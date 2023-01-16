Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same dayPete LakemanNew York City, NY
A woman finds treasure in New York City's garbage bags including $3000 worth of trashed goods from Party CityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
'I'm going to jump' - Missing girl Jade Smith, 13, is found dead in the water near Brooklyn Bridge ParkWestland DailyNew York City, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
bkmag.com
Tweets of the Week: Hochul fumbles her Sunset Park moment
Every week (more or less) we try to read the entire internet so you don’t have to and curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. This week’s roundup begins on a more serious note. On Sunday the New York City Police Department removed parishioner Genesis Aqunio from a Sunset Park church when she stood up to speak out against Governor Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge in the state’s Court of Appeals.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
homedit.com
Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops
A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
therealdeal.com
Bidding wars abound in Brooklyn
New York City’s happiest sellers are in Brooklyn. The borough was home to the lion’s share of bidding wars last quarter, according to StreetEasy data. Out of the top 10 neighborhoods where transactions went above ask, eight were in King’s County and two in Queens. Brooklyn’s Carroll...
When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M
Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River
A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
bkmag.com
Wild Bird Fund is opening its first-ever Brooklyn location
A volunteer-backed center that gives medical attention and rehabilitation services to birds and small mammals is opening its first-ever Brooklyn location. Wild Bird Fund is opening near Prospect Park in Park Slope later this year. It’s a fitting spot for the non-profit, which takes care of more than 7,500 injured animals annually, beyond various types of birds, including squirrels and even turkeys.
bkmag.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year: 12 things to do this weekend
If you thought the Twelve Days of Christmas were long, wait until you see what Brooklyn has in store this weekend for the 15 days of Lunar New year celebrations. On Friday, take the kiddos to see Disney on Ice 1) because they’ll love it and 2) can you imagine attempting to ice skate with a giant mask on? Saturday is the official start to the Year of the Rabbit and you can celebrate with a beading party at Dauphinette in Dumbo and a Japanese Taiko “Thunder Drum” workshop in South Williamsburg. Then you can get loud on Sunday with a Bluegrass Jam (free for kids!) and flip through some vinyl at Bar Meridian while DJs spin some of their favorite tunes.
Woman, 74, found dead with hands, feet tied in Upper West Side apartment: 'It's unbelievable'
A 74-year-old woman was found bound and killed in her Upper West Side apartment this week, police said Friday.
Brazilian drag performer IDs Santos in photos
Santos has said he was not the Brazilian drag artist known as “Kitara.”
SEE IT: Dolphins spotted this week in The Bronx River!
First, the beavers arrived and made the Bronx River their home—the first time the critters called New York City home in over 200 years. Now, this week not one but two dolphins were spotted in the Bronx River at Starlight Park near Bronx River House, home of the Bronx River Alliance.
Here’s how 4 Staten Island women transformed a vintage trailer into a thriving mobile bar business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Last year, a friend of Christine and Ray Kaminsky showed the Eltingville couple a TikTok of a mobile bar in Texas. Immediately, they looked at each other, and a lightbulb went off in their heads. “I said to my wife, ‘This is a no brainer; we...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] There are Real Diamonds and Gold in New York City Sidewalk Cracks!
Today I visit and do some treasure hunting in the Diamond District in New York City and demonstrate how to find Real Diamonds and Gold in the Sidewalk cracks. Treasure hunting in NYC. via Klesh. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side
Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
News 12
NYPD: 2 wanted for stealing refrigerators, other household items in Brooklyn apartments
Two men are wanted for multiple robberies across Brooklyn, according to the NYPD. Police say the suspects pried open the front door of a residential building in Bed-Stuy and took a refrigerator and a washer and dryer before taking off on Jan. 8. Authorities tell News 12 the two are...
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
