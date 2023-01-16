“We Do this For Fun” is a podcast about stories of ways people experience the outdoors. Alexa Shapiro is one of those people. Shapiro or Bonsai as she also known as, founded the Winona Outdoor Collaborative in 2020 and is currently the Executive Director. The Collaborative is an organization that is committed to creating an “inclusive space for various marginalized voices.” Too often outdoor activities have created barriers for underrepresented people and the Collaborative wants to change that. Local meet-ups, low-cost programs and workshops, and guided retreats are opportunities to get people connected to the outdoors. A partnership with both the Sanborn and Merrimack Canoe companies has resulted in a store called Basecamp Provisions. The storefront business offers equipment rentals at a reduced cost as well as consignment items. Shapiro is relatively new to Winona but she is making a difference in the community by making her it mission to remove barriers to getting outdoors. Shapiro was fortunate to find a place like Winona and said, “the access to recreation is abundant.” There is both indoor and outdoor rock climbing, ice climbing, hiking, paddling, fishing, mountain biking and the list goes on.

WINONA, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO