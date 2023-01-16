Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado Woman Convicted of Selling Body Parts Out of Family-Owned Funeral ParlorNikMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Funeral home director and her mother sentenced in body brokering caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
A burial ground manager was arrested for selling the body parts of more than 500 corpsesGodwinMontrose, CO
Megan Hess: Prosecution proposes 15.6-year sentence instead of 20 in funeral home fraud caseLavinia ThompsonMontrose, CO
Related
1037theriver.com
Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado
No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023
We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
kubcgold.com
A Favorite Downtown Grand Junction Colorado Italian Restaurant Closed
For the second time this week, Grand Junction, Colorado has said goodbye to one of our restaurants. After a 25-year run, this downtown restaurant just closed its doors for good. The owners posted a message on the door of the restaurant thanking Grand Junction residents for their years of support.
kubcgold.com
Some Fun Things to Do in Stunning Ridgway Colorado
Are you feeling cooped up? It is the dead of winter folks. Taking a drive can have many benefits. During the winter months, I don't get to see all the cute towns as often. One of my favorites and only 20 miles from Montrose is Ridgway, Colorado. The first thing you see before you get there is the Ridgway Reservoir. The town is quaint and so picturesque. There is more to do than meets the eye.
kubcgold.com
Western Colorado Locations Believed to Be Haunted
Are you a fan of paranormal shows? I watch way too many. I find them fascinating. It started with Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures back around 2005. Since then, Dead Files, Kindred Spirits, and Destination Fear came into existence. When I lived in Helena, Montana from 2014 to 2015, I...
kubcgold.com
Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants
The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants. Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.
Grand Junction Horizon Drive Restaurant Has Closed Forever
A chain restaurant on Horizon Drive in Grand Junction, Colorado has shut down, taken down its sign, and closed its doors forever. The next time you crave a skillet, you'll have to set a course for the other Grand Junction location. Another Horizon Drive Restaurant Closes. As of last Sunday,...
KJCT8
Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain...
Victims of Colo. funeral home that doubled as body broker begin healing journey
On Jan. 3, 2023, Megan Hess was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting.
iheart.com
Colorado City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
Ready To Try the Newest Girl Scout Cookie Flavor In Grand Junction?
A brand new flavor has been added to the Girl Scout Cookie lineup. Although the cookie sale doesn't officially start until February, the Girl Scouts website proclaims "Girls are now selling cookies." You can find Girl Scout Cookies near you here. Which Girl Scout Cookie Is Your Favorite?. As a...
kubcgold.com
What Montrose Food Item Could You Eat Forever?
When you think of different cities in any state you probably think of food. Food is comfort especially when you are traveling. I've talked about the food from a vacation or getaway probably more than where I traveled. Spending the last five years in Montrose there is a lot of...
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ list
Grand Junction is one of The New York Times' picks for best places to visit in 2023.Photo byVisit Grand Junction. (Grand Junction, Colo.) What do London, Istanbul, Madrid and Grand Junction have in common? It turns out that they’re all on The New York Times’ curated “52 Places to Go in 2023” list.
Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days
Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
KJCT8
Second winter storm on the horizon
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry
Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
KJCT8
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
nbc11news.com
Man dies in accident on Patterson
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
Patterson Road shooter in custody
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
23-mile drive between mountain towns now 206 miles due to Colorado road closures
Hopefully you're not headed from Ouray to Silverton or vice versa – that drive just got a lot longer. Due to a winter weather-related road closure on US 550, the most feasible route between these two towns is now a 206-mile, four-hour drive opposed to the normal 23-mile trip, which takes about 45 minutes.
Comments / 0