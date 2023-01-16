Read full article on original website
Dropping Enrollment Forces WSU To Prepare For 6% Budget Cut
PULLMAN - Declining enrollment is forcing Washington State University to plan for a 6% spending cut. The budget cut was announced in a Tuesday post on the institution’s website. The post directs WSU campuses, colleges, and units to plan for a 6% funding cut for the next fiscal year which starts in July. The administration says the cuts are needed to maintain the university’s fiscal health during this period of dropping enrollment. The post also indicates that the administration is expecting enrollment to continue to decline next year. The WSU administration is asking budget writers to begin crafting their spending plans earlier than usual.
Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
City of Lewiston issues boil water order, some schools closed Wednesday
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston has ordered a boil water order and is asking customers to conserve water after a reservoir failure. The order is for all City of Lewiston customers. The order does not include Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District (LOID) customers. Due to the order and...
8 people, including Spokane man, charged with $100 million worth of fraud and money laundering schemes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. – Eight people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for participating in a $100 million fraudulent dietary scheme. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah, the group sold supplements under fake pretenses, with false representations and by omitting facts.
Pullman Regional Hospital Family Science Night
Pullman Regional Hospital will be hosting a free family science night tomorrow night from 6 to 8. The event will be located at the Palouse Discovery Center in Pullman. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/491195313154008/?ref=newsfeed.
Reservoir failure prompts City of Lewiston to issue Boil Water Alert Order
LEWISTON, Idaho — The City of Lewiston issued a Boil Water Alert Order Wednesday morning after a rupture occurred to the city’s high reservoir around 4 a.m. The city said the rupture occurred along 16th Avenue, resulting in localized flooding. The Boil Water Alert Order was issued around 7 a.m. for all City of Lewiston water customers, and remains in...
Moscow Arts Commission Traffic Signal Boxes Design Submissions
The Moscow Arts Commission has announced the submission period for designs to be installed on vinyl-wrapped traffic signal boxes, with artist materials being accepted now through February 24, 2023. The city of Moscow will replace the vinyl according to the standard five-year rotation schedule at five existing sites. The boxes...
Search Warrant Applications For Bryan Kohberger’s WSU Apartment And Office Unsealed
The search warrants for the Washington State University apartment and office where Bryan Kohberger lived and worked as a student have been unsealed. The 28-year-old former student has been charged with four counts of 1st degree murder for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Kohberger had a campus apartment on Valley Road and an office in Wilson-Short Hall at WSU. He shared the office with two other students. Kohberger was studying for a doctorate in criminology at WSU when he allegedly killed the UI students. He finished his first semester in Pullman in mid-December.
Bloody clues: Cops reveal what was found in Idaho murder suspect's apartment in newly unsealed documents
COLFAX, Wash. - A Washington court has unsealed the search warrants for the office and apartment of University of Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old Washington State University Ph.D. student accused of murdering four undergrads in nearby Moscow, Idaho. A search of his office in the school's department of...
New Family Medicine Residency Center Inside Pullman Regional Hospital Completed
Pullman Regional Hospital’s new Family Medicine Residency Center is completed. The remodeled space in the hospital building is home to the collaborative effort between PRH and Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. The project to construct the 5,000 square foot center was funded with 7.6 million dollars in donations. Medical school grads from Spokane will begin treating patients at the center in Pullman starting this summer. The program will welcome up to three new physicians every year for a full complement of nine residents by 2026.
Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed
At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
As reactions to the University of Idaho homicides show, free speech isn’t absolute
The First Amendment says we have the right to free speech, right? While the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law abridging the right of free speech, there is no such restriction on the U.S. Supreme Court. Both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have placed certain limitations on what people can and cannot […] The post As reactions to the University of Idaho homicides show, free speech isn’t absolute appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Clarkston Home Destroyed by Early Morning Cooking Fire
CLARKSTON, WA – A home in the 400 block of 8th Street was destroyed by a fire early this morning. Clarkston Fire Department crews were dispatched at about 12:54 a.m. When they arrived, they could see flames coming out of a window. According to Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White,...
Parents push for stronger hazing penalties in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. — There’s a new push in the state legislature to increase the penalty for college students convicted of hazing. Lawmakers are now considering a bill named for Washington State University student Sam Martinez, who died from hazing in his fraternity. Right now, hazing is a misdemeanor...
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger's former defense attorney says he has stayed in touch with suspect's family
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohbeger's former defense attorney, Jason LaBar, says he is still in contact with Kohberger's family in Pennsylvania after his extradition to Idaho.
Suspect Responsible For The Death Of Four University of Idaho Students Revealed, Appears In Court
Investigators of the quadruple homicide in Moscow, Idaho, where students of the University of Idaho were found with multiple stab wounds, have identified a suspect. He appeared before the court on Jan. 12 for a status conference. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, a 2020 and 2022 psychology and forensic sciences graduate of...
Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
