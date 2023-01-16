Read full article on original website
PMI Inaugurates HEETS Factory in Indonesia
Philip Morris International’s Indonesian subsidiary, Sampoerna, inaugurated a factory for the production of IQOS HEETS consumables in Karawang, West Java, on Jan. 12, reports The Jakarta Post. The facility, which started operations in the fourth quarter of 2022, represents an investment of more than $186 million. The new HEETS...
Japan Tobacco Urged to Divest Drug Unit
LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco to divest its 53 percent stake in Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value. In a letter reviewed by Reuters, the Hong Kong-based activist fund said JT doesn’t have synergies with the drug unit or the expertise to manage its research and development. LIM plans to bring its proposal to the annual general meeting of shareholders in March.
Calls for Scotland to Ban Disposables
A lawmaker in Scotland is calling for a ban on disposable vapes “after Scotland’s streets became a plastic dumping ground,” reports the Daily Record. Gillian Mackay of the Scottish Green Party said city parks have become clogged up by disposable plastic vaping products, which experts say are a threat to children’s health and a menace to wildlife, and she will urge the government to introduce a ban on disposable plastic vapes.
Video Attracts Ire of THR Advocates
Tobacco harm reduction activists have criticized a Johns Hopkins School of Public Health video calling for “common language” in tobacco control. The video features Johanna Cohen, Bloomberg professor of disease prevention and director of the school’s Institute for Global Tobacco Control. “With the introduction and marketing of...
Vape Group Calls for Stakeholder Input
The Bangladesh Electronic Nicotine-Delivery System Traders Association (BENDSTA) called on authorities to consult with all stakeholders before making any policy decisions on vaping, reports The Business Standard. During a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday, the organization also called for excluding vaping and other electronic nicotine-delivery system products from the...
Italy to Ban Indoor Vaping
Italy’s health minister, Orazio Schillaci, announced new measures against tobacco to prevent smoking and achieve a “tobacco-free generation,” reports Euractiv. “Measures will have to be taken to guarantee all citizens maximum protection of their health, a fundamental right of the individual and an interest of the community,” said Schillaci.
Hong Kong Confiscates $24 Million in Illicit Cigarettes
Hong Kong customs officers confiscated HKD190 million ($24.25 million) worth of black market cigarettes in the second-largest smuggling bust in two decades, reports the South China Morning Post. Hidden in seven cargo containers, the shipment of 69 million cigarettes was destined for Britain and Japan, according to Leung Chun-man, acting...
Industry Calls for Crackdown on Illicit Vapor Products
The Philippine Tobacco Industry (PTI) has called on the Philippines’ Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to crack down on illicit vapor products, reports The Manilla Times. In a letter sent recently to BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr., the group emphasized that the full implementation of the Vaporized Nicotine and Non-Nicotine Products Regulation Act “will ensure that the public is protected against the dangers of using illicit products as well as the collection of appropriate taxes aimed at helping our economy.”
Advocates Clarify Science Controversies Ahead of COP10
Tobacco harm reduction (THR) advocates are keen to clarify controversies surrounding the science on nicotine and vaping ahead of the Conference of the Parties (COP10) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), which will take place in November 2023. The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco...
22nd and Core-Mark and Eby-Brown Partner
22nd Century Group has established new distribution partnerships with Core-Mark International and Eby-Brown Company, two of the largest convenience store (c-store) distributors in the United States. “22nd Century’s new partnership agreements with two of the largest, most respected convenience store distributors in the United States make possible the launch of...
