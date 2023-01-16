Read full article on original website
Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks
Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List
Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week. Rolling Stone even expected that people would...
Why Ozzy Feels ‘Deeply Nervous’ About Osbourne Family’s New Reality TV Show
The Osbourne family will be featured in the upcoming reality TV show Home to Roost, which documents Ozzy and Sharon's move from Los Angeles back to England, and it has the heavy metal legend "deeply nervous." The last time his family was the subject of a reality TV show was...
Rockers Pay Tribute to Jeff Beck – Ozzy Osbourne, Jimmy Page, Tony Iommi + More
The rock 'n' roll community was hit with another tough loss today when Jeff Beck's family shared in a statement that the guitar legend had died at the age of 78. Fellow musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late rocker, and express their admiration for his legacy.
Pete Wentz Watched Metallica Documentary Before Making New Fall Out Boy Album
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz recently explained how Metallica's Some Kind of Monster helped him put focus on his long-running pop-punk band, particularly when considering musical longevity. The Fall Out Boy bassist and figurehead (pictured above at left) watched the 2004 Metallica documentary ahead of recording his group's eighth studio...
Periphery’s New Album Is Actually Called ‘Djent Is Not a Genre’
Did someone just open up a can of worms? Periphery are on their way back with new music and they've decided to title their latest album, Periphery V: Djent Is Not a Genre, inevitably opening up a new debate in the process. First, let's get to the basics of the...
Charlie Benante Names ‘The Best Thrash Record’ Ever and It’s Not What You Might Think
Considering that the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal are Metallica, Megadeth, Anthrax and Slayer, you’d probably say that one of them created the subgenre’s greatest record, right? Well, Anthrax’s Charlie Benante would disagree, as he feels that the “demo tape” of a certain Californian band reigns supreme.
Limp Bizkit Covering Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Is a Lot Better Than You’d Think
Limp Bizkit have a history of covering Metallica's iconic "Master of Puppets" at their live shows stretching all the way back to the '90s. And, wouldn't you know it, the Fred Durst-led nu-metal band's version is a lot better than one might initially think!. Don't believe us? Just keep reading…
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike
Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time
Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
Margot Robbie Reveals Overlap Between Slipknot + Soap Opera Fans on ‘The Graham Norton Show’
In addition to being an Academy Award-nominated actor, Margot Robbie is a diehard metalhead. She just proved her credentials once again on last week’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, where she discussed bonding with the Neighbours fanbase over their love of Slipknot (to the half-joking, half-serious disapproval of fellow actor Cate Blanchett).
Charity Auction – See All the Cool Items Donated By Ozzy Osbourne, David Lee Roth + More Legends
Music memorabilia collectors, it's that time again! Julien's Auctions is ready to auction off some great items from some of music's biggest names as part of their annual MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which is set to take place Sunday, Feb. 5 in Beverly Hills, California. There's plenty for hard rock,...
KISS’ Gene Simmons Likes Death Metal + We Can’t Believe It!
KISS' Gene Simmons is touting the band's love of a variety of genres within a new feature for Goldmine sharing love for the 10 Albums That Changed His Life. In fact, within the list itself, he proclaims that there's a love for death metal in the band. The declaration came...
Tatjana Patitz, Supermodel Who Starred in Korn’s ‘Make Me Bad’ Video, Dead at 56
Tatjana Patitz, a German supermodel who was prominent during the 1980s and '90s, has died at the age of 56. In addition to modeling, she appeared in several music videos, including Korn's "Make Me Bad" from their 1999 album Issues. A representative on behalf of Patitz told Vogue that Patitz...
