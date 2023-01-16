ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win

Stephen A. Smith took an “L” right there with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. After his Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Buccaneers by a convincing 31-14 final during their wild-card playoff game, star cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the ESPN host Smith in a social media post from the field. “We just won,”... The post Cowboys defensive star called out Stephen A. Smith after playoff win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football

Many people feel that one of the marks of a great head coach is the ability to make in-game adjustments. According to Peyton Manning, anyone who tries to tell you those adjustments ever come at halftime of an NFL game is lying. During the “ManningCast” broadcast of Monday night’s wild-card game between the Dallas Cowboys... The post Peyton Manning exposes the ‘biggest myth’ in football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Breaking: Aaron Donald Announces His Decision On Next Season

The good news keeps arriving for Los Angeles Rams fans. Despite the team's injury-plagued, 5-12 season in 2022, just about all the stars from the squad that won the Super Bowl less than a year ago are getting back together in 2023. We can now officially add defensive tackle Aaron Donald to that ...
Athlon Sports

Rob Gronkowski Has Clear Message For Aaron Rodgers

For the second offseason in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has stirred up drama about his football future. Rodgers fanned the flames of speculation that he might not return to the Packers in 2023 when he made an appearance on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and said that he's not ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Brian Flores Was The “Puppeteer” Behind Kenny Pickett’s Critical Week 9 Turn Around

By all accounts, Pickett had a rough start to his rookie season. He took over for Mitch Trubisky in Week 4 against the Jets. Initially, Trusbisky had been slated to be under center to give the rookie Pickett a chance to get comfortable. Trubisky wasn’t getting it done and at halftime, Head Coach Mike Tomlin made the decision to bench him and start the young QB.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Chargers' Coaching Change Announcement

As expected, the Los Angeles Chargers are making changes to their coaching staff.  Brandon Staley is keeping his job for another year, but the coaching assistants surrounding Justin Herbert are not.  The Chargers are firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy