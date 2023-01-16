ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Latest Titans coaching news will answer one question for the future

Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz is the latest to land a job in the NFL coaching carousel. Schwartz is being hired by the Cleveland Browns to be the team’s defensive coordinator, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Just finishing his 29th NFL season, Schwartz is one...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available

While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Bills Cut Former Josh Allen Teammate, Sign Ex Colts WR to Practice Squad

The Buffalo Bills are making roster moves to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. The team signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad while releasing receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in corresponding moves.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills make two changes to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills made minor moves to their practice squad to start their Divisional round week ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills signed two players to their practice squad: Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and receiver Dezmon Patmon. In corresponding moves, receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were...
CBS Miami

Miami Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, other staffers

MIAMI  -- The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday."I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team." McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans will play international game in 2023

The Tennessee Titans will be one of at least five teams taking part in the NFL’s 2023 International Games, the league announced on Thursday. The Titans, along with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, will play a game in London, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will head to Germany to play theirs.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans in London next season: Who they could play

The NFL announced on Thursday that the Tennessee Titans are one of three teams who will play a home game in London in 2023, along with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL also announced that the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation

San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Trey Lance was certainly happy that Ran Carthon was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ new General Manager. After the former 49ers‘ executive left for the Titans, Lance’s social media activity showed that he might have interest in joining him. After being in the 49ers’ front office from 2017-2022, Carthon is getting […] The post Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN

