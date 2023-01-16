Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Not A Fan Of Women Bleeding In Wrestling: “I Think There Should Be More With The Guys”
Ric Flair has been known to dawn the crimson mask during a wrestling match, but he’s not a fan of when women do it. The Nature Boy spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast, where he expressed his dislike for women getting busted open in matches, adding that he would have to see his daughter Charlotte bleed. This comes after last week’s AEW Rampage main event when Ruby Soho, who was tagging with Willow, got busted open heavily in her street fight showdown against Tay Melo and Anna Jay. Check out what Flair had to say on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Calls WWE Star The Roman Reigns Of Women’s Wrestling Right Now
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about his thoughts on former Raw Women’s Champion Asuka. “I think as far as presentation, in ring skills, dare I say promo...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Debuts On AEW Dynamite
This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title match in the main event as Darby Allin defended his TNT Championship against Kushida in his All Elite Wrestling debut. Darby and Kushida wasted no time tying up and the crowd showed support for both wrestlers by chanting their names as soon as the match kicked off. The action quickly spilled to the outside as Kushida and Darby Allin battled around the ringside area. Darby sat Kushida up on a chair at ringside, and then he went to the top rope. Allin jumped toward Kushida, but Kushida grabbed the TNT Champion and put him in an armbar.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Receives Police Wellness Check After Podcast Comments
The Volusia County Sherriff’s Office in Florida performed a wellness check on WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash this week following concerning comments he made on his “Kliq This” podcast. A new report from TMZ Sports notes that police reached out to Nash after comments he made...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wes Lee Reveals That He Had The Chance To Sign With WWE Years Ago
NXT North American Champion Wes Lee recently joined the Mark Moses Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including how he could have originally signed with WWE five years ago but the communication wasn’t right at the time. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Thunder Rosa Plans To Return To AEW Soon But Won’t Be Wrestling Just Yet
Thunder Rosa is ready to get back on the road with AEW. The former women’s champion appeared on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio to provide an update on her injury recover, which has kept La Mera Mera out of action since September. After months away she was officially stripped of her championship, with Jamie Hayter now holding the division’s top prize.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Reportedly Not Cleared for WWE Ring Return When Announced for Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes was reportedly not medically cleared to return to the ring as of earlier this week. As noted, WWE announced during Monday’s RAW that Rhodes will be returning in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on January 28 in San Antonio, Texas. You can click here for backstage news on why WWE announced Rhodes’ return ahead of time.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Venue Contained Ammonia Leak This Week Ahead Of WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, tonight and will have over 10,000 fans in attendance for it. One day prior to the show, the building had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak, according to The Detroit News. The venue’s basement was where the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT House Show Results from Fort Pierce, FL 1/20/2023
Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Havert L. Finn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida:. * Axiom defeated Oro Mensah. After the match, newcomer Karl Fredericks from NJPW confronted Axiom and beat him up (Photos/video here) * Tiffany Stratton defeated...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Anthony Bowens Talks Max Caster’s Freestyle Raps: “Every Time The Siren Hits People Lose Their Minds”
Anthony Bowens gets just as excited for Max Caster’s freestyle raps as anyone else. The AEW star and current reigning tag team champion discussed his partner’s incredible rap verbiage during his latest interview with Chris Van Vilet. Bowens and Caster, better known as the Acclaimed, have won over the hearts of the AEW faithful and have successfully defended the tag titles on multiple occasions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Why WWE Announced Cody Rhodes’ Return Ahead of Time
WWE officials are reportedly very satisfied with surprises planned for the Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes’ WWE return has been expected for the Royal Rumble, but WWE surprised many this week when they officially announced him for the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. In regards to WWE announcing Cody’s return instead...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ricochet On Fans Caring More About Wrestling Styles Than Wrestlers, Talks Pairing With Braun Strowman
WWE superstar Ricochet recently spoke with Digital Spy about a wide variety of topics, which included the former U.S. champion’s thoughts on being paired with Braun Strowman and how internet fans care more about wrestling styles than pro wrestlers do. Highlights from the interview can be found below. On...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Tournament to Kick Off, Contract Signing, More
Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan as the Road to the Royal Rumble continues. SmackDown will be headlined by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens signing their contract for the title match at The Rumble. The tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will also take place.
