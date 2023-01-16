ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

JSO: All parties identified in suspicious incident near Jammes Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO released a statement that all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located safely. At this time this story is ongoing, and Action News Jax is working to learn more information. Original:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a reported suspicious...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO looking to identify 2 people possibly involved in purse theft in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two people who may be involved in a purse theft in Riverside. Police say on Dec. 22, officers responded to a burglary to a conveyance in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue. A woman is believed to have coaxed the victim out of her car, while an unknown man took her purse from inside the vehicle.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wvua23.com

Alabama police ID girl’s remains found in 2012, arrest dad

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama police say they have identified the remains of a young girl that were found in 2012 and arrested her father in connection with her death. Opelika police Chief Shane Healey said Thursday that investigators ran the child’s DNA profile through a genealogical database and identified her family.
OPELIKA, AL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd

JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

