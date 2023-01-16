Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant giving away free food in eight Nashville locations this ThursdayAsh JurbergNashville, TN
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
Tennessee Burger Wars: Is Krystal Ready for In-N-Out & Whataburger?Jack BeaversTennessee State
Davidson County to Get New Circuit Court JudgeAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
Related
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Tennessee Titans fans react to Ran Carthon hire as new general manager
Tennessee Titans fans have plenty to say about the team's new hire. The organization hired former 49ers Director of Pro Personnel Ran Carthon to take over as general manager on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He'll replace former Titans general manager Jon Robinson, who was fired midseason, and interim general manager Ryan Cowden. ...
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
atozsports.com
Latest Titans coaching news will answer one question for the future
Tennessee Titans Senior Defensive Assistant Jim Schwartz is the latest to land a job in the NFL coaching carousel. Schwartz is being hired by the Cleveland Browns to be the team’s defensive coordinator, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Just finishing his 29th NFL season, Schwartz is one...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Lane Kiffin Is Reportedly Landing Major Quarterback Transfer
Lane Kiffin is reportedly on the verge of landing a huge quarterback transfer for the Rebels. According to OutKick.com's Glenn Guilbeau, former five-star and LSU QB Walker Howard could soon transfer to Ole Miss per sources close to both programs. Howard visited Oxford on Friday and is said to have ...
atozsports.com
The perfect candidate for the Titans’ OC job just became available
While the Tennessee Titans are searching for its next offensive coordinator, there is reason to believe the perfect candidate just became available. On Thursday, the Baltimore Ravens announced that the team and offensive coordinator Greg Roman are parting ways, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. Prior to serving as offensive coordinator, Roman was an offensive assistant and tight ends coach with the Ravens dating back to the 2017 season.
Yardbarker
Bills Cut Former Josh Allen Teammate, Sign Ex Colts WR to Practice Squad
The Buffalo Bills are making roster moves to their practice squad on Tuesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Divisional matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. The team signed former Indianapolis Colts receiver Dezmon Patmon and former Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Cortez Broughton to the practice squad while releasing receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris in corresponding moves.
Bills make two changes to practice squad
The Buffalo Bills made minor moves to their practice squad to start their Divisional round week ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills signed two players to their practice squad: Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and receiver Dezmon Patmon. In corresponding moves, receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were...
Buffalo Bills will play in London during 2023 regular season
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will head across the pond for a game during the 2023 NFL regular season, the team announced Thursday morning. The Bills will play at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The opponent, as well as the date and time have not been determined yet. This...
Tennessee Titans needed right fit in a GM. 'The Mayor' Ran Carthon may be just that | Opinion
Ran Carthon's personality and ability to connect with others stood out during his college days at Florida. He'll need that with the Tennessee Titans.
Bills' Micah Hyde will not play vs. Bengals in Divisional round
No Micah Hyde just yet for the Buffalo Bills. Head coach Sean McDermott announced on Monday that Hyde will not return to the lineup in the Divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals. “He’s not going to see action in this game,” McDermott said via video conference. Last week,...
Miami Dolphins fire defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, other staffers
MIAMI -- The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team's defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday."I am grateful for Josh's contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. "The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team." McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins...
Titans will play international game in 2023
The Tennessee Titans will be one of at least five teams taking part in the NFL’s 2023 International Games, the league announced on Thursday. The Titans, along with the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, will play a game in London, while the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will head to Germany to play theirs.
atozsports.com
National media outlet names what will ‘make or break’ the Tennessee Vols in 2023
On Thursday, 247Sports named what they believe will “make or break” each expected top 25 team’s 2023 season. And their choice for the Tennessee Vols wasn’t a surprise. 247Sports thinks learning to live without star quarterback Hendon Hooker is what will make or break the season for the Vols.
atozsports.com
Titans in London next season: Who they could play
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Tennessee Titans are one of three teams who will play a home game in London in 2023, along with the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL also announced that the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs will play in...
atozsports.com
New Titans GM once tried to make a bet with Peyton Manning for Florida/Tennessee game
New Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon will be in enemy territory in Nashville. That’s because Carthon is a former Florida Gators running back. Carthon is also a former teammate of Tennessee Vols legend Peyton Manning. The new Titans general manager spent three seasons playing alongside Manning with the...
Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation
San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Trey Lance was certainly happy that Ran Carthon was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ new General Manager. After the former 49ers‘ executive left for the Titans, Lance’s social media activity showed that he might have interest in joining him. After being in the 49ers’ front office from 2017-2022, Carthon is getting […] The post Trey Lance’s reaction to Ran Carthon securing Titans GM job stirs 49ers trade speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0