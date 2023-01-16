Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Parking worries expressed about downtown Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Homeless Aloft hotel resident thanks Denver City CouncilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop businessNatasha LovatoLarkspur, CO
All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023Brittany AnasDenver, CO
Denver is Composting. Should it be illegal to food throw food in landfill now?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Related
Colorado Park Rangers Love Getting Your ‘Flat Stanley’
Would you enjoy a visit to a Colorado park or monument, but find you simply don't have the time or money? There's another way you can make the trip and capture photos. If you simply can't visit these Colorado locations in person, you should send a Flat Stanley. People have been doing this for years, and it works like a charm.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
New Study Names Colorado’s Ugliest City — But You Say These Towns Are Uglier
Earlier this year, we learned that alot.com designated Lochbuie as the ugliest town in Colorado. You may agree with that statement, you may not. You could also be thinking — what the hell is Lochbuie?. Uncover Colorado reports that Lochbuie (pronounced lock-BOO-ee) is a statutory town nestled in Adams...
Colorado: Our Pup-Perfect State Doesn’t Rank No. 1?
Raise your hand if you spoil your dog. OK, now that we all have our hands raised, let's talk about it. Turns out, living in Colorado makes it that much easier to spoil our furry, ball-loving, tail-wagging, drooly mess, bark-boxed four-legged friends. A new study has placed Colorado as "the...
The Highest Restaurant in North America is in Colorado: 6 Things to Know
Colorado is known for setting all sorts of records; now, we have the highest restaurant in North America. Before you think about putting it on your bucket list, check the list. This restaurant takes highfalutin to a whole new level. It's been closed due to the pandemic and for some...
Diggin’ Out: Snowfall Totals Throughout Northern Colorado
Loveland, CO - 7 inches. Our neighbors to the north in Wyoming also got a few inches of fresh powder. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, WY - 4.5 inches. It appears as if this may be the last snowstorm we will see for January in Northern Colorado as there are no indicators that we will see snow in the forecast in the coming days.
Ex Bronco Kills Colorado Mountain Lion And People Are Freaking Out
A former Denver Broncos great, and Super Bowl 50 Champion is back in the news, but this time his trophy is a huge Colorado Mountain Lion, and some people aren't too amused. Retired Denver Broncos Player Hunts Colorado Mountain Lion. Being born and growing up in Colorado my entire life,...
WARNING: Extremely Dangerous Plants Growing in Colorado Right Now
Being outdoors in Colorado can mean encountering all kinds of plants, never mind the occasional bear. Did you know there are at least 14 different plants growing in the Centennial state that can be harmful or fatal to people or pets?. In some instances, these plants look pretty tasty to...
Colorado Seeing Worst Avian Flu Outbreak Ever, 4 Bald Eagles Have Died
Some of the biggest, most beautiful birds in Colorado have become victims of the massive outbreak of the Avian flu. Most people have heard about Colorado poultry farmers having to destroy their entire flocks. Some have heard about the thousands of snow geese in Colorado that have died. However, it seems very few of us realize this historical Avian flu is killing off some of the most impressive and cherished birds to call our state home.
How Many Degrees?! These Are the Craziest Temperatures to Ever Hit Colorado
Colorado is no stranger to bizarre weather. Every native knows the Centennial State could have a storm one minute and sunshine the next. Residents have also experienced their fair share of extreme weather phenomena. From hailstorms to tornadoes to avalanches — Colorado sees it all. READ: How Does Colorado...
Tragic: 97-Year-Old Woman Freezes to Death Outside Colorado Nursing Home
It's one of those stories that you dread: A loved one is in a facility, and then that facility drops the ball, and your loved one is gone. Nobody really likes the idea of admitting a family member into a "home," especially when you hear about a woman locked outside, screaming for help, and then passing away from the cold.
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
These 10 Items are All Cheaper Than Eggs in Colorado
On the evening of January 9th, I walked into a Grand Junction grocery store and was shocked to see the price of eggs had gone way up as compared to the price before the holidays. I saw two prices. $10.99 and $7.99. When I asked around, I thought it was...
Popular Local Colorado Brewery Set To Close After 15 Years
Colorado has no shortage of awesome local breweries, but after 15 amazing years, we're having to say goodbye to another great local Colorado favorite. We're pretty spoiled around Colorado when it comes to how many great local breweries we have around us. Especially in Northern Colorado. The blood, sweat, and tears that it takes to operate any successful local business can be a lot. When you're talking about what it takes to successfully run a local brewery and tap room, it can be even more. Sadly, sometimes it can be too much. Be it financially, the schedule, the stress, or even finding enough staff to keep the doors open as of late, it can all be extremely taxing. One local Colorado brewery, that's been in Colorado for 15 years, has decided to call it a day.
Do You Have Cancer-Causing Radon In Your Colorado Home?
Did you know that nearly half of the homes in Colorado have high levels of radon?. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an alarming number of Coloradans are at risk of developing lung cancer because of high levels of radon in their homes. More than 500 lung cancer deaths each year in Colorado are attributed to radon, which is the leading cause of lung cancer deaths among non-smokers in America. That's 21,000 deaths every year.
Colorado Has a Unique Jamaican Brewery, But Not for Long
As a state, Colorado is known for many things, including its vast amount of great breweries. From juggernauts like Coors and New Belgium to countless microbreweries, there is no shortage of local brews in the Centennial State. However, one very unique brewery in Colorado with a Jamaican theme will, unfortunately,...
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Colorado Girl Arrested for 100+ MPH Interstate Chase in Nebraska
Nebraska state troopers spotted a vehicle driving east on Interstate 80 at mile marker 276 near the city of Kearny driving at approximately 35 mph, which is 40 mph under the posted speed limit of 75, on Monday night around 9:35 p.m. According to a press release from the Nebraska...
Wreckage from a WWII Plane Crash Sits atop a Colorado Hike
Imagine if you will, taking a leisurely hike up into the mountains and then, without warning, stumbling upon the site of a tragic accident. Well, that has likely happened to numerous Coloradans as a fairly well-known hiking trail takes hikers right to the wreckage of an old plane from World War II that tragically crashed many years ago.
Weld RE-4 is Accepting Applications for Universal Preschool Program
"Tuned In to NoCo" Host, Ashlee Meehleis, speaks with Weld County School District's Early Childhood Coordinator, Michelle Spencer,. about the new free Universal Preschool Program that is available to Colorado families. Enrollment for the Universal Preschool Program (UPK) is going on now through February 14th and then every two weeks...
K99
Windsor, CO
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 0