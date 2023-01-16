Read full article on original website
Related
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
psychologytoday.com
5 Personality Traits Linked to a Painful Childhood
High-impact events in childhood can include abuse, neglect, divorce, and chaos in the home. Childhood adversity is linked to personality traits such as high negative emotion and a focus on external success. These adult personality traits may have developed in part as a way to protect a person from additional...
psychologytoday.com
Why Doesn't My Child Tell Me Anything?
Children are more likely to open up to parents who can listen to their concerns without judgment and don't talk about them with other adults. Creating regular family time together (like meals) provides children and parents with opportunities for frequent conversation. Parents can build trust with their kids by asking...
psychologytoday.com
Do People With ADHD Have a Creative Advantage?
People with ADHD often have trouble with focus, impulse control, and hyperactivity. These issues can severely impact their relationships as well as their school and work performance. However, ADHD is also associated with flexible and creative thinking, which can be an advantage. Many people come to therapy because they have...
psychologytoday.com
Punitiveness Schema and Hidden Narcissistic Manipulation
6 signs of punitiveness schema. How punitiveness schema makes you vulnerable to narcissistic hidden manipulation. Punitiveness schema is a reaction to self and others which is fundamentally mean in tone and preoccupied with punishment as the solution. It often appears as a punitive inner voice, which can be demeaning, shaming, rejecting, humiliating, and demanding. The punitive voice uses such phrases as, “It’s what you deserve,” “Maybe now they will learn,” “You had it coming,” or, “It’s for your own good.”
psychologytoday.com
Social Media Often Makes Teens Feel Even More Alone
Kids' mental well-being began to decline after 2012, in conjunction with the rise of smartphone access. Today 34 percent of youth with moderate to severe depressive symptoms use social media "almost constantly." The key is to have an open dialogue with teenagers to understand how social media may affect their...
psychologytoday.com
Dreams of Departed Loved Ones
The emotion that comes up when seeing departed loved ones in a dream is worth investigating. Their appearance can point you to a character trait you may want to employ in a current waking situation. Reconnecting to a lost loved one in a dream can also preview an impending personal...
psychologytoday.com
Environmental Science
When the going gets tough, you can’t rely solely on willpower to follow through. Research shows that our choices are influenced by whether our environment makes something easy or difficult. Change your environment to make challenging tasks easier. Today, I’ve asked Daniel Willingham to share his Tip of the...
psychologytoday.com
Strangers to Ourselves: A Review
A new book about the stories behind psychiatric diagnosis asks pressing questions about its life-altering effects. What happens if the diagnosis is faulty or misapplied?. “Mental illnesses are often seen as chronic and intractable forces that take over our lives,” writes Rachel Aviv in Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us (FSG, 2022). “But I wonder how much the stories we tell about them, especially in the beginning, can shape their course.”
psychologytoday.com
Do Dogs Know and Prefer Their Own Breed or Do They Mix?
Dogs, like other animals and humans, will imprint on important figures in their early life. As a result, they may grow familiar with and gravitate toward dogs who have a certain appearance, odor, etc. Size and play style may also play a role in preferences about which dogs to spend...
psychologytoday.com
Recent Research and Developments in Psychology
Longitudinal research spotlights the significance of relationships when it comes to happiness. An investigation revealed that TikTok has been promoting harmful content to young users. Conspiracy theories have been thriving on social media platforms since the pandemic. Chatbots now pose threat to higher education. As I prepare for another academic...
psychologytoday.com
Self-Love as a Therapeutic Intervention
Religious trauma continues to negatively affect LGBTQ+ people and their family members. Most LGBTQ+ youth have no models for what it’s like to grow up with an inner sense of self-acceptance for who they are. Self-love is a not only a therapeutic intervention; it’s a healing modality for future...
psychologytoday.com
You’re Only as Happy as Your Least Happy Child
We can't protect our children from all negative experiences, nor should we. There are many different ways to support our children when they are in distress. Resilient parents allow their children to feel sadness, worry, and disappointment. They say a parent is only as happy as their least happy child,...
psychologytoday.com
In Praise of Helplessness
Helplessness opens you up to the kindness of the world. Asking for help is an opportunity to be cared for in a way you might not know you need. Power can close us off to connection. “Hamburger meat,” I say to the sturdy woman with the ponytail behind the counter,...
psychologytoday.com
What’s Wrong With Having the Perfect Body?
Beliefs about the desirability of bulking up with muscle can warp the understanding of oneself or create a body image disorder. Men are often reluctant to talk about the issue of body image disorder, so it's important to learn helpful ways to approach the topic. Going to a big-budget studio...
psychologytoday.com
Can Hearing Aids Prevent Dementia?
Health researchers have identified a connection between hearing loss and the development of dementia in older adults. New research finds that, for people with hearing loss, using hearing aids lowers the risk of developing dementia. An analysis also finds that scores on cognitive tests improve after hearing interventions. Dementia is...
psychologytoday.com
AI Identifies Rare Forms of Dementia
Researchers assessed computerized methods to differentiate seven dementia syndromes based on atrophy patterns. Researchers hypothesized that the AI binary classifiers and multi-syndrome classifiers could reach high accuracies in differentiating syndromes. The multi-syndrome classification showed promise but is not translatable to clinical settings at this time. AI machine learning models for...
psychologytoday.com
Curiosity Is a Key to Well-Being
Curiosity is a key component of well-being, and cultivating it is a skill that can be learned. Well-being practices supported by meditation can help one cultivate curiosity about the distortions coloring one's thoughts. Granting oneself compassion can increase the likelihood of forming a new habit. By Raquel Tatar, Tammi Kral,...
psychologytoday.com
Tools to Help Individuals with Autism
Individuals with autism may have a harder time settling back into routines. There are many tools that can be used to help individuals with autism get back into routines. Tools should be tailored to the individual with autism to best meet their needs. We are a few weeks into the...
psychologytoday.com
Why Ghosting is Bad for Our Mental Health
Being estranged from others has been shown to be a particularly strong predictor of all kinds of negative outcomes. With social media, a modern-day form of estrangement is found in "ghosting." This article describes a study showing that ghosting seems to be both common and problematic. An evolutionary perspective on...
Comments / 0