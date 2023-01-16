ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

chatsports.com

Gamethread, Lineups, and More: Wild at Capitals (6:00 p.m.)

Our beloved Kirill Kaprizov and his Minnesota Wild are facing Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals tonight. The St. Paul star gets to face off against his hero for just the second time in his career. Should be a good one. Wild at Capitals. When: 6:00 p.m. Where: Capital One...
WASHINGTON, DC
chatsports.com

Injury update: Nick Robertson done for the year

Maple Leafs forward Nick Robertson had season-ending shoulder surgery and will be out for six months. Toronto Marlies defenceman Mac Hollowell underwent surgery for a fractured kneecap and will be out a minimum of 12 weeks.— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 16, 2023. Today the Leafs announced three injury updates....
chatsports.com

Morning Skate: Red Wings @ Coyotes

I mean... the Wings have to win this one... right?. The Arizona Coyotes have lost nine straight games. When you go up and down the stats sheet, they’re at or near the bottom of virtually every major category. Two of their three best players are simply on the roster as trade fodder at this point.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Preview: Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Game #46 1/19/23

Golden State Warriors (22-22) at Boston Celtics (33-12) Thursday, January 19, 2023. The Celtics return home from their 3 game road trip to host the Golden State Warriors in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals. This is the second and final regular season meeting between these two teams. The Warriors won the first meeting 123-107 on December 10 in San Francisco. These two teams tied the series 1-1 last season with each team winning on the road.
BOSTON, MA
chatsports.com

Tuesday’s Dump & Chase: Fire extinguisher

This is a nightmare position for the Canucks to put Boudreau in. Are Canucks fans...doing okay? This seems like a lot. Personally, if Marie-Philip Poulin said she needed to brush up her game even further against me, I'd flee the country. I read the phrase "through the 2029-30 season" and...
chatsports.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Vancouver Canucks: GAME #43. The Tampa Bay Lightning are about as far from home as they can be in the National Hockey League as they are on the west coast of Canada tonight for a game against the Canucks. While the time zone means it’s a 10pm start for us over here on the east coast, the Lightning should be relatively adjusted to the difference as they played in Seattle a couple nights ago, specifically an afternoon matinee on MLK Day.
TAMPA, FL
chatsports.com

Pens/Sens Recap: Pittsburgh lucky to get something out of Ottawa

No new returns from injury for the Penguins on this night, using the same lines, lineup and goalie as last game. The pre-game news is much better for the host Senators. Center Josh Norris is back in the lineup for the first time since late October. Sens lines from the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

Sixers Bell Ringer: Joel Embiid’s 41 points lead three-pronged attack in win over Clippers

Paul Reed - 2 De’Anthony Melton - 1 Searching for a 3-0 start to their five-game West Coast swing, the Philadelphia 76ers stayed put in Los Angeles, this time dueling against the Clippers. Despite vanquishing a double-digit, first half lead in the third quarter, Philadelphia rode a dominant fourth frame to a 120-110 victory. Joel Embiid was superb. Tyrese Maxey’s fourth-quarter scoring burst kickstarted a prosperous fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA

