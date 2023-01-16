Read full article on original website
890kdxu.com
Southern Utah: Dangerous Conditions Cause Road Closures Off Of I-15 (Pics)
With the record snow and rainfall Utah is having in January 2023 comes some dangerous conditions. Flooding roadways, structures and homes and creating a muddy mess. Just off of exit 36 between St George and Cedar City, Utah the road has been closed because of dangerous conditions. Road Closed. Because...
suunews.net
SUU Outdoors invites hikers to Take a Hike Tuesday at Rainbow Canyon
SUU Outdoors hosted a hike to Rainbow Canyon on Tuesday, Jan. 17, as a part of SUU Outdoors’ weekly Take a Hike Tuesday series. Eighteen hikers dressed in warm winter clothes met at the Rainbow Canyon trailhead, located at the corner of Foothill Dr. and Rainbow Canyon Dr. at 4 p.m. The group hiked the 1.4 mile trail until around 5 p.m.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. George metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in St. George, UT metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
ksl.com
Conservation officers seek info on deer, bull elk illegally killed in Utah
BEAVER — State wildlife conservation officers are looking for the public's help as they investigate a pair of big game animals that were illegally killed in Beaver County during the middle of the 2022 hunting season. The first case was recorded on Oct. 8. A Utah Division of Wildlife...
890kdxu.com
Check It Out: Top Down St. George Is A Lot Of Fun
If you ask the average person what superpower they would like, you might get replies like, "X-ray vision,'" or "Super speed," or even "Limitless strength." But a large portion of people would definitely respond that it would be super cool to be able to fly. The ability to get somewhere...
890kdxu.com
Then & Now: St. George Utah Hotels And Motels
St. George Utah has certainly changed a lot over the years. From its humble beginnings as a cotton growing mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1800’s, up until the present day, Utah's Dixie has continued to evolve and change with the times. Particularly...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT
The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
890kdxu.com
5 Weird Places To Get Married In St. George Utah
Hello. My name is Mikey, and I've married over 400 people. Apart from my usual job of telling ridiculous jokes on the Mikey & The Mrs Show, I've spent the last few years performing Wedding ceremonies for people all over Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. For the most...
890kdxu.com
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
890kdxu.com
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary
Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
suunews.net
Flippin’ Birds to host Utah State Aggies
The Southern Utah University and Utah State University gymnastics teams will compete against each other on Jan. 20. Both are in the Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference, which has four members total. SUU is currently atop the standings, and USU is in second place. Southern Utah. Graduate athlete Karley McClain has...
suunews.net
SUU women’s basketball looks to improve to 6-0 in WAC play versus Utah Tech
The Southern Utah University Thunderbirds have started Western Athletic Conference play red-hot with a six-game winning streak and look to continue the streak versus in-state rival the Utah Tech University Trailblazers. A look at the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah enters Thursday’s conference matchup with a 9-7 overall record and a 5-0...
Macie Haight did everything expected of her, victim advocate says
A Utah domestic violence educator said Macie Haight did everything she was supposed to do in allegations made against her father
suunews.net
SUU men’s basketball will start the week at home and finish it on the road
This week the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds will continue Western Athletic Conference play against the New Mexico State University Aggies at home. Their following contest will be in Washington versus the Seattle University Redhawks. Thunderbirds last week. Southern Utah faced the top WAC defense of Sam Houston State. The Thunderbirds...
890kdxu.com
St. George City Names New City Manager
The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022. “I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis...
kslnewsradio.com
Could state senator’s bill prevent next domestic-violence tragedy?
SALT LAKE CITY — Could a set of questions asked by police responding to a domestic violence call prevent the next tragedy from happening? A Utah state senator thinks it’s a protocol all police department statewide should be implementing now and has a bill proposing to make it a law.
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
890kdxu.com
St. George Attorneys Propose City Council Meeting Changes
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's City Council meetings could be changing. The city's legal department attorneys gave council members copies of "Robert's Rules of Order" last week. While Deputy City Attorney Jami Brackin said the council practices the order, the legal department is proposing the city formally codify it and additional rules the council doesn't follow.
Officials respond to abuse allegations against Michael Haight
Officials are responding after police records obtained by FOX 13 News showed Michael Haight had been previously investigated but never charged for child abuse.
