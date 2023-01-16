ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1037theriver.com

Why You Shouldn’t Move to Montrose Colorado

No matter how much you like a place, there's always at least one thing about it that you wish wasn't there. Montrose, Colorado is no different. In fact, some might say there are a number of things about Montrose to dislike. You may recall, as we've spoken of this before.
MONTROSE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023

We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
MONTROSE, CO
kubcgold.com

Some Fun Things to Do in Stunning Ridgway Colorado

Are you feeling cooped up? It is the dead of winter folks. Taking a drive can have many benefits. During the winter months, I don't get to see all the cute towns as often. One of my favorites and only 20 miles from Montrose is Ridgway, Colorado. The first thing you see before you get there is the Ridgway Reservoir. The town is quaint and so picturesque. There is more to do than meets the eye.
RIDGWAY, CO
kubcgold.com

Western Colorado Locations Believed to Be Haunted

Are you a fan of paranormal shows? I watch way too many. I find them fascinating. It started with Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures back around 2005. Since then, Dead Files, Kindred Spirits, and Destination Fear came into existence. When I lived in Helena, Montana from 2014 to 2015, I...
OURAY, CO
kubcgold.com

Enjoy an Awesome Dinner at Ouray Colorado’s Best Restaurants

The next time you visit Ouray, Colorado, known to many as the "outdoor recreation capitol of Colorado," you'll definitely want to visit one of their outstanding restaurants. Given that Ouray isn't particularly big, you'll find the ten highest-rated restaurants in town all within a few blocks of one another. Here's a look at the 10 best restaurants in Ouray, Colorado, according to Trip Advisor.
OURAY, CO
KJCT8

Snowfall continues for the mountains and high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Weather Alerts:. Avalanche Warning remains in effect for the South San Juan Mountains, including the La Plata Mountains, Rico Mountains, Needle Mountains, areas around Wolf Creek Pass, South San Juan Wilderness, and Grand Mesa until 11 pm Tuesday, January 17. Winter Storm Warnings remain...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
iheart.com

Colorado City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

There's a classic saying that goes "beauty is within the eye of the beholder." It's certainly true when it comes to the United States, which is full of stunning natural landscapes, visually-stunning cities, and artistic creations. Some people visit certain places just so they could marvel at wondrous landmarks and snap pictures.
TELLURIDE, CO
kubcgold.com

What Montrose Food Item Could You Eat Forever?

When you think of different cities in any state you probably think of food. Food is comfort especially when you are traveling. I've talked about the food from a vacation or getaway probably more than where I traveled. Spending the last five years in Montrose there is a lot of...
MONTROSE, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Grand Junction Homeless Dog Finally Gets Adopted After 140 Days

Four times was a charm for a homeless dog in Grand Junction who had to wait a long time to find his forever home. Karma is a 10-year-old dog that spent 140 days waiting to be adopted at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. Four times she was included in our pets of the week feature, but a loving home was elusive. It seemed hopeless. Happily, that has all changed.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Second winter storm on the horizon

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our first winter storm has mostly passed through the Western Slope, but some snow showers continue to impact our mountains. The first storm continues to push eastward, so areas in the high country and the foothills will have snowfall overnight. Our valleys have stayed primarily dry today, but in Grand Junction, a light sprinkle occurred throughout the day. Most of the snowfall and rain did move over the Grand Valley, but drier air choked it from reaching the surface through a process known as evaporation. As a result, dry air will continue for our valleys throughout the day and overnight hours. Snowfall will continue and become scattered in our mountains and the high country. Temperatures across the Western Slope tonight will sit in the twenty-degree range.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Widespread snow likely around the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next winter storm plows through the Western Slope today and into tomorrow morning, bringing as much as a foot or more of snow to some of the higher elevations of the Western Slope. We could see some pretty decent snowfall totals for our standards in the valleys as well. Snow will start out over mostly the southern portions of the region through the morning, then spread northward with time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Man dies in accident on Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pedestrian died after a fatal accident Saturday evening. At approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Michael “Mark” James, a 65-year-old, was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Seventh St. and Patterson. James passed away shortly after. Grand Junction...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Patterson Road shooter in custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy