AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
tobaccoreporter.com
Japan Tobacco Urged to Divest Drug Unit
LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco to divest its 53 percent stake in Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value. In a letter reviewed by Reuters, the Hong Kong-based activist fund said JT doesn’t have synergies with the drug unit or the expertise to manage its research and development. LIM plans to bring its proposal to the annual general meeting of shareholders in March.
China begins lunar new year celebrations without strict COVID-19 policy
Lunar new year festivities are underway in China on Saturday as that country marks its first such celebration without strict COVID-19 policies in three years.
Happy Year of the Rabbit! Or is it the Year of the Cat? Well, it depends ...
Happy Year of the Rabbit! Sunday, Jan. 22 officially marks the start of the Lunar New Year, time to reunite with family, eat dumplings and noodles and engage in other practices that augur a prosperous new cycle. The Lunar New Year, sometimes called the Chinese New Year or the Spring...
tobaccoreporter.com
Calls for Scotland to Ban Disposables
A lawmaker in Scotland is calling for a ban on disposable vapes “after Scotland’s streets became a plastic dumping ground,” reports the Daily Record. Gillian Mackay of the Scottish Green Party said city parks have become clogged up by disposable plastic vaping products, which experts say are a threat to children’s health and a menace to wildlife, and she will urge the government to introduce a ban on disposable plastic vapes.
tobaccoreporter.com
Hong Kong Confiscates $24 Million in Illicit Cigarettes
Hong Kong customs officers confiscated HKD190 million ($24.25 million) worth of black market cigarettes in the second-largest smuggling bust in two decades, reports the South China Morning Post. Hidden in seven cargo containers, the shipment of 69 million cigarettes was destined for Britain and Japan, according to Leung Chun-man, acting...
