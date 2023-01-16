Mickie James Would Love To Defend Knockouts Title In Other Companies, Talks Mercedes Moné, Making This Final Title Run Special

During Bray Wyatt’s initial run as The Fiend, it was a widespread opinion that everyone that worked with him for any length of time came out of the program looking worse than they did going in. At present, though, that isn’t a problem as Wyatt is working with LA Knight, who is still relatively unknown to most fans, and the mysterious Uncle Howdy, who is assumed to be his brother Bo Dallas in a mask. And now it’s been speculated by Dave Meltzer on a recent Wrestling Observer Radio that the reason Wyatt is working with mid-card talents, despite being a main eventer himself, is that top-tier talents don’t want to work with him.

2 DAYS AGO