Japan Tobacco Urged to Divest Drug Unit

LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco to divest its 53 percent stake in Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value. In a letter reviewed by Reuters, the Hong Kong-based activist fund said JT doesn’t have synergies with the drug unit or the expertise to manage its research and development. LIM plans to bring its proposal to the annual general meeting of shareholders in March.
Calls for Scotland to Ban Disposables

A lawmaker in Scotland is calling for a ban on disposable vapes “after Scotland’s streets became a plastic dumping ground,” reports the Daily Record. Gillian Mackay of the Scottish Green Party said city parks have become clogged up by disposable plastic vaping products, which experts say are a threat to children’s health and a menace to wildlife, and she will urge the government to introduce a ban on disposable plastic vapes.
Hong Kong Confiscates $24 Million in Illicit Cigarettes

Hong Kong customs officers confiscated HKD190 million ($24.25 million) worth of black market cigarettes in the second-largest smuggling bust in two decades, reports the South China Morning Post. Hidden in seven cargo containers, the shipment of 69 million cigarettes was destined for Britain and Japan, according to Leung Chun-man, acting...

