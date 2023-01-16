ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Associated Press

Cowboys kicker Maher looks steady in practice after meltdown

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Brett Maher was perfect on all six field goals reporters were allowed to see at Dallas Cowboys practice Thursday. The beleaguered kicker who made NFL history — regular season or playoffs — by missing his first four extra points in a wild-card victory over Tampa Bay must be heeding star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s advice.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Rob Gronkowski downplays interest in NFL return

Despite a seemingly neverending stream of rumors of his return, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski never inked a deal with the NFL team during the 2022 season. In an interview Thursday with ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gronkowski revealed that he "wasn't even close" to...
TAMPA, FL

