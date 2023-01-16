ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DCist

Tiny Little D.C. Has More Green Buildings Than Most States

One reason D.C. has so many green buildings is the presence of the federal government. The District has long been a leader in terms of green buildings — buildings that highly efficient and require little energy to stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer. In 2022, D.C. certified more green building square footage than any state — ten times more, in fact, than the closest competitor.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

March For Life Returns To D.C. On Friday

The anti-abortion March for Life returns to D.C. on Friday, the first such mass gathering of pro-life advocates since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last June. A crowd that could number in the tens of thousands is expected to rally on the National Mall starting at 11 a.m., before setting off at 1 p.m. for a march that will end in front of the Supreme Court. The march route is purposely different than in years past, according to organizers.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Groups Holding Free Criminal Record Sealing Clinic This Weekend

This Saturday, D.C. representative Oye Owolewa, alongside a local community and legal aid groups, will host a clinic to help individuals seal or expunge their criminal records. Representatives from Time for Change, a D.C.-area agency that helps individuals find employment following periods of homelessness or incarceration, and Christian Legal Aid...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Under 30? You Might Be Missing Out On Local Theater Discounts

Are you Gen Z (or the youngest of millennials) and looking to up your culture game? There may be more affordable options around D.C. than you realize. In an effort to woo a new generation of theatergoers, many theaters around the region offer discounted tickets to younger people. This includes the Kennedy Center, which has offered adults under 30 discounted tickets to select performances for over a decade. (This is in addition to their student and military discount program.) And while these programs aren’t new, they may not be well known among their target audience.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Wes Moore Sworn In As The First Black Governor Of Maryland

Wes Moore is now the first Black governor in Maryland state history following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. The historic inauguration took place at noon on the steps of the state capitol in Annapolis and drew roughly 5,000 people. Moore took the oath of office using two bibles: his grandfather’s, and one that once belonged to the abolitionist Fredrick Douglass, who was born into slavery in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
DCist

This New D.C. Strip Mall Is Dedicated To Black-Owned Businesses

When Angel Gregorio opened a new location for her specialty spice shop called the Spice Suite, she invited several other Black women business owners to join her. She thought big. Instead of just opening her own brick-and-mortar, she transformed a 7,500 square foot lot in D.C.’s Langdon neighborhood into a...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: His Body, His Choice

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

D.C. Activists Relaunch ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ Anti-Violence Poster Campaign

Speaking in a packed room at the Busboys and Poets in Anacostia on Tuesday, D.C. activists held up large red signs with large white letters: “THOU SHALT NOT KILL.”. They were holding a press conference to launch an anti-violence campaign — Thou Shalt Not Kill — by the Anacostia Coordinating Council. The signs will play a key role in the campaign, intended to help curb gun violence after another deadly year for the city.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Where To Eat For Winter Restaurant Week Around D.C.

It’s back! The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington is bringing together hundreds of local restaurants in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia for its annual Winter Restaurant Week from Monday, Jan. 16 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Washingtonians can enjoy prix-fixe multiple-course brunches and lunches for $25 per person, and prix-fixe dinners...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

15 Virtual And IRL Things To Do Around D.C. This Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend

BUNDLEHOUSE: On Ancient Future, Jamaican songwriter Protoje draws inspiration from reggae artists of the past to create hip-hop inspired music for the future. That’s why multimedia artist Nyugen Smith has titled his latest work Bundlehouse: Ancient Future Memory. Like Protoje, Smith is looking at the African diaspora’s past to craft a representation of its future. (The Yards; through March 12; FREE)
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

DCist

DCist is the unofficial homepage of the District. We cover what matters to Washingtonians, whether that's the latest piece of legislation before the D.C. Council or the best thing to order at the new restaurant around the corner.

