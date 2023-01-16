JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking to identify two people who may be involved in a purse theft in Riverside. Police say on Dec. 22, officers responded to a burglary to a conveyance in the 2000 block of Riverside Avenue. A woman is believed to have coaxed the victim out of her car, while an unknown man took her purse from inside the vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO