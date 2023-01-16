Read full article on original website
These Regal Cinema Theaters In The DMV Region Will Be Closing For Good
The show will not be going on for several Regal Cinemas locations in the DMV area as the theater’s parent company contends with Chapter 11 bankruptcy concerns. A total of 39 Regal theaters across the country are set to shutter their doors - following the closure of several others that have already been shut down - after parent company, Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
cbs19news
Lots of buggies expected for Amish wedding in Buckingham
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People in Buckingham County will see a lot of Amish buggies on the road on Tuesday. According to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department, there is a wedding taking place on East James Anderson Highway at the new Amish Store. More than 500 people are...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
The News-Gazette
Bonnie Jane Painter Clements, 76, of Fairfield died Jan. 16
Bonnie Jane Painter Clements, 76, of Fairfield , gained her angel wings on Jan. 16, 2023. to the late Elwood F. and Lorean F. Painter. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy L. Painter; granddaughter, Tanya Montana Smith; and stepdaughter, Nona Harris. Left behind to cherish her memory...
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in Virginia
A popular and fast-growing sandwich shop recently opened another new location in Virginia. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop held the grand opening event for its newest Virginia restaurant location in Roanoke, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
WHSV
Threat made to Harrisonburg High School
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to officials, a false threat was made to Harrisonburg High School (HHS) and the school was put on a soft-lockdown. Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards told WHSV that multiple threats were made to the school early this morning, but they were deemed ‘not credible’ and the soft-lockdown was lifted.
WSET
New Lynchburg councilman sues City, LFD, fellow councilman, others after 2021 cartoon post
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Now-Lynchburg City Councilman Martin Misjuns filed a lawsuit in 2021 against the City of Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Fire Department, and other former and current city officials. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, it was filed with the Western District Federal Court of Virginia. At the time that...
Augusta Free Press
The woman behind the In the Draft Facebook page
Valley residents know where to get community news about Stuarts Draft. Roxanne Short began the In the Draft Facebook page in February 2014. At her job at the local United States Postal Service office, Short and her coworkers talked about having a Facebook page to share daily news about birthdays, deaths, business hours and school closings.
Southwest Virginia Weather Folklore
Growing up in the Roanoke and Botetourt County areas of Southwest Virginia I heard a lot of folklore associated with the weather. When I was in elementary school my great-grandmother Florence told the neighborhood children that if the sun was shining while it rained the devil is beating his wife. There is no basis for this tale but it sure had a lot of children listening intently with their ears to the ground. We actually put our heads on the earth and tried to hear a fight. Even as an adult, I still hear people say of a sun shower that Satan must be giving his wife a whipping.
WDBJ7.com
More than 4,500 people still on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are still more than 4,500 people on Roanoke’s Section 8 Housing waitlist. Nobody has moved off of the 2022 waitlist since it opened more than four months ago. Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority is still helping families on the 2019 Section 8 waitlist. The...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Public Schools has a new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High School students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
WHSV
SWAT Team executes warrants in Stuarts Draft
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A search and arrest warrant was executed in Stuarts Draft Thursday afternoon, according to a press release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO) According to the ACSO, they were contacted by the Danville Police Department about a malicious wounding case that happened in...
wfxrtv.com
Police: Four shot in two separate locations in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – Police in Lynchburg are investigating after they say four people were shot in two separate locations, late Wednesday night. Police officials on scene at one of the locations, near Joe Beans on Old Forest Road, tell WFXR News that two people were shot there, and two others at a second location. We were also told at least two of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on the other victims.
