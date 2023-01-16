FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Forty minutes isn't enough for college basketball. Colorado State played past regulation for the third straight game (10-10, 2-5); the first time it's happened since the 2003-04 season. Unlike last time out against the UNLV Rebels, the Rams could not pull a rabbit out of the hat with an 82-76 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs (14-4, 5-1). "Heartbreaking loss here tonight for our guys," head coachNiko Medved said. "I've got no peeve with how our guys played. I thought our guys left everything they had out there on the court."

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO