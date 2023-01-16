Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Carscoops
This Is What Happens When You Put A 3,300 HP Dodge Viper On The Dyno
Sure, the Dodge Viper may be dead but there remains a thriving scene for Viper tuning and drag racing. In fact, some of the world’s quickest road-legal cars are twin-turbocharged Vipers producing astronomical levels of power. This example is one of them. The Viper in question has been built...
Carscoops
BMW M850i vs Lexus LC500 vs Dodge Challenger Hellcat Is A Fight Of The Few Remaining V8 Coupes
Due to the nature of the automotive industry and its trend towards more practical, do-it-all vehicles, there aren’t many coupes left in the market, and even fewer powered by an 8-cylinder engine. Of those few remaining cars, YouTuber Sam CarLegion decided to pick one from arguably the three countries best known for making vehicles, then pit them against each other in a race.
Carscoops
See And Hear The 2024 Mazda CX-90 In New Video
Perhaps best-known for the MX-5, Mazda is eager to convince the world that, despite being a three-row SUV, its upcoming North American (wide-body) specification CX-90 will get a sports car-like drivetrain layout and performance. Powered by an inline-six-cylinder engine at the front that is its most powerful gas unit to date, the company points to all of the work it did to ensure that the SUV could handle well.
Carscoops
Do You Want This S2000-Powered 1972 Dodge Dart Demon To Be Built By Speedkore?
This story contains independent illustrations by Abimelec Design for SpeedKore. What do you get when you combine a 1972 Dodge Dart Demon with a couple of Honda’s most iconic performance cars? You get this, the ‘Krampus.’. Digitally rendered by the talented Abimelec Design, the unique Dodge has been...
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
insideevs.com
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Top Speed
'58 Ford Parked Over 50 Years Ago: Will It Run?
Even in 2023, the US is still full of plenty of abandoned, classic vehicles. Hagerty is among the automotive media outlets that most focus on old-timers, and recently, their YouTube channel attempted to resurrect a 1958 Ford after 50 years of sitting in a forest. The long and grueling process of attempting to bring a forsaken barn find back from the dead takes more than just time and effort from the committed classic car enthusiasts, but the adventurous duo took all the steps you would need to take in order to assess if a car can be saved. But exactly what do we have here? Is it worth saving? And how to go about deciding how big of a hassle it would be to resurrect a barn find?
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Carscoops
GM Gauges Interest For Baby Electric Pickup Smaller Than Ford’s Maverick
The speculative, independently-made renderings pictured in this story are not related to nor endorsed by GM. The electric truck wars might be entering a new phase as General Motors is reportedly considering a small electric pickup that could cost less than $30,000. A prototype model of the baby truck was...
Top Speed
Harley-Davidson Breakout Comes Back To America In A Brawnier Avatar
Just weeks ago, we told you that Harley-Davidson is all set to re-launch the Breakout in America. Now, the American giant has done exactly that and taken the wraps off the 2023 Breakout, which will also be sold in America. In case you’re unaware, the Breakout disappeared from the U.S. in 2020, but has now made a comeback after a three-year hiatus.
Carscoops
2023 Civic Type R Seller Finds Out The Hard Way It’s Not Worth Anywhere Near The $20k Markup
Just a few days ago we told you about one person who bought a 2023 Honda Civic Type R and had already put it up for auction. What makes that noteworthy is that they were hoping to at least get their money back after paying a confirmed (from the window sticker) $20,000 markup. It turns out that when one pays such a big sum over sticker price, getting that cash back might be a bigger challenge than expected.
MotorTrend Magazine
That Time When HOT ROD’s XR-6 Won America's Most Beautiful Roadster
You know what they say about beauty and the eye of the beholder. To my eye, the angular, asymmetrical XR-6 isn't a beautiful hot rod, but the judges at the Grand National Roadster Show thought differently, and awarded the HOT ROD project car the America's Most Beautiful Roadster trophy in 1963.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S Coming To US As The Most Powerful 4-Cylinder Car On The Market
Mercedes introduced the facelifted CLA earlier today and now the company has released details for the United States. While the styling changes carryover from Europe, the big news is that America is getting the CLA 45 S. It features a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 416 hp (310 kW / 422 PS) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. That makes it the most powerful four-cylinder production model offered for sale on this side of the pond.
ZDNet
How to convert your home's old TV cable into powerful Ethernet lines
If you're not already familiar with it, coaxial cable (seen above) is that round, usually white, sorta stiff cable that once carried all forms of pay TV services, including cable and satellite-based subscriptions. The cabling was run throughout just about every home that ever had a pay TV or internet connection for several decades.
Carscoops
You Can See Kindred’s Chevy Camaro LT And Electric 3100 Truck Restomods In The Flesh
Two glorious restomods produced by Kindred Motorworks in the Bay Area are heading to Barrett-Jackson’s auction in Scottsdale, Arizona running from January 21 to January 29. But before you get too excited, the vehicles won’t be available to purchase and will simply be put on display. The first...
torquenews.com
Toyota Hybrids See Largest Jump In Used Value - Tesla Model 3 Sees Big Drop
A new study shows that over the past 12 months, used Toyota hybrids and plug-in hybrids are increasing in value. By contrast, the Tesla Model 3 has seen the largest decline in value. A new study conducted by iSeeCars analyzing the prices of used vehicles in America over the past...
Carscoops
This 1965 Ford Mustang Is All You Could Want From A Restomod
An extensively modified 1965 Ford Mustang is heading to auction next week and beautifully combines classic looks with modern technologies. Immediately making this Mustang special is the fact that it is powered by a 427 cubic-inch Roush IR V8 engine that features an iron 4-bolt block, a steel crankshaft, H-beam rods, forged pistons, CNC-ported aluminum heads, a roller cam, an 8-stack intake, Roush ECU, AEM Performance fuel pumps, and a custom fuel cell.
Comments / 0