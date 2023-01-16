Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire CoachOnlyHomersTampa, FL
NFL Star Player Taken To Hospital With Serious InjuryOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Dallas Cowboys To Sign New Kicker After Catastrophic Playoff GameOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Related
paradisenewsfl.com
DRV Gallery Unveils ‘Art for A Cause’ this Thursday, January 19th
DRV Gallery is pleased to unveil Art for a Cause, a juried exhibition for artists to support a cause of their choice, on Thursday, January 19th from 6-8pm with an opening reception and awards ceremony open to the public. The exhibition was judged by Katie Deits, Executive Director at Florida CraftArt.
The 2nd annual Pinellas TacoFest heads to England Brothers Park next weekend
This weekend-long foodie fesival is free to attend.
paradisenewsfl.com
Weekly Tidbits January 19, 2023
Check out some of what people got to experience at last Saturday’s City of South Pasadena Fire Station Open House. Connect with the City of South Pasadena on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/CityofSouthPasadenaFL. Sign up for their weekly emails at mysouthpasadena.com/. PIE Reveals Airside Murals. PIE’s airside is more...
stpetecatalyst.com
Developer closes on land for Sky St. Pete tower
The site of a dirt lot and surrounding structures will be redeveloped into a 20-story apartment tower. DevMar, which is behind the 11-story Vantage St. Pete apartment building and The Metro underway in the Edge District, has closed on a property for its next project – Sky St. Pete.
Local charity builds tiny houses to fight homelessness
A local charity is working to end homelessness one tiny step at a time.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Festival of tall ships coming to St. Petersburg waterfront this spring
TAMPA, Fla. — A flotilla of a half-dozen tall ships, including a replica of the iconic Santa Maria, will sail into the St. Petersburg waterfront for a festival onshore and off March 30-April 2. Tall Ships America, a nonprofit dedicated to maritime heritage and youth education, is bringing its...
businessobserverfl.com
St. Petersburg native leads Swedish builder's parks projects
While it may seem like hyperbole to say this, the reality is that as the next several generations of Tampa Bay residents visit area parks in the coming years, and reap the benefits of growth in the area, they’ll have one company in particular to thank for the work.
stpeterising.com
St. Pete’s first dog waterpark and bar Mutts & Martinis is under construction in the Grand Central District
St. Petersburg, already the nation’s most dog-friendly city, is about to become even more accommodating to canines with the highly anticipated Mutts and Martinis on track to open in March. The brainchild of Natalie Conner, owner of Love My Dog Resort and Playground, which has locations in downtown St....
cltampa.com
Sarasota's curvy modern masterpiece, 'The Chapell Residence,' is now for sale
A home designed by famed architect Don Chapell as his personal residence and studio is now on the market in Sarasota's Lido Shores. Located at 150 Morningside Dr., the 6,843-square sits on a waterfront lot, which was purchased by Chapell in 1983 for $138,000. A decade later, construction of the home began, and it was finished in 2000, just six months after Chapell suddenly died at the age of 55.
stpeterising.com
Tommy’s Hideaway to serve up wood-fired pizza in Gulfport
A new pub and pizzeria is about to join the eclectic collection of locally owned retail shops and restaurants along Gulfport’s Beach Boulevard. Owners Tom Lussiano and Larisa Curbelo are putting the finishing touches on Tommy’s Hideaway, located at 3121 Beach Boulevard South, formerly occupied by Dog Pier Hot Dog Shop (and Salty’s Sandwich Bar before that), and they expect the restaurant to open during the first week of February.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.2 Million Private Sanctuary in Bradenton, Florida is Perfectly Positioned Amongst A Natural Setting
20706 79th Ave East Home in Bradenton, Florida for Sale. 20706 79th Ave East, Bradenton, Florida is a gorgeous custom-built home situated on 7.65 acres and was built in 2014 by Denny Yoder of Yoder Homes and combines exquisite design with quality and comfort to meet all that is needed to live the Florida lifestyle. This Home in Bradenton offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 20706 79th Ave East, please contact Chris Baylis (Phone: 941-735-4713) at Michael Saunders & Company for full support and perfect service.
Longboat Observer
The best things to do around Sarasota for Jan. 19-25
3-6 p.m. at Jiggs Landing, 6106 63rd St. E., Bradenton. Jiggs Landing hosts live music all weekend, including The Koko Ray Show (rock, funk, R&B, soul) on Thursday. Continues from 3-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a $5 cover and from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday with no cover. Bishop After Dark:...
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Demolition of sears building at Gulf View Square Mall begins
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Demolition crews began knocking down the old Sears department store at Gulf View Square mall in Port Richey Wednesday morning. Only the Sears portion of the mall is being demolished to make way for the last phase of apartments. Currently the second phase is under construction at the mall.
naturecoaster.com
Hernando County Greek Festival is Feb. 4 in Spring Hill
OPA! Experience the culture and ancestry of Greece and connect with heritage and traditions that are centuries old, but still contemporary in their focus at the 11th Annual Greek Festival on Saturday Feb 4 from 11am-8pm!. Christ the Savior Greek Orthodox Church is excited to present this wonderful celebration of...
fox13news.com
Tampa feed store holds weekend auction before closing after more than 60 years in business
TAMPA, Fla. - Shell's Feed and Garden Center in Tampa has sat just north of the Busch Boulevard and North Nebraska Avenue intersection since 1961. This Saturday, though, everything inside is going up for auction as the store prepares to close its door for good. For decades, Greg Shell’s dad...
995qyk.com
Pinellas County Island Named Top Trending Travel Destination For 2023
TripAdvisor just released the top trending travel destinations for 2023. On the list was one small Florida town that’s closer to home than you think. Tierra Verde secured the #5 spot on the list for trending travel destination. If you’re looking to book a quick getaway, consider this cute island community for a staycation.
Battle of the Bands in St. Petersburg honors Dr. MLK Jr.
People across the Tampa Bay area stuck it out in the cold Sunday to come together and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with live music and lots of fun.
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in Tampa, tomorrow will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
businessobserverfl.com
Moffitt Cancer Center set to begin construction on 775-acre campus
Core challenge: While construction on the first phase is just beginning, given the massive scale of the project and the cost, it could decades to fully complete. Moffitt Cancer Center is set to begin construction on the initial phase of a 775-acre campus in Pasco County that, when complete, will have 16 million square feet of lab, clinical, office and manufacturing space and will lead to what officials hope is a revolution in how the disease is treated.
Comments / 0