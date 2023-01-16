Read full article on original website
Action News Jax
JSO: All parties identified in suspicious incident near Jammes Rd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JSO released a statement that all parties involved in the incident have been identified and located safely. At this time this story is ongoing, and Action News Jax is working to learn more information. Original:. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a reported suspicious...
Action News Jax
JSO: JSO Officer shot across the face, suspect killed in Northwest Jacksonville shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an Officer was grazed by a bullet and a man killed during an Officer-involved incident in Northwest Jacksonville at 1800 Hardee St. Sheriff T.K Waters reported that at around 5:30 p.m., a burglary was reported at a nearby residence on...
Action News Jax
Jacksonville police: Man dead, woman injured in shooting on Emerson Street
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting on Emerson Street near St. Augustine Road. The man, who police say is in his mid-30s, was found dead inside of a business when officers arrived. The woman, believed to be in her mid-20s, was taken to the hospital.
JSO says teen located safe after reportedly getting pulled into van on the Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says all people involved in this incident have been located and identified. If any additional updates become available First Coast News will post them here. "All parties involved in the below incident have been identified and located safe," tweeted JSO. "This...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
First Coast News
Family identifies 44-year-old victim in triple homicide in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The third victim in a Jacksonville triple homicide has been identified by family as Luther Lewis Williams IV. William was 44 years old. A family member told First Coast News that it is possible that Williams walked in on the crime and was killed because he was a witness.
Fugitive Friday: Up to $3,000 cash reward for tip leading to arrest of Jacksonville man
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for help in another “Fugitive Friday.” Anyone with information that leads to an arrest may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000, the sheriff’s office said.
Action News Jax
Man arrested after after argument at funeral about heaven and hell, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Jan. 7, Keshawn Jonquil Nesmith was arrested after attending his family member’s funeral and then getting into an argument with his cousin about heaven and hell. Nesmith did not believe in God and his cousin is a pastor who was trying to convince him...
JFRD: One person in critical condition after incident in Arlington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is in critical condition following an incident in the Arlington area Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. Police activity is being reported near Arlington Road and Underhill Drive, where a car appears to have struck a building. The Jacksonville Sheriff's...
JSO looking to identify 2 people possibly involved in purse theft in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two people who may be involved in a purse theft in Riverside. Police say on Dec. 22, officers responded to a burglary to a conveyance in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue. A woman is believed to have coaxed the victim out of her car, while an unknown man took her purse from inside the vehicle.
wvua23.com
Alabama police ID girl’s remains found in 2012, arrest dad
OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama police say they have identified the remains of a young girl that were found in 2012 and arrested her father in connection with her death. Opelika police Chief Shane Healey said Thursday that investigators ran the child’s DNA profile through a genealogical database and identified her family.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
Action News Jax
Two locations being investigated after robbery call in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police have responded to two separate scenes only minutes from each other. An official from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that both locations are connected to each other. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JSO says it responded to a robbery call at...
Life, not death, for man who murdered former JSO officer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who spent 8 years on Florida's death row will not be going back. A jury voted Thursday to give Robert Earl Peterson a sentence of life in prison, instead of the death penalty. Peterson was convicted in 2009 of murdering his stepfather, a retired...
Action News Jax
JSO: Units called to a shooting on Norfolk Blvd
JACKAONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office stated that at approximately 5:50 p.m Tuesday, officers responded to an incident of gunfire in the 9300 block of Norfolk Blvd. Upon arrival, nearby officers heard gunfire. More officers saw a vehicle leaving the scene at high speed and conducted a traffic...
First Coast News
JSO: Reward increased for information regarding Tallyrand murder suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The reward has increased for information leading to the arrest of a potential suspect wanted in a Tallyrand area murder that occurred back in December, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Investigators believe the murder occurred on Dec. 4, shortly after 11 a.m., in the 1300...
Action News Jax
Father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville in connection with ‘Baby Jane Doe’ death in Alabama
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple were arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday in connection with a formerly unidentified girl found dead in Alabama in 2012. The girl, formerly known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, was identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins, according to the Opelika Police Department. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Middleburg man arrested after barricading himself from deputies
A Middleburg man was arrested Wednesday night after barricading himself in his vehicle, deputies said. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release describing the situation.
One woman dead, another seriously injured in shooting on I-95 in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened early on Sunday morning. Police received multiple calls about a shooting on I-95 North and I-10 East around 2:45 a.m.. When they arrived at the scene, officials found two woman inside a black sedan with gunshot wounds.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say Brunswick teen missing 2 weeks last spotted in Dallas, Texas
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Coastal Georgia are asking the public to help them find a missing teenage boy. Julius Howell Jr., 16, was reported missing from Brunswick on January 5. Authorities believe he may be traveling to Arizona. He was seen on video...
