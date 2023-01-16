Read full article on original website
Congressional Witness Claimed Liberal Cities Burn Fetuses to Power Street Lights.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Report: Anonymous Chinese Donors Pumped Millions into DC Think Tank Where First Top-Secret Docs Were FoundThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionWashington, DC
Report: Penn Biden Center Received Millions in Anonymous Chinese Donations Since Biden Took OfficeThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
Anonymous Chinese Donors Funneled Millions into the Penn Biden Center Since Biden Took Office in January of 2021: ReportWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor HochulTom HandyNew York City, NY
Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States
One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
How One D.C. Tattoo Artist Is Passing On The Craft That Changed His Life
Destiny Brown, left, prepares for a tattoo while her teacher, Daryl Moore-Stone, gives advice. Daryl Moore-Stone, the owner of Topp Dogg Tattoos, says becoming a tattoo artist saved his life. He grew up in D.C. in the ‘90s, which he describes as “some of the roughest times for a youth...
Students With Disabilities Face Barrage Of School Bus Delays In D.C.
More than 600 buses take 3,600 kids with special needs to and from schools in and around D.C. every weekday. Hundreds of buses that transport kids to schools around D.C. have experienced significant delays since the start of the month, leaving parents scrambling to get their kids to and from school everyday.
March For Life Returns To D.C. On Friday
The anti-abortion March for Life returns to D.C. on Friday, the first such mass gathering of pro-life advocates since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. A crowd that could number in the tens of thousands is expected to rally on the National Mall starting at 11 a.m., before setting off at 1 p.m. for a march that will end in front of the Supreme Court. The march route is purposely different than in years past, according to organizers.
Would Arlington County’s Missing Middle Zoning Plan Make Homes More Affordable?
Dueling signs dot Arlington County these days, as residents debate the zoning reform proposal. The Arlington County Board may take an important step on Saturday towards approving a significant — and controversial — zoning change. The Board will consider moving forward into the final phase of crafting zoning...
Regal To Close Gallery Place Movie Theater, Two Others In Maryland
The corporate parent of movie theater chain Regal says it will close the Gallery Place Stadium 14 theater in downtown D.C. next month as part of a broader wave of theater closures that are taking place as part of bankruptcy proceedings. Word of the closure of 39 Regal theaters across...
D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend
This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
Under 30? You Might Be Missing Out On Local Theater Discounts
Are you Gen Z (or the youngest of millennials) and looking to up your culture game? There may be more affordable options around D.C. than you realize. In an effort to woo a new generation of theatergoers, many theaters around the region offer discounted tickets to younger people. This includes the Kennedy Center, which has offered adults under 30 discounted tickets to select performances for over a decade. (This is in addition to their student and military discount program.) And while these programs aren’t new, they may not be well known among their target audience.
Wes Moore Sworn In As The First Black Governor Of Maryland
Wes Moore is now the first Black governor in Maryland state history following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. The historic inauguration took place at noon on the steps of the state capitol in Annapolis and drew roughly 5,000 people. Moore took the oath of office using two bibles: his grandfather’s, and one that once belonged to the abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, who was born into slavery in Maryland.
Update: MARC Train Service Partially Restored After Communications Outage
This post will be updated. Update: MARC train service is now running with reduced capacity. The communications issue is resolved, but the MARC team is still working on restoring full service for the trains. Original:. All MARC train service was canceled early Friday morning between Baltimore and Washington due to...
Park Service, Virginia Working To Widen Mount Vernon Trail Between Rosslyn And Old Town Alexandria
The Mount Vernon Trail at Gravelly Point. Parts of the trail are so narrow, two people can’t walk side by while staying in their lane. The narrow but popular Mount Vernon Trail could be widened as soon as 2026. The seven-foot-wide trail was built in the 1970s when few...
In First Moves As Governor, Wes Moore Releases Abortion, Cannabis Funding
One day after being sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor, Wes Moore released nearly $70 million in funds approved by the previous General Assembly that had been withheld by former Republican governor Larry Hogan. The previously unavailable funds will be put towards building out a recreational cannabis industry,...
Advisory Group Says School Resource Officers Should Remain In Alexandria Schools
An advisory group consisting of teachers, police officers, community leaders, students, and parents have determined that school resource officers should remain in Alexandria City Public Schools. The School Law Enforcement Partnership, a 16-member group formed last year to advise on the school resource officer (SRO) program, will present their findings...
This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses
When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
Maryland Gun Rights Group Continues Legal Opposition To Montgomery County Law
Gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue is accusing gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety of violating the amicus process in its effort to support a Montgomery County law banning guns within 100 yards of places of public assembly. The group filed an opposition with the U.S. District Court against...
Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
D.C. Lawmakers Override Bowser’s Veto Of Criminal Code Rewrite, Decry ‘Fear-Mongering’ Around Bill
The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to override Mayor Muriel Bowser’s veto of a sweeping overhaul of the city’s century-old criminal code, with multiple lawmakers decrying what they called “fear-mongering” and “dangerous rhetoric” around the issue of public safety in the city. The 12-1 vote...
D.C. Activists Relaunch ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Anti-Violence Poster Campaign
Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.
It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend
BUNDLEHOUSE: On Ancient Future, Jamaican songwriter Protoje draws inspiration from reggae artists of the past to create hip-hop inspired music for the future. That’s why multimedia artist Nyugen Smith has titled his latest work Bundlehouse: Ancient Future Memory. Like Protoje, Smith is looking at the African diaspora’s past to craft a representation of its future. (The Yards; through March 12; FREE)
