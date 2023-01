Neither Arkansas or Ole Miss would have imagined being 1-5 and tied for last in the SEC in late January but that’s exactly where it sits. The Rebels (9-9, 1-5 SEC) travel to Fayetteville to tip off with the Razorbacks (12-6, 1-5 SEC) Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Ole Miss broke a six game losing streak with a win at South Carolina in mid-week action while Arkansas lost a controversial game at Missouri.

OXFORD, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO