ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Good news: Friday’s sunset is the last sunset before 5pm until fall

Here’s some good news to brighten up those winter doldrums: This Friday (January 20) is the last day the sun will set before 5pm until November 5, 2023. New York Metro Weather announced the encouraging news on Twitter today, explaining that the sun will set on Saturday at 5pm, then it won’t set any earlier than that for months.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow flurries possible for parts of the New York area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure to the east of the New York and New Jersey area will continue to slowly drift into the Atlantic as high pressure will work its way in from the west. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a chance of a scattered flurry or snow shower over eastern Long Island and Connecticut. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York City snow drought now the fourth-longest in recorded history

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A staggering 10-month absence of snow in New York City has made the ongoing streak the fourth-longest since record-keeping began. The National Weather Service’s Central Park climate station has not registered one-tenth of an inch of accumulation — the threshold of a measurable snowfall — in 313 days through Jan. 16, 2023, trailing only three streaks of 319 days, 320 days and 332 days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Cat survives getting hit by a car on NYC highway during risky rescue

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — This cat has eight lives left. A lucky feline survived after she was hit by a car while darting across the eastbound lanes of the Grand Central Parkway, near LaGuardia Airport, at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat and Kitten Solution. The young, multi-colored […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Traffic Alert: Crash closes westbound I-287 in Purchase

A crash involving tractor-trailer and a car is blocking all westbound lanes on I-287 this morning. Police say the crash happened near Exit 9 in Purchase around 10:15 a.m. One lane is blocked eastbound. News 12 has received reports that a truck fell from the bridge onto the roadway and...
HARRISON, NY
News 12

New energy-efficient Lidl opens to shoppers in Deer Park

A new Lidl opened in Deer Park on Wednesday that was built with energy-efficiency as a priority. The store is the German supermarket chain's first ground-up build on Long Island. Early morning shoppers lined up early in hopes of getting specials and gift cards as part of the grand opening...
DEER PARK, NY
Daily Voice

'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes

A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
FAIRFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy