OK! Magazine

'Your Behavior Is Disgusting': 'Sister Wives' Fans Slam Meri Brown For Outrageous Pricing At Her Vacation Retreat

Sister Wives fans aren't happy with Meri Brown's money-hungry ways. On Tuesday, January 17, the reality star excitedly promoted another retreat at her Utah-based bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, but social media followers didn't seem interested in partaking in the three-night getaway due to the steep pricing.In her post, the mom-of-one, 52, said there were three packages to choose from — "supreme, elite or elite plus" — but the lowest tier still cost $4,000, with each level adding an extra $1,000 to the total price. To boot, the cheapest option doesn't even include a room at the actual property,...
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Music Video Hidden Element: Liam Hemsworth Had 14 Mistresses?

Miley Cyrus' much-awaited song "Flowers," which is said to be about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, was just released. In actuality, she released the song on the birthday of the actor from "The Hunger Games." But now, a previously unknown element of the song's music video has been revealed. The music...
musictimes.com

Sadie Sink Thought It Was 'Bizarre' Working With Taylor Swift on 'All Too Well: The Short Film'

Sadie Sink was involved in two of the biggest moments in music in 2021 and 2022. She was popularly known for portraying the emotional Max Mayfield on Netflix's hit series "Stranger Things." In its biggest and probably the most iconic scenes of the show, Sink's character Max shocked everyone with her incredible performance on the show, which was aided by Kate Bush's classic song "Running Up That Hill."
musictimes.com

Selena Gomez Feuding with Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart's Ex?

After news of Selena Gomez and Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart spread like wildfire, his ex, Eva Jobs, deleted her Instagram-what's going on?. Perhaps the breakup between Taggart and Jobs might not have been as civil as one might think because the 24-year-old model had to take down her Instagram account, Page Six reported.
musictimes.com

Fans Think Frank Ocean New Album Coming Because of THIS Teaser?

A new Frank Ocean album is already at bay, and fans couldn't be more thrilled!. Fans of the elusive singer have been celebrating on Twitter recently as photos of his recently relaunched "Blonde" album on Vinyl surfaces online. Apart from the actual Vinyl disc, fans were surprised to receive a...
musictimes.com

2NE1's Minzy Now 2023: Age, Net Worth, What's the K-POP Star Up to These Days?

2NE1's Minzy has established herself as one of the most prominent K-POP idols in the world, with 14 years of experience under her belt, she needs no introduction. Minzy, born Gong Min-ji, grew up in the K-POP industry, and thanks to the great success of the girl group, 2NE1, she is also one of the most famous K-POP idols to date.
musictimes.com

Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion's 'WAP' Not Submitted to GRAMMYs Because of THIS

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" took the world by storm in 2020. Almost everyone was listening, streaming, dancing, and grooving into it. Thanks to TikTok and social media, the track reached thousands and millions worldwide. The track was quite historic because it was the first female rap collaboration...
musictimes.com

Bad Seeds’ Nick Cave Not a Fan of AI Songwriting; Frontman Says It’s ‘Grotesque Mockery’

Nick Cave recently expressed his disappointment with modern technology as he called out software called ChatGPT after fans generated lyrics that were inspired by him. According to NME, the Bad Seeds frontman took to his blog, The Red Hand Files, to express his true feelings over the chatbot service which uses artificial intelligence to generate text that looks like it was written by a human.

