Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday's Jimmy Garoppolo Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers continue to roll with Brock Purdy behind center. The 49ers enter Sunday's marquee divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys having won 11 games in a row, with Purdy, the seventh-round rookie, having started six of them. As a result, all indications are that head coach ...
Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win
Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB
Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football
Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
"Ya’ll gotta be better than that."
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season
The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers
For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
Yardbarker
Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around
By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
Look: NFL World Reacts To What Trevor Lawrence Said About Arrowhead Stadium
Fresh off an instant classic wild-card victory, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is confident ahead of the divisional round. So much so that he issued something of a challenge to Kansas City Chiefs fans. "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville ...
Yardbarker
New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Met With Five-Star Quarterback Recruit
It was just two days ago that Jim Harbaugh confirmed his return to Michigan, saying "My heart is at the University of Michigan," through a press release. In the same week, Harbaugh is putting those words to action, paying a visit to a highly touted quarterback recruit. Dylan Raiola, a ...
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins
For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Change Announcement
As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their coaching staff. Brandon Staley is keeping his job for another year, but the coaching assistants surrounding Justin Herbert are not. The Chargers are firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane ...
Yardbarker
Steelers' Highly Anticipated Offseason Coaching Decisions Put On Hold Due To Mike Tomlin 'Personal Matter'
The reason for the delay is because Head Coach Mike Tomlin has needed to prioritize a “personal matter” at this time. Reports are that two members within the team’s organization have acknowledged this, but details on the matter have not been specified. Player exit meetings will be conducted virtually.
Chiefs Announce Significant Roster Update Ahead Of Divisional Round
This past Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs learned that they'd be taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs. On Tuesday and in preparation for that matchup this weekend, the Chiefs are adding a former first-round pick back into the fold. According to ...
