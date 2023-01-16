Read full article on original website
Possible trade targets: National League West
I began my series looking at trade targets by looking at the NL East, AL West, AL East, and NL Central. Now it is on to the NL West. I am following a few parameters. In general, I am looking for starting pitchers, third base or shortstop, outfield, and possibly catcher. All the targets are for building the major league team, not looking to add depth to the farm system, so they need to be in the majors or very close. Also, I am trying to be realistic about how aggressive the team should be, meaning no Sandy Alcantara or something else that would be ludicrously expensive to get done. There are other types of trades that the actual Royals should be thinking about and possibly pursuing, but I am not interested in the bullpen building or deepening the farm system in this exercise.
Royals Review Radio: Prospects Live Ranks Royals Top 30 Prospects!
Jacob Milham sits down with Jared Perkins and Jake Kerns of Prospects Live, after they released their top 30 Kansas City Royals prospects list! Who tops their list, and which prospect went from unranked in 2022 to a top-10 appearance? Plus, which prospect are they comparing to Whit Merrifield and Ben Zobrist? Find out this and much more!
20 Balls vs Lonnie Goldberg
The inspiration for this post comes from TexLeaguer's recent comment:. It’s probably impossible that the RR dogs wouldn’t have done better over the Goldberg years by just picking one of twenty balls representing the twenty best ranked players left on the board. There's only one way to find...
Weekend Rumblings - News for January 21, 2023
David Lesky at Inside the Crown reacts to the Aroldis Chapman signing. From a baseball perspective, I actually do sort of get it. Chapman is one year removed from a solid enough season, albeit with too many walks. Even last year, he didn’t give up his first run until May 11. Things got awfully rough from that point forward, but the Royals signing him to a $3.75 million deal is probably the right amount for a once-elite reliever who you’re hoping to get a few good months out of before you trade him to a contender for a prospect we’ll likely never hear of again. The guy still throws upper-90s and gets whiffs on 36 percent of his sliders and his splitter still holds opponents to a sub-.120 batting average.
A look back at Royals first year players from 1988
My oh my, how things change. In 1987, the Minnesota Twins won the Western Division with a paltry 85 wins, two wins better than the Royals. Minnesota then got hot and won the World Series. Anything can happen if you can just get into the playoffs. In 1988, the Royals...
Sal Bando, three-time World Series champ with A’s dynasty, dead at 78
Sal Bando, the captain of the Athletics’ dynasty that won back-to-back-to-back World Series championships in the 1970s, died on Friday night after a battle with cancer. He was 78. The former third baseman was a four-time All-Star who also played with the Brewers and Royals before serving as Milwaukee’s general manager from 1991-1999. “It is with a heavy heart, the Bando family is sad to announce the passing of its beloved husband and father, Sal, who last night lost his battle with cancer that began over five years ago,” the Bando family said in a statement on Saturday. “Sandy, Sal’s wife of...
Royals sign Dominican outfielder Tony Ruiz for $1.2 million
The Royals have signed Dominican outfielder Tony Ruiz to a $1.2 million bonus as part of their 2023 international free agent class. The Red Sox were reported to be the frontrunners to sign the outfielder, but he was persuaded to sign with the Royals. The 17-year-old has been compared to...
