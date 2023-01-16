Read full article on original website
Four Winona coffee shops make best cafes list in southern Minnesota
KRFO Radio made an announcement on National Gourmet Coffee Day that 4 Winona coffee shops made their list of best popular and gourmet coffee shops in Southern Minnesota. The list includes Blooming Grounds Coffee House which is “known for its coffee, occasional live music, and just a friendly and relaxing atmosphere!” The Acoustic Cafe roasts beans on site and serves a a cup of coffee with a sandwich made with homemade bread. The Blue Heron Coffee House serves specialty drinks including Cafe Miel and Cafe Creme Brule along with a breakfast and lunch menu that is made with local and organic ingredients. Mugby Junction serves both cold and hot coffee and also has kombucha on tap.
WOC’s Alexa Shapiro removes barriers to outdoor recreation
“We Do this For Fun” is a podcast about stories of ways people experience the outdoors. Alexa Shapiro is one of those people. Shapiro or Bonsai as she also known as, founded the Winona Outdoor Collaborative in 2020 and is currently the Executive Director. The Collaborative is an organization that is committed to creating an “inclusive space for various marginalized voices.” Too often outdoor activities have created barriers for underrepresented people and the Collaborative wants to change that. Local meet-ups, low-cost programs and workshops, and guided retreats are opportunities to get people connected to the outdoors. A partnership with both the Sanborn and Merrimack Canoe companies has resulted in a store called Basecamp Provisions. The storefront business offers equipment rentals at a reduced cost as well as consignment items. Shapiro is relatively new to Winona but she is making a difference in the community by making her it mission to remove barriers to getting outdoors. Shapiro was fortunate to find a place like Winona and said, “the access to recreation is abundant.” There is both indoor and outdoor rock climbing, ice climbing, hiking, paddling, fishing, mountain biking and the list goes on.
River City Outlet gives back to the community through sharing excess inventory
The River City Outlet sells merchandise to customers who don’t mind buying products that are slightly flawed. Crystal Van Horn was interviewed by the Winona Daily News and featured in their Business Friday section. Van Horn opened the store in downtown Winona three years ago during the pandemic but her efforts have proven successful. She goes to auctions where she buys “pallets of products deemed unsellable from big stores like Target, Macy’s or Amazon” and then sells them at a reduced price to her customer. As someone who has lived her whole life in Winona, she sees the value of giving back. When she has an excess amount of inventory, she has given away items to local college students and some charitable causes. “I don’t know how many blankets I have given away to the homeless.”
