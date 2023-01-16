NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO