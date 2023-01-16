ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Embarrassing detail on Brett Maher’s brutal night emerges

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is lucky he did not cost his team a playoff win on Monday night, but he did cost them something else — a bunch of footballs. Maher missed four extra points in the Cowboys’ 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The kicks were not even close, either.
Yardbarker

HC Todd Bowles has stern message for Buccaneers

For better or worse, the Buccaneers won't be the same team next season. "Those who come back, we gotta create new culture, new chemistry and new camaraderie," head coach Todd Bowles said, per JoeBucsFan, a website that covers the team. "We'll have new people coming in. If you're lucky enough to come back or privileged enough to come back, be ready to work."
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Brian Flores May Have The Perfect Opportunity To Become A Head Coach Again In 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin has made it clear that his staff got lucky last off-season. Brian Flores was available and was interested in coaching with Tomlin. With Teryl Austin hired as the team’s defensive coordinator already, Flores was brought on to be the linebackers coach. Throughout the season, Tomlin made it clear that this could be a one-and-done situation with Flores.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFC team willing to give Sean Payton 'anything he wants'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has made it clear since taking over for Jerry Richardson in that role back in 2018 that he will use every resource possible in order to return this organization to relevance. After missing out on the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season to open Tepper’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Bills Cut Wide Receiver Ahead Of Bengals Game

The Bills swapped wide receivers for the practice squad. The Bills made some moves to their practice squad roster before their first practice Wednesday in preparation for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bills had already made some roster moves with the receiver corps this postseason when they signed Cole Beasley to the 53-man roster.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys

Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a fumble though that was picked up by Malik Hooker.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett Was Convinced That Saints Picked Him At 19 When Phone Rang On Draft Night

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett seems like he was destined to join the black and gold. Pickett was freely acknowledged as the best quarterback in the worst rookie class since EJ Manuel was the only first-round quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Manuel actually went four slots higher than the former Pitt Panther, but the league’s loss is Pittsburgh’s gain.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Bills Get Massive Injury News Ahead Of Divisional Round vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills barely got past their AFC East rivals, the Miami Dolphins, during Super Wild Card Weekend. A shorthanded Dolphins squad, led by seventh-round rookie Skylar Thompson, gave the Bills everything that they could handle in what ended up being a 34-31 game. With the win, Buffalo is now...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

NFL insider names front-runner to hire Sean Payton as next HC

The dots are connecting for former Saints HC and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton to land with the Denver Broncos. After Payton interviewed with Denver on Tuesday, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, "It sure seems like if Payton is going to take a job in this cycle, everything is lining up for Denver."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Intriguing QB Named As Possible Fit For New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are going to be back on the market for a quarterback during the 2023 off-season. While Jameis Winston is still under contract, it would be hard to imagine that the team doesn’t bring in some competition for him as he was benched this season in favor of Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

ESPN Predicts Steelers Fire Matt Canada And Sign Important Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers are officially in offseason mode, and with it comes all the questions about what the team can do to improve in 2023. The organization got a good look at the talent selected in the 2022 draft and hopefully found some important building blocks to get them back to playing at least one game in January next year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Last year's loss to 49ers scarred Cowboys, says Dak Prescott

Apparently, the San Francisco 49ers have lived rent-free in the minds of the Dallas Cowboys for the past year. On January 16, 2022, the Niners knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs with a wild 23-17 win at AT&T Stadium. A year later, Dallas is preparing for a playoff rematch with San Francisco, this time at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Yardbarker

Could The Steelers Bring Back A Familiar Face At Edge Rusher If He’s Cut This 2023 Offseason?

It’s an important offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers. While Head Coach Mike Tomlin was able to miraculously keep his above-.500 streak alive, it was still a disappointing season. The black and gold finished 9-8, just missing out on the postseason after the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets in Week 18. Now, the team faces an important free agency period, along with the 2023 NFL Draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Tom Brady Responds To Recent Reports Linking Him To Raiders, Dolphins

For many teams in the NFL, the playoffs have begun, and all focus is on trying to advance. But those who failed to qualify are already looking at how they can improve their team for next season, and the Las Vegas Raiders are in that group. One name that has continually been linked to the Raiders is that of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Will Have Full Ownership In Year 2, Something He Thinks Will Take Offense To The Next Level

Now that the 2022 season is over, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Kenny Pickett is no longer a rookie. He will look to take a step forward in 2023, his second season in the league. Earlier in the week, it was announced that the team would retain Matt Canada as its offensive coordinator for the 2023 campaign. While fans may not necessarily like the move, it provides stability for Pickett as he continues to grow.
Yardbarker

New mock draft from The Athletic has the Bears trading #1 pick

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has released a mock draft that shows the Bears trading down in the 2023 draft. Many fans were happy when the #1 overall pick fell into the arms of the Chicago Bears. While the season was full of anguish, there was finally a stroke of luck when the Texans lost out on the #1 pick in the final week.
CHICAGO, IL

