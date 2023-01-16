ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

paradisenewsfl.com

DRV Gallery Unveils ‘Art for A Cause’ this Thursday, January 19th

DRV Gallery is pleased to unveil Art for a Cause, a juried exhibition for artists to support a cause of their choice, on Thursday, January 19th from 6-8pm with an opening reception and awards ceremony open to the public. The exhibition was judged by Katie Deits, Executive Director at Florida CraftArt.
GULFPORT, FL
paradisenewsfl.com

Weekly Tidbits January 19, 2023

Check out some of what people got to experience at last Saturday’s City of South Pasadena Fire Station Open House. Connect with the City of South Pasadena on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/CityofSouthPasadenaFL. Sign up for their weekly emails at mysouthpasadena.com/. PIE Reveals Airside Murals. PIE’s airside is more...
SOUTH PASADENA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower

The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale

A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
SARASOTA, FL
stpeterising.com

Tommy’s Hideaway to serve up wood-fired pizza in Gulfport

A new pub and pizzeria is about to join the eclectic collection of locally owned retail shops and restaurants along Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Owners Tom Lussiano and Larisa Curbelo are putting the finishing touches on Tommy’s Hideaway, located at 3121 Beach Boulevard South, formerly occupied by Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop (and Salty’s Sandwich Bar before that), and they expect the restaurant to open during the first week of February.
GULFPORT, FL
Grant Piper News

5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando

A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting

20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
BRADENTON, FL
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 19-25

3-6 p.m. at Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton. Jiggs Landing hosts live music all weekend, including The Koko Ray Show (rock, funk, R&B, soul) on Thursday. Continues from 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a $5 cover and from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday with no cover. Bishop After Dark:...
SARASOTA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
PORT RICHEY, FL
naturecoaster.com

Hernando County Greek Festival is Feb. 4 in Spring Hill

OPA! Experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old, but still contemporary in their focus at the 11th Annual Greek Festival on Saturday Feb 4 from 11am-8pm!. Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church is excited to present this wonderful celebration of...
SPRING HILL, FL
995qyk.com

Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023

TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus

Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

