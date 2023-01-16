Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks: GAME #43. The Tampa Bay Lightning are about as far from home as they can be in the National Hockey League as they are on the west coast of Canada tonight for a game against the Canucks. While the time zone means it’s a 10pm start for us over here on the east coast, the Lightning should be relatively adjusted to the difference as they played in Seattle a couple nights ago, specifically an afternoon matinee on MLK Day.

