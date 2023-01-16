ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams Stay Home This Week, Host Wolf Pack, Rebels

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will stay inside Moby Arena this week, hosting Nevada on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., for the annual Orange Out. The Rams will wear orange jerseys to honor the past when Colorado State was Colorado A&M. Action will continue Saturday with what could be a first-place game against UNLV at 1:00 p.m., and will also be CSU's Fight Like a Ram game.
Stevens overtime magic doesn’t replicate on home court

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Forty minutes isn't enough for college basketball. Colorado State played past regulation for the third straight game (10-10, 2-5); the first time it's happened since the 2003-04 season. Unlike last time out against the UNLV Rebels, the Rams could not pull a rabbit out of the hat with an 82-76 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs (14-4, 5-1). "Heartbreaking loss here tonight for our guys," head coachNiko Medved said. "I've got no peeve with how our guys played. I thought our guys left everything they had out there on the court."
Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion

Longtime San Diego State Aztecs offensive coordinator Jeff Horton made the shocking decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday, which has opened the door for a former program standout to become the team’s new offensive coordinator. Horton had been with the Aztecs for 12 seasons, which has seen him have multiple stints as offensive coordinator. Read more... The post Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Aztecs improve on and off the field by adding 4-Star Texas transfer JD Coffey

This year, the NCAA changed its bylaws governing the way athletes transfer between programs. They created two “transfer windows” where athletes can leave their current school without penalty. They are free to sign with another school at any time, provided they enter the portal during one of the two designated periods. The first of these windows closes today. It coincides with the first start of classes at San Diego State.
Final Flourish Leaves Rams Alone in Second

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A guard game, start to finish. Ryun Williams expected nothing less, knowing San Diego State goes four guards deep who can defend not only the perimeter but the drive. That just happens to be the fuel for his Colorado State women's basketball engine. Which is...
Golfers Refreshed and Ready to Build off Successes

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The design of a collegiate golf season is split. There's some heavy lifting in the fall. The same in the spring, only with the added importance of seeking postseason experience. In the middle, there's a gap, up to three months for some team. The gap...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors

All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals

DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS

I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
Gov. Newsom again Reverses Parole for Pro Skater Mark "Gator" Rogowski

SACRAMENTO - Governor Newsom has again overturned a state board decision to grant Mark Rogowski parole. According to recent documents obtained by CBS 8, the Governor's decision to reverse parole this time was due to a verbal disagreement Rogowski had with another inmate. The former 80s skating icon from San Diego County known professionally as "Gator" has been in prison since 1992 after he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a friend of his ex-girlfriend.
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
