$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe auctioning his collection of 62 vintage motorcycles
"American Pickers" star Mike Wolfe is auctioning a collection of 70 motorcycles he's purchased over the past 30 years at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Republican legislators introduce new laws to crack down on drag shows
Bills in at least eight states seek to restrict drag performances as part of a broader rightwing backlash against LGBTQ+ rights
The smackdown of snow: Who’s best, Utah or Colorado? | Vince Bzdek
It’s been a glorious week of snowfall in the land of champagne powder. The first storm last Monday dropped 5-10 inches on the northern and central mountains, and 10-20+ in the southern mountains. The second storm on Wednesday sprinkled double digits on top of that, and a third storm on Friday was icing on the snowcake, leaving some ski areas with 4 feet of fresh powder for the week. Wolf Creek measured 5!
