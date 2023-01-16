Read full article on original website
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
electrek.co
Winnebago is offering test drives of its all-electric RV prototype decked out with solar panels
During this year’s Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, legacy RV and motorhome manufacturer Winnebago unveiled its all-electric, operational RV prototype called the eRV2. This zero-emission RV evolved from Winnebago’s eRV prototype and is being used for test drives to gather feedback from consumers before it reaches its final production-intent design. You’ve gotta check this thing out.
Jalopnik
Uber Wants Cheaper EVs Made Just For Ride-Sharing
Uber is doing everything it can to make an entire fleet of electric ride-sharing vehicles by 2030. Uber has already taken a step in that direction, by working a deal with Hertz to allow drivers to rent its electric vehicles. Another avenue the ride-sharing company is considering is having a dedicated electric vehicle made exclusively for ride-sharing, per a report from the Wall Street Journal.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
3 Best Small SUVs for Snow Under $30,000
The best small SUVs for snow under $30,000 include the off-road ready Jeep Wrangler, the Subaru Outback, and even the Honda CR-V. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for Snow Under $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Best of the Best: Ford Bronco and Maverick Recognized by Car and Driver in '10Best Trucks and SUVs' List
Announced today, the 2023 Ford Bronco® and 2023 Ford Maverick® have been recognized by Car and Driver in the '10Best Trucks and SUVs' list. For Bronco, it marks the second consecutive year appearing on a '10Best' list. The vehicles were reviewed on a 100-point scale by Car and...
Autoblog
Vans are cool again, and we have SUVs to thank
If you ask us, vans have always been low-key rad, but their ability to resonate with American shoppers has really ebbed and flowed. Today, vans are experiencing an uptick in popularity, and one of the big factors driving this change is an unlikely source: SUVs. In the 1980s and 1990s,...
A Rundown of the Best New Outdoorsy Vehicles Coming in 2023
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. We broke down the best all-new adventuremobiles being released in 2023, along with expert analysis of their achievements and flaws. Vehicles here are all-new, and going on sale for the very first time this year. We’re not including anything that hasn’t been revealed in full.
