Ugly Kid Joe Announces First U.S. Tour in 27 Years With Fozzy + Pistols at Dawn
Ugly Kid Joe have just announced their first U.S. tour in 27 years with special guests Fozzy and Pistols at Dawn. The run, which is in support of Ugly Kid Joe's latest album, last year's Rad Wings of Destiny, will begin on March 3 in San Diego, California and wrap up on June 10 in San Antonio, Texas with a total of 29 stops.
Ex-Megadeth Members Announce 2023 Tour Playing First Two Megadeth Albums
For those who love the early era of Megadeth, alums David Ellefson and Jeff Young will take their Kings of Thrash outfit out on tour in early 2023, revisiting the music from Megadeth's first two albums. The "Thrashin' USA" tour is set to get underway Feb. 16 in Joliet, Illinois,...
Mastodon + Gojira Announce Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With Lorna Shore
Mastodon and Gojira have just announced a co-headlining Mega Monsters North American tour with special guest Lorna Shore. The first leg of the tour will stretch from April 18 through May 11 with the second leg kicking up on Aug. 9 with an end date set for Sept. 2. View...
Soulfly Finally Announce New Guitarist Who Will Replace Marc Rizzo
The time has come! With a wealth of early 2023 touring on the books, Soulfly has made the move to replace former guitarist Marc Rizzo in the band, revealing that Mike DeLeon will be their new guitarist whenever they hit the road. DeLeon comes to the band after playing with...
Dying Fetus + Suicide Silence Book Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With 5 More Bands
It's back! The Chaos & Carnage tour returns for a fourth year, this time pulling in Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence as the co-headliners on the run. The two headliners will rotate the close spot each night, while a stellar list of support acts will play select dates on the tour. They include Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Mangetar and Slay Squad.
Frank Bello’s Flight Lands in a Ditch a Day Before Start of Anthrax Tour
"Hey, what did you do tonight? I flew to Idaho and the plane went in a ditch," begins Anthrax bassist Frank Bello in an Instagram video recounting his experience on a recent American Airlines flight, just one day before the start of his band's tour with Black Label Society and Exodus.
2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
With so many new metal and hard rock albums being released each week, it can be difficult to keep up. We’re making things a lot easier for you by keeping track of all the 2023 releases in one convenient location. Check back often or bookmark this page, because this...
A ‘Good Change’ Is Coming to Ghost Before 2023 Tours, Says Tobias Forge
By now, Ghost fans are quite used to change within the band and there's always a new or unexpected twist lurking somewhere. It appears 2023 will not be immune to this as leader Tobias Forge tells Metal Hammer that "good change" is coming before the band embarks on their next series of tours in support of last year's Impera album.
Kid Listening to Metallica Just Wants Mom to Leave Her Alone
A young kid gets caught by her mother listening to Metallica's classic "Master of Puppets" in a viral TikTok video from last week. The cute clip has the internet smiling thanks to the child's somewhat sassy reaction to her sneaky parent. Hey mom, let me listen to Metallica in peace!
Metallica Release Single-Day Tickets for World Tour With Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch + More
Metallica will play each city on their "M72 World Tour" for two shows without repeating songs, and many will want to go to both concerts in their area. But now, if you don't want to, you don't have to — Metallica announced they're releasing single-day tickets as well. Of...
TikTok Musician Plays Metallica’s ‘St. Anger’ With Beer Keg Drum
An inventive musician on TikTok has shared a viral video of themselves drumming to Metallica's classic St. Anger title track. But they use a beer keg in place of the usual snare drum in their drum kit!. Sound familiar? Rock devotees likely equate the metal beer keg with the heavy...
The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2023 – Guide
It's tour time! Rock and metal bands are hitting the road hard in 2023, and Loudwire is here to round them all up for you. Buckle up and get ready for a great year, because these are the bands touring in 2023. Are you prepared for another year of stellar...
