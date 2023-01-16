ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Wentz Watched Metallica Documentary Before Making New Fall Out Boy Album

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz recently explained how Metallica's Some Kind of Monster helped him put focus on his long-running pop-punk band, particularly when considering musical longevity. The Fall Out Boy bassist and figurehead (pictured above at left) watched the 2004 Metallica documentary ahead of recording his group's eighth studio...
Why Matt Bellamy Thinks Muse + Iron Maiden Are Actually A Lot Alike

Muse are a band that has become a bit heavier over time, especially on last year's album Will of the People and in an interview with Classic Rock, frontman Matt Bellamy reveals his heavy metal... umm... muses... and how his band and Iron Maiden are actually a lot alike despite sounding worlds apart.
Lzzy Hale Names Her 5 Favorite Albums of All Time

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale revealed her top 5 favorite albums of all time in an episode of AXS TV's Stranded. The concept being, if you were stranded on a desert island, or the moon, or Mars, the albums would you just have to have with you, or you'd totally just up and die. Oxygen and food coming second and third, of course.
M. Shadows Reveals Best Song for Someone Just Getting Into Avenged Sevenfold

Avenged Sevenfold have a loyal fanbase that have supported them throughout the years, but even now there are still new fans coming into the fold discovering the group for the first time. As part of Revolver's ongoing "Point of Entry" series, frontman M. Shadows revealed the song he feels best serves as an introduction to first-time listeners, and it's one you definitely might expect - "Hail to the King."
KISS’ Gene Simmons Likes Death Metal + We Can’t Believe It!

KISS' Gene Simmons is touting the band's love of a variety of genres within a new feature for Goldmine sharing love for the 10 Albums That Changed His Life. In fact, within the list itself, he proclaims that there's a love for death metal in the band. The declaration came...
