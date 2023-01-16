Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Rapper William Young in Negotiations to write Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography While on Rikers Island.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Related
syossetadvance.com
Syosset teacher accepted into Master Teacher program
The Syosset Central School District has announced that AP Biology Teacher Julie Yoo has been accepted into the New York State Master Teachers Program. Those accepted into the four year program must complete a minimum of 50 hours of Master Teacher-created programming each year in order to receive the certification. Fifty-percent of the hours must be spent assisting in the professional development of colleagues through mentorship or other activities.
Herald Community Newspapers
‘We just really couldn’t understand why’
Over 700 community members signed a petition demanding answers on why the school district chose to not renew Frank Chimienti as the high school’s head football coach, since its creation in early January. Frank Chimienti, Baldwin High School’s former head football coach from Long Beach, learned his contract, as...
Therapy dogs help young students develop reading skills at Nassau County school
Odell, a 6-year-old yellow lab, listened to students at Ogden Elementary School in Valley Stream on Thursday.
Herald Community Newspapers
Response to Nassau County RFP: Rallying outside the Five Towns Community Center
In response to a request for proposal sent out by Nassau County on Jan. 2, Five Towns Community Center, workers, volunteer members and community members joined forces on Jan. 20 to highlight their support for the 115-year-old community resource and pressure the county to renew the existing lease which expires next year.
Herald Community Newspapers
Cleaning East Meadow’s water
The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt
We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
5 Men Try To Enter High School In Westchester, Flee After Security Denies Entry: Police
Security measures proved effective when five unknown men were denied entry to a high school in Westchester County, police said. On Friday, Jan. 20, five unidentified men tried to enter Eastchester High School at the school's single point of entry but were prevented from going inside by a secur…
HuntingtonNYNow
Smyth: Hochul’s Criticism of Huntington Housing Is Misplaced
An Open Letter in Response to Governor Kathy Hochul’s Housing Compact. Governor Hochul’s criticism of Huntington housing is misplaced. The Town of Huntington is the gold standard for housing development in New York. Where infrastructure can support it, Huntington has rezoned large parcels of land from single-family zoning...
POLITICO
Bragg, Blakeman and the Nassau crime conflict
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was enjoying a string of wins at the start of his second year in office after spending much of his first clarifying attention-grabbing campaign plans to pull back on prosecutions. He secured the maximum penalty against the Trump Organization for criminal tax fraud this month, just three days after getting a five-month jail sentence for the firm’s former CFO on related charges.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau County Republicans call on Santos to resign
George Santos has faced stiff opposition from his colleagues since arriving at Capitol Hill last week. It looks like he won’t be having an easy time at home, either. Republican leaders from across the county gathered at GOP headquarters in Westbury Thursday and called on Rep. George Santos to resign after his trail of fabrications. The news conference was led by Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Cairo, Jr.
queensjewishlink.com
Fires Of Antisemitism Fueled At Forest Park
More despicable hate was found this week at Forest Park. “Sadly, antisemitism has struck again in Queens, at Forest Park,” wrote Council Member Lynn Schulman on Monday evening, January 16. Her district encompasses Forest Hills, Rego Park, Richmond Hills, and Kew Gardens where the generally nice and safe park is situated. “Hatred against Jews is a growing issue, and we cannot allow this to keep happening.” The photo posted of swastikas spray-painted onto fallen tree limbs, taken during the day by a keen-eyed passerby, was seen by well over 16,000 on the Twitter social media platform alone. In response, the local 102nd precinct of the New York Police Department immediately arranged for the removal of the offensive graffiti. The police department›s Hate Crimes unit was also made aware of the incident.
Missing law student’s phone found in Hell’s Kitchen
KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — The family of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor was asking for the public’s help in finding him, after his phone was discovered on a street in Hell’s Kitchen early on Jan. 7. “Someone found the phone around 46th or 47th Street and handed it to police,” Taylor’s brother, Al, […]
Memorial Sloan Kettering, Jamaica Hospital reach deal on cancer care
NEW YORK -- A new partnership for Queens residents means they won't have to leave the borough to get quality cancer care.Doctors from Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan will now be seeing cancer patients and providing treatment to them at Jamaica Hospital.This move will help address health disparities in underserved communities."When I see a patient with cancer now, I know exactly what they have ahead of them," said Dr. Sabiha Raoof, a cancer survivor. "I read my own mammogram when I did my first mammogram at the age 40 and I diagnosed my breast cancer, which was a very eye-opening...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Mather Hospital named one of America’s 250 best hospitals for 2023 by Healthgrades
Port Jefferson’s Mather Hospital is one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement puts Mather Hospital in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures.
News 12
Brooklyn community activist says she was thrown out of MLK church service attended by Gov. Hochul
A parishioner who has attended Sunday Trinity Lutheran Church for years says she was kicked out of a Martin Luther King Jr. church service after speaking up when Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke. Genesis Aquino was removed by the NYPD from her parish. Video shows her being escorted out and saying,...
Nassau County officials to raise money Santos promised to veteran when his dog was dying
Although the veteran's dog has since passed away, Nassau County officials will donate the amount of money that Santos originally promised to an animal charity.
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
Comments / 2