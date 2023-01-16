ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitman County, WA

Big Country News

Dropping Enrollment Forces WSU To Prepare For 6% Budget Cut

PULLMAN - Declining enrollment is forcing Washington State University to plan for a 6% spending cut. The budget cut was announced in a Tuesday post on the institution’s website. The post directs WSU campuses, colleges, and units to plan for a 6% funding cut for the next fiscal year which starts in July. The administration says the cuts are needed to maintain the university’s fiscal health during this period of dropping enrollment. The post also indicates that the administration is expecting enrollment to continue to decline next year. The WSU administration is asking budget writers to begin crafting their spending plans earlier than usual.
PULLMAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Regional Hospital Family Science Night

Pullman Regional Hospital will be hosting a free family science night tomorrow night from 6 to 8. The event will be located at the Palouse Discovery Center in Pullman. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/491195313154008/?ref=newsfeed.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Moscow Arts Commission Traffic Signal Boxes Design Submissions

The Moscow Arts Commission has announced the submission period for designs to be installed on vinyl-wrapped traffic signal boxes, with artist materials being accepted now through February 24, 2023. The city of Moscow will replace the vinyl according to the standard five-year rotation schedule at five existing sites. The boxes...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Search Warrant Applications For Bryan Kohberger’s WSU Apartment And Office Unsealed

The search warrants for the Washington State University apartment and office where Bryan Kohberger lived and worked as a student have been unsealed. The 28-year-old former student has been charged with four counts of 1st degree murder for allegedly killing four University of Idaho students in Moscow. Kohberger had a campus apartment on Valley Road and an office in Wilson-Short Hall at WSU. He shared the office with two other students. Kohberger was studying for a doctorate in criminology at WSU when he allegedly killed the UI students. He finished his first semester in Pullman in mid-December.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

New Family Medicine Residency Center Inside Pullman Regional Hospital Completed

Pullman Regional Hospital’s new Family Medicine Residency Center is completed. The remodeled space in the hospital building is home to the collaborative effort between PRH and Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine in Spokane. The project to construct the 5,000 square foot center was funded with 7.6 million dollars in donations. Medical school grads from Spokane will begin treating patients at the center in Pullman starting this summer. The program will welcome up to three new physicians every year for a full complement of nine residents by 2026.
PULLMAN, WA
Tri-City Herald

Inside the crime scene: Documents reveal info on house where U of I students were killed

At 1122 King Road in Moscow sits the gray six-bedroom, three-bathroom house that continues to be the source of significant national attention. Someone walking by on Nov. 12 would have seen a lumpy couch on the back porch, trendy garden lights strung across the rear balcony and a pair of pink cowboy boots in one window — telltale signs that this house, like many in the area, was a student rental.
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Crews cut down beetle-infested trees from Downriver Golf Course in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Snow on the green at Downriver Golf Course in Spokane means you wouldn't find any putters out on Tuesday. Though there were plenty of cutters. A crew from Spirit Pruners was on the course cleaning up downed trees. The mass removal project started last week, says Spokane Parks and Recreation Director Garrett Jones.
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police

Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho Capital Sun

As reactions to the University of Idaho homicides show, free speech isn’t absolute

The First Amendment says we have the right to free speech, right? While the First Amendment says Congress shall make no law abridging the right of free speech, there is no such restriction on the U.S. Supreme Court.  Both Congress and the U.S. Supreme Court have placed certain limitations on what people can and cannot […] The post As reactions to the University of Idaho homicides show, free speech isn’t absolute appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake

The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
koze.com

Clarkston Home Destroyed by Early Morning Cooking Fire

CLARKSTON, WA – A home in the 400 block of 8th Street was destroyed by a fire early this morning. Clarkston Fire Department crews were dispatched at about 12:54 a.m. When they arrived, they could see flames coming out of a window. According to Clarkston Fire Chief Darren White,...
CLARKSTON, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
SPOKANE, WA

