular choice for parties, but it's also a traditional crowd-pleaser for people of all ages. From pepperoni to vegetarian options, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Some local pizzerias and chains are offering deals and promotions for Valentine's Day, including heart-shaped pizzas.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Shooting specialist's method for improved shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The jump shot in basketball is maybe the most precious skill to have in the modern-day sport. But what if throughout the history of the sport we've been thinking about it the wrong way?. "Is it conceivably that there could be a categorically better way to...
MILWAUKEE, WI

