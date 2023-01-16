STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots, Haley Jones added 25 points, 12 boards and a pair of blocks, and the fourth-ranked Stanford women bounced back from a loss at USC by beating eighth-ranked Utah 74-62. Hannah Jump made her first five shots and scored 13 points on a night when the Cardinal lost freshman point guard Talana Lepolo to a left foot injury in the first quarter. Alissa Pili scored 25 points and Gianna Kneepkens had 19 for Utah.

STANFORD, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO