Tweets of the Week: Hochul fumbles her Sunset Park moment

Every week (more or less) we try to read the entire internet so you don’t have to and curate (some of) our favorite tweets from the previous seven days. This week’s roundup begins on a more serious note. On Sunday the New York City Police Department removed parishioner Genesis Aqunio from a Sunset Park church when she stood up to speak out against Governor Kathy Hochul’s nominee for chief judge in the state’s Court of Appeals.
homedit.com

Flea Market NYC: Where To Find The Best Secondhand Shops

A flea market NYC is a great place to find bargains in the Big Apple. There are flea markets scattered across the city, and many of them are near major tourist attractions like the tallest buildings in NYC. Some NYC flea markets are indoors while others are only outdoors. Certain...
therealdeal.com

Bidding wars abound in Brooklyn

New York City’s happiest sellers are in Brooklyn. The borough was home to the lion’s share of bidding wars last quarter, according to StreetEasy data. Out of the top 10 neighborhoods where transactions went above ask, eight were in King’s County and two in Queens. Brooklyn’s Carroll...
The Staten Island Advance

When Staten Island had a ski jump | Then and Now

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island had a ski jump all its own. After all, Todt Hill is the highest point on the eastern coast, they say. There it was in the 1930s, about 30 feet tall, the ski jump towered above the landscape on the north side of Todt Hill, near the current site of the Petrides School in Sunnyside, according to Daniel Kusrow.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Mexico’s richest man re-lists NYC townhouse for $80M

Telecom billionaire Carlos Slim, Mexico’s wealthiest man and the former richest man in the world, has re-listed his palatial New York City townhouse for a whopping $80 million, according to a jaw-dropping StreetEasy listing update. Located at 1009 Fifth Ave. on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Slim — otherwise known...
Gothamist

Boogie Down dolphins frolic in Bronx River

A school of dolphins seen off the coast of Long Island in 2018. According to the parks department, the aquatic mammals' presence is a sign that efforts to restore some New York waterways — like the Bronx River — are working. The city parks department says the sighting is actually a good thing – and a sign that the waterway is a healthy habitat. [ more › ]
bkmag.com

Wild Bird Fund is opening its first-ever Brooklyn location

A volunteer-backed center that gives medical attention and rehabilitation services to birds and small mammals is opening its first-ever Brooklyn location. Wild Bird Fund is opening near Prospect Park in Park Slope later this year. It’s a fitting spot for the non-profit, which takes care of more than 7,500 injured animals annually, beyond various types of birds, including squirrels and even turkeys.
bkmag.com

Celebrate Lunar New Year: 12 things to do this weekend

If you thought the Twelve Days of Christmas were long, wait until you see what Brooklyn has in store this weekend for the 15 days of Lunar New year celebrations. On Friday, take the kiddos to see Disney on Ice 1) because they’ll love it and 2) can you imagine attempting to ice skate with a giant mask on? Saturday is the official start to the Year of the Rabbit and you can celebrate with a beading party at Dauphinette in Dumbo and a Japanese Taiko “Thunder Drum” workshop in South Williamsburg. Then you can get loud on Sunday with a Bluegrass Jam (free for kids!) and flip through some vinyl at Bar Meridian while DJs spin some of their favorite tunes.
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Beloved supermarket H Mart inks space on the Upper East Side

Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart, “the largest Asian supermarket chain in America” has boomed into oodles of locations near and far over the past 41 years. Its next address is likely on the Upper East Side, according to real estate news publication The Real Deal.
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
