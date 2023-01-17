ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After leopard escapes Dallas Zoo enclosure, second cut fence found

By Teddy Grant
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K4kQR_0kGmyAOT00

The Dallas Police Department has opened a criminal investigation after finding a second fence cut inside an animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo.

Investigators discovered the second cut fence at a habitat for langur monkeys on Friday, the same day a clouded leopard escaped from its enclosure at the zoo after its fence was intentionally cut.

Despite the cut fence, no langurs escaped their habitat, appeared to be in danger or harmed, Dallas PD said in a press release.

MORE: Dallas Zoo's missing clouded leopard found after fence 'intentionally cut'

Langurs are part of a large family of primates known as Cercopithecidae and can be found in Africa, India, East and Southeast Asia, according to the Endangered Primate Rescue Center.

Officials said they're not sure if the two incidents are related but that an investigation is ongoing and a criminal mischief report has been filed.

The Dallas Zoo said that the leopard, named Nova, was located on Friday near her habitat, the same day she went missing.

Officials closed the zoo on Friday because Nova was missing, they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fR2yR_0kGmyAOT00
Dallas Zoo via AP, FILE - PHOTO: A clouded leopard named Nova rests on a tree limb in an enclosure at the Dallas Zoo. Nova went missing on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 and the zoo was shut down as a result.

"Teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m.," the zoo tweeted Friday, adding that the leopard was undergoing evaluation but appeared uninjured.

Police and zoo officials believe the fence was "intentionally cut," Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell told reporters during a press briefing on Friday.

"It was their belief and it is our belief that this was an intentional act. And so we have started a criminal investigation," Mitchell said.

MORE: Criminal charges possible for man attacked by tiger after reaching into enclosure at Florida zoo

Clouded leopards are found in southeast Asia and China, and males grow to be about 50 pounds, according to the Smithsonian Institute. Females only reach about 25 to 35 pounds. In the wild, they eat monkeys, small deer and wild boars.

The zoo occupies 106 acres just south of downtown Dallas with over 400 species and 2,000 animals .

ABC News' Meredith Deliso and Mark Osborne contributed to this report.

Comments / 30

Rebecca Bell
5d ago

if the animal rights activists want them to be treated better, they should take care of them, NOT be so irresponsible by letting them loose to where they or someone can get hurt or killed.

Reply(11)
10
Citizen Jane
5d ago

Thank God these beautiful animals were found safe. Apparently they need cc tv surveillance on all the enclosures and armed security.

Reply
4
Dennis Abell
5d ago

the person that got the hole in the fence not real bright putting the animal more in danger if I was at home and my kids were outside playing and a big giant cat comes up I'm blowing it away because I keep a gun close in case something stupid happens my whole life

Reply(1)
3
 

