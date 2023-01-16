Read full article on original website
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
What's new with Frozen Dead Guy Days?Brittany AnasEstes Park, CO
csurams.com
Rams Stay Home This Week, Host Wolf Pack, Rebels
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will stay inside Moby Arena this week, hosting Nevada on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., for the annual Orange Out. The Rams will wear orange jerseys to honor the past when Colorado State was Colorado A&M. Action will continue Saturday with what could be a first-place game against UNLV at 1:00 p.m., and will also be CSU's Fight Like a Ram game.
csurams.com
Stevens overtime magic doesn’t replicate on home court
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Forty minutes isn't enough for college basketball. Colorado State played past regulation for the third straight game (10-10, 2-5); the first time it's happened since the 2003-04 season. Unlike last time out against the UNLV Rebels, the Rams could not pull a rabbit out of the hat with an 82-76 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs (14-4, 5-1). "Heartbreaking loss here tonight for our guys," head coachNiko Medved said. "I've got no peeve with how our guys played. I thought our guys left everything they had out there on the court."
Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion
Longtime San Diego State Aztecs offensive coordinator Jeff Horton made the shocking decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday, which has opened the door for a former program standout to become the team’s new offensive coordinator. Horton had been with the Aztecs for 12 seasons, which has seen him have multiple stints as offensive coordinator. Read more... The post Former San Diego State standout gets huge promotion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
eastvillagetimes.com
Aztecs improve on and off the field by adding 4-Star Texas transfer JD Coffey
This year, the NCAA changed its bylaws governing the way athletes transfer between programs. They created two “transfer windows” where athletes can leave their current school without penalty. They are free to sign with another school at any time, provided they enter the portal during one of the two designated periods. The first of these windows closes today. It coincides with the first start of classes at San Diego State.
csurams.com
Final Flourish Leaves Rams Alone in Second
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A guard game, start to finish. Ryun Williams expected nothing less, knowing San Diego State goes four guards deep who can defend not only the perimeter but the drive. That just happens to be the fuel for his Colorado State women's basketball engine. Which is...
csurams.com
Golfers Refreshed and Ready to Build off Successes
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The design of a collegiate golf season is split. There's some heavy lifting in the fall. The same in the spring, only with the added importance of seeking postseason experience. In the middle, there's a gap, up to three months for some team. The gap...
Broomfield High School football coach on paid leave
The head football coach at Broomfield High School was placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, school officials announced Wednesday in a letter to parents.
extrainningsoftball.com
GoFundMe Started for Mike Romero, Longtime Coach and Father of Softballers Sierra, Sydney & Sophia Romero
A GoFundMe account was set up Monday for Mike Romero, the father of a quartet of talented athletes, as the longtime softball hitting instructor has been hospitalized in San Diego due to pneumonia on top of his battle with cancer. The children of Mike and his wife, Melissa, include a...
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — A cold front that moved into Colorado on Tuesday brought several inches of snow to the Denver metro area, mountains and eastern plains. The Denver metro area is under a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Heavy snow was forecasted for portions of east central, north central and northeast Colorado, including Denver.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
What caused the snowstorm to shift?
Snow totals for this winter storm will be on the lower side in the metro area for a few reasons, the track and dry air.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Burton Brown: Colorado Democrats are coming after women’s right to self-defense
In Colorado, there’s a new and dangerous threat to a woman’s right to defend herself. Domestic violence fatalities in Colorado are on the rise. Violent crime has exploded in Colorado’s major cities of Denver and Aurora. Women, as usual, are often the target of these crimes. Many...
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
kusi.com
San Diego moves forward with natural gas stove ban
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – When the Biden administration appeared to be considering a nationwide natural gas stove ban, Americans were outraged. San Diego is miles ahead of the White House; the city plans to ban all natural gas appliances by introducing a retrofit mandate for home and building owners and outlawing the installation of new natural gas appliances. This process is set to be complete by the city by 2035.
iheart.com
Gov. Newsom again Reverses Parole for Pro Skater Mark "Gator" Rogowski
SACRAMENTO - Governor Newsom has again overturned a state board decision to grant Mark Rogowski parole. According to recent documents obtained by CBS 8, the Governor's decision to reverse parole this time was due to a verbal disagreement Rogowski had with another inmate. The former 80s skating icon from San Diego County known professionally as "Gator" has been in prison since 1992 after he pleaded guilty to the rape and murder of a friend of his ex-girlfriend.
Parcels Near Cal State San Marcos Sold for Nearly $6M in Area Slated for Redevelopment
A 1.25-acre site on East Carmel Street in San Marcos has been sold for $5.8 million, according to a real estate brokerage. Marc Frederick and Reg Kobzi of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the previous owners, Carmel Z LLC and Curlan Ltd., in the sale, to Saianvi Investments LLC.
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!
San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
Plane crashes in water near South Carlsbad State Beach
CARLSBAD, Calif. — A small plane crashed on the shore near South Carlsbad State Beach just before 8:00 am on Thursday, January 19. The Piper PA-28r aircraft took off from Montgomery Field in San Diego just 13 minutes prior to crashing, according to flight radar. Carlsbad Fire tells CBS...
